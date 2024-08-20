Richard Drury

Thesis

We wrote about the Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPI) at the beginning of the year here, when we articulated the lesser known fact that the CEF was a term fund. In the article we put forward the corporate action that the manager was preparing, specifically a change in the fund structure to make it perpetual, accompanied by a tender offer:

In light of the upcoming scheduled termination of JPI on August 31, 2024, the proposal asks shareholders to vote to amend the fund's declaration of trust to eliminate the fund's term structure. If the amendment is approved by shareholders, the fund will conduct a tender offer for 100% of its outstanding shares at net asset value. If the fund's common assets taking into account common shares properly tendered in the tender offer would be $70 million or greater, the tender offer will be completed and the fund's term will be eliminated. If the fund's common assets after the tender offer would be less than $70 million, the tender offer will be cancelled with no common shares repurchased, and instead, the fund will proceed to terminate as scheduled.

What we highlighted was the uniqueness of the offer, with the fund manager basically stating that if a lot of investor tender their shares (i.e., total assets post tender less than $70 million) then the CEF would terminate as scheduled. Otherwise, the CEF would become perpetual.

In today's article we are going to have a detailed look at the results of the corporate action and the meaning for existing shareholders and prospective ones.

What was the outcome for the tender?

The fund just announced the results for the corporate action:

NEW YORK, August 15, 2024---Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) announced the preliminary results of a tender offer. Based on preliminary information, 8,511,627 common shares were tendered, representing approximately 37% of the fund's common shares outstanding. These figures do not include shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery. The fund currently anticipates the satisfaction of all tender offer conditions and a successful completion of the tender offer and expects to announce the final results of the offer on August 19, 2024. Accordingly, the fund intends to implement the proposal described in the fund's proxy statement dated February 26, 2024 and in the offer to purchase relating to the tender offer. In particular, anticipated to be effective on August 19, 2024, JPI's term structure will be eliminated and the fund's name will change to "Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Opportunities Fund." The common shares of the fund will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the current ticker symbol. In addition, Nuveen will waive 50% of its net management fees over the first year following the elimination of the term.

The tender offer was successful. Thus, the corporate action will go through, and the CEF will become a perpetual one (i.e., the term structure and maturity will be eliminated). Kindly note that only 37% of shareholders tendered in their shares, which mathematically results in net assets post tender above the $70 million threshold, thus making this corporate action successful (JPI has an AUM of $460 million).

What does this mean for shareholders?

Let us bifurcate the answer here, given the two classes of shareholders - the ones that tendered their shares, and the ones that did not.

1. Shareholders who tendered their shares

If you tendered your shares, you will now get the NAV for the CEF as of the respective date given that the corporate action was successful. Basically, the CEF repurchased your shares at NAV. You will no longer be a shareholder in the fund and thus will hold no risk associated with this name. You will get a cash balance in your brokerage account which represents the calculated net asset value for your holdings.

2. Shareholders who did not tender

Roughly 60% of holders did not tender their shares, meaning they will continue to hold JPI going forward and run the risks associated with the name, and as per the change in structure they are looking at a perpetual fund now. JPI will not liquidate its collateral in 2024, thus going forward you will be running the market and credit risks stemming from bank preferred equity.

Because you did not tender your shares you intrinsically voted for JPI to become a perpetual fund, and thus are comfortable with the credit and interest rate risks associated with bank preferred equity.

Discount to NAV Fluctuations

One of the positives coming out of this corporate action is the +8% gain experienced by all shareholders in 2024 as a result of the discount to NAV moving to flat:

Data by YCharts

Large tender offers tend to have this effect, since the fund offers to purchase your shares at NAV, thus structurally forcing the market to trade close to the net asset value of the CEF.

We expect the CEF to start trading at a discount to NAV again now that the corporate action is behind us, and thus the market will now price in the risks associated with a perpetual CEF. While we do not think the CEF will return to a -8% discount to NAV tomorrow, we do think we might touch that figure again during the next risk-off market event.

What is next for JPI?

As announced, the fund will change its name to "Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Opportunities Fund" but will keep its ticker going forward. The remaining structural aspects and holdings will not change, but the CEF will divest a portion of its assets in order to pay out the shareholders who tendered-in. Going forward a holder in the name will be exposed to leveraged bank preferred equity risk.

Prospective investors can now evaluate JPI in line with its perpetual peers, and do not need to factor in any market risks associated with the tenor mismatch from a potential liquidation versus the tenors for the underlying collateral.

Conclusion

JPI is a fixed income CEF. The fund holds bank preferred securities, and were slated to mature in 2024. The manager initiated a corporate action to transform the CEF into a perpetual one via a tender offer and theoretical results. The corporate action has been successful, and the CEF will now eliminate its maturity date and become perpetual. As part of this process 37% of shareholders chose to be paid out at net asset value, and thus will cease to hold risk in the fund. The remaining holders will now be exposed to a perpetual CEF and the associated risk and rewards stemming from bank preferred securities. A side-benefit for investors who will remain in the fund has been the significant narrowing of the discount to NAV for the name.