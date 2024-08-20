Dividend Resilience: Unveiling Caterpillar's Secret Sauce

Aug. 20, 2024 6:10 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock, CATR:CA Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I initially bought Caterpillar (CAT) for inflation protection and as a hedge against a weak dollar. Despite manufacturing headwinds, CAT has seen significant stock gains.
  • CAT continues to deliver strong earnings and profit margins, driven by strategic positioning and efficient operations. It remains resilient despite broader economic challenges.
  • With robust dividend growth, share buybacks, and promising long-term trends in key sectors, CAT is well-positioned for continued growth and solid returns in the years ahead.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Construction machinery. Caterpillar part of construction equipment close-up

Ekaterina Kiseleva

Introduction

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is one of the first stocks I bought for my dividend growth portfolio. Although I started investing roughly a decade before 2020, during the pandemic, I decided to get serious about long-term investing. Since then, I've consistently had between 90-100% of my net

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.07K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAT
--
CATR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News