AMD: Buying The Bear Blitz

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock has corrected heavily and is in a bear market.
  • Q2 performance was strong, driven by AI business growth.
  • AMD's balance sheet remains healthy.
  • Several pending catalysts.
  • Well-received AI-related deal struck.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Grizzly Bear attack

sulcs/iStock via Getty Images

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has given up a ton of its value since peaking in March of this year at $227. On the last massive sell down, we guided our members to open buys at $135

Looking for our highest conviction trades? 

Start WINNING TODAY! Grow your portfolio by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our premier service!

We activated our Labor Day Deal ahead of other services, so you can lock in our best price in 5 years. Join Seeking Alpha's premier service while spots remain at the 2018 founding rate! It's available to the first 3 subscribers ONLY.  Come trade and learn from the best.

Yes, let's get started!

Enjoy a money back guarantee if you aren't satisfied (you will be). Start WINNING today. Get in the game!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.76K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News