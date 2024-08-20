Matteo Colombo

Investment update

Following my May publication on IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) the stock is +5%, marking a 28% return since I first rated the business investment-grade back in Jan '21. This is a business I know tremendously well, having analyzed its credentials for more than 3 years and owned the stock for our equity budget for that entire duration. In the five publications I've made on IQV here on SA since then, my views have not changed on this long-term compounder.

Following its Q2 numbers, I wanted to provide my readers with a brief update of my modeling + views on the intrinsic worth of the business. Net-net, I see ~$10/share upside from where IQV trades today, with ~$50mm surplus NOPAT in FY'24 vs. previous. Reiterate buy at $260/share price objective.

Figure 1. IQV backing + filling in continued ascending channel

Tradingview

Q2 FY'24 earnings insights

IQV did ~$3.8Bn of business in Q2 (+230bps YoY) on earnings of $2.64/share. Backing out its COVID-related work, sales were +5% constant currency. It pulled these revenues to adj EBITDA of $887mm (+270bps YoY) on ~23% operating margin. Management revised FY'24 guidance to the upside and now calls for ~$15.4–$15.5Bn at the top-line on adj. EBITDA of $3.7Bn and earnings of $11.30/share, both at the upper end of the range.

IQV threw off $445mm operating FCF from $588mm OCF less $143mm CapEx, and finished the quarter with ~3.25x leverage (net debt/adj. EBITDA).

The divisional breakdown was as follows:

Technology + analytics solutions ("TAS") sales were $1.5Bn (+270bps YoY) which came ahead of internal expectations + most of The Street's view. Management eyes ~5-7% growth in TAS this year, which is revised higher from Q2 and the fact TAS book-to-bill was ~1.27x at the end of the quarter. This is a healthy demand pipeline and provides good visibility on the sector in my view, and this could be a tailwind for H2 '24. Keep an eye on this, I'd suggest.

The R&D solutions ("R&DS") business put up $2.1Bn in sales (+2.4% YoY) with backlog extending further. Management said it has a top 15 + a top 20 pharma clients booking high-volume testing for its therapeutics + oncology segments within this business, respectively. It also has a top 25 pharma client to help with a bladder cancer study in the US. As such, S&DS backlog reached a record $30.6Bn, +7.7%. YoY, underlined by new bookings ~$2.7Bn for the quarter, driving the book-to-bill also to ~1.3x.

What's interesting is that, when pressed, the CEO seems to believe the large pharma wins (specifically the 3 wins I mentioned above with the top 10, top 20 + top 25 pharma companies globally) aren't a recovery in the underlying market but rather an idiosyncratic factor to the business. I'm not sure it's 100% either way but if there is a less benign pricing environment, this is a tailwind for IQV in my view as this could easily add another ~150–200bps p.a. to sales growth if implemented successfully. Per the earnings call:

...there is no change [in the market environment]. It is true. Again, I mentioned in my introductory remarks, it's not like we've, all of a sudden, moved to a different bullish environment, clients, large pharma to focus on that segment first. It has announced, I mean, there is barely a large pharma company that has not announced a massive cost cutting program, multi-billion dollars, and often that comes first with a review of their procurement practices and their vendors and we are a top vendor to pharma. So there's no surprise here.

And regarding the issue of pricing:

Pricing, yeah, I mean, look, large pharma clients are more disciplined in their spending and therefore, it's a tougher fight out there in terms of negotiations, no question about that. And it's true in TAS and it's true in R&DS, frankly. At the same time, you've got -- on the R&DS side, on the CRO side, you get really an industry that has kind of segmented itself in a way with three large players and a bunch of smaller ones, including some who are, sometimes desperate for business and becoming more undisciplined with respect to how they go about approaching their bids and so on and so forth and, obviously, clients, fully take -- you can expect clients fully taking advantage of that.

These are 2 points I'd highly encourage investors to pay close attention to moving forward, as they could have a critical influence on the longer-term outlook.

Updates to implied valuation

My view is IQV's quarter was strong and management's growth in the TAS business deserves high marks. With the stock trading around where I'd previously estimated the intrinsic worth of the business to be, its Q2 numbers imply another ~$10/share upside from present levels.

Valuation insights

Supporting the revised target is the company's competitive advantage period ("CAP") – that duration in which it can earn excess returns above an opportunity cost of similar market risk – is >1yr under my modeling with a fade rate in ROIC of ~86% to a return of 12% on all capital. My view is it can produce surplus returns above this hurdle rate out to FY'26E (see: Appendix 1).

Figure 2.

Author

The discounted value of cash under these assumptions in present value terms, produced 1) above an 8% capital charge applied to estimates of invested capital, and 2) discounted at our 12% hurdle rate, sums to ~$260/share, otherwise ~7% further upside. I am reiterating my buy rating on the business with this as the next objective in mind. It has already retraced >50% of the down leg from its FY'21 highs + is testing the 62% channel on the fibs. Should it track to this mark, the next technical target is $283/share, near the previous ATH (Figure 4).

Figure 3.

Author

Figure 4.

Tradingview via Seeking Alpha

Risks to thesis

Key downside risks to the thesis include 1) multiple contraction <2.5x EV/IC multiple as this would see it trade lower even with asset growth, 2) management not hitting >10% ROICs with <5% NOPAT growth as this compresses the valuation, and 3) the broader set of macro risks that must be factored into all evaluations at this point in time. In particular, the inflation/rates axis still plagues markets, and geopolitical risks could spill over into broad equities.

Investors must know these risks in full before proceeding any further.

In short

IQV is a reiterated buy in my view due to 1) persistence in fundamental strengths [sales, earnings, methodically rotating earnings into FCF, high ROICs + minimal reinvestment requirements to maintain its competitive position], 2) expectations are reasonable in my view with price momentum down and multiples of ~3x EV/IC aren't bombastic, and 3) valuations supportive to ~$260/share under revised assumptions. Net-net, reiterate buy.

