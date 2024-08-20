ridvan_celik/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

North American agriculture is not in a great spot as sentiment is pressured by a number of headwinds, including subdued crop prices, sticky inflation, and elevated interest rates. This is according to findings from the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture, which assesses farm sentiment on a monthly basis.

Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture

As a result, while the Ag Economy Barometer has shown signs of a bottom, it remains very subdued - especially if we exclude future expectations.

Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture

These poor numbers are one of the reasons why my bullish thesis on the Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) continues to make me look bad.

Since the second quarter of last year, I have given the stock a Strong Buy rating. So far, this has not been the right decision, as the stock has declined another 15% since my most recent article on May 9.

After an impressive post-pandemic stock price surge, Nutrien's stock price has been in a consistent downtrend, falling in lockstep with major crop futures like wheat and corn.

However, while I may have been early (or wrong), I believe NTR has bottomed, supported by increasing demand, bottoming sentiment, near-record short positions in grains, and the outlook of lower interest rates.

Moreover, the great thing about Nutrien is that even if investors do not care about this specific company, it tells us a lot about the agriculture industry.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

This Looks Like A Bottom

After being in a downtrend since early 2022, we're seeing signs of improving financials.

For example, in its recently released second quarter, the company announced it generated $1.0 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the first half of this year in its potash segment despite lower selling prices. As we can see below, total sales were up 16% to 7.0 million tons.

Nutrien Ltd.

The company achieved a decline in cash costs to $53 per ton by increasing production and benefiting from mine automation investments.

Meanwhile, the company's nitrogen segment generated $1.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA as lower natural gas costs helped the company to offset the impact of lower benchmark prices. Using the data below, adjusted EBITDA was down "only" 15% despite 23% lower selling prices and unchanged sales volumes.

Nutrien Ltd.

According to the company, its North American nitrogen assets remain well positioned on the global cost curve as it benefits from initiatives that have led to higher operating efficiencies. This is not easy to pull off, as fertilizer production is extremely capital intensive.

As we can see below, Canada is a standout when it comes to mining costs. The United States is also one of the leaders, with competition in China dealing with costs of up to twice as high.

Nutrien Ltd.

Going back to its quarterly numbers, the standout performer was Nutrien's retail segment, with an adjusted EBITDA growth rate of 17% to $1.2 billion. As we can see below, this increase was driven by higher margins across all major product lines and reflects the stabilization of fertilizer markets and a lower-cost inventory position.

Nutrien Ltd.

In general, Nutrien has done a fantastic job managing costs. This includes curtailing fertilizer blenders and closing underperforming locations in Brazil, where it's boosting free cash flow and streamlining operations.

Moreover, if we look at the second quarter only, we find promising developments:

Retail: 6% adjusted EBITDA growth on 5% lower sales volumes.

Potash: 5% higher sales volumes, offset by 29% lower selling prices.

Nitrogen: 4% adjusted EBITDA growth on 4% lower volumes due to weather headwinds.

While none of these numbers scream "growth is back!" they show promising developments, potentially hinting at a bottom in both pricing and volumes.

Nutrien Is Upbeat About Its Future

Although I was wrong about short-term developments in agriculture, the long-term thesis remains strong, as Nutrien expects to benefit from favorable market conditions in the second half of 2024.

This includes strong demand for crop inputs in North America, driven by tight global grain stocks and expectations for record U.S. corn and soybean yields. On a side note, these record yields also explain why crop prices are subdued.

As we can see below, money managers have some of the biggest short positions in corn of the past two decades. I expect this to lead to significant (forced) buying once key crops like corn and wheat prices start to increase again.

CME Group

Going back to Nutrien's outlook, in the potash market, Nutrien raised its full-year global shipment forecast to the range of 69 million to 72 million tons, which is supported by strong underlying consumption trends in major markets.

Meanwhile, global nitrogen markets are getting support from steady demand and supply challenges.

To add some numbers, tailwinds like record corn and soybean yields, good growing conditions, sufficient affordability, and higher demand in key export markets like Brazil and Australia have resulted in an outlook of at least $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion in full-year adjusted EBITDA in the retail segment - the first expected rebound since 2022.

Nutrien Ltd.

Moreover, with regard to the company's comments on tight global grain stocks, we see that 2024 is expected to see another low in the global wheat stocks/use ratio.

The corn stocks/use ratio has remained steady for three years - albeit at too low levels.

This is the reason why I'm bullish on high-precision agriculture (like Deere & Company (DE)) and why I expect crop prices to do very well outside of record-breaking crop years.

Nutrien Ltd.

In general, even in the current environment of subdued prices, most global crop prices remain above their 10-year average. I expect this to be a higher bottom in a long-term uptrend.

Nutrien Ltd.

The chart below shows what this means for farmers. Although farmers have been pressured by a wide range of headwinds, even current crop prices (using corn as a proxy) provide a decent margin - similar to years like 2017-2018.

Nutrien Ltd.

Last but not least, because of the company's efficiency gains, it expects to spend no more than $2.3 billion on capital expenditures this year, down from $2.7 billion in 2023.

A Lot Of Shareholder Value

The other benefit of its poor stock price is an elevated dividend yield.

This year, analysts expect the company to generate $2.5 billion in free cash flow, 11% of its current market cap. As NTR yields 4.6%, it has a healthy cash payout ratio of 42%.

Moreover, the dividend, which is paid in U.S. dollars, has a five-year CAGR of 4.8%.

Although I would make the case that NTR is a good income stock, it should not be bought by investors who prefer conservative dividend growth investing.

Regardless of how bullish I am on this company, it will remain volatile, which may not be the right choice for the "average" dividend growth investor.

Moreover, the company, which has an investment-grade BBB credit rating, is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 11.7x, below its long-term average of 16.1x.

As we can see in the chart below, analysts do not expect EPS to weaken further. Through 2026, EPS is expected to remain close to $4.00. While purely theoretical, it shows ongoing trends of bottoming prices, returning demand growth, and the company's emphasis on cost/operating efficiencies.

FAST Graphs

Using current estimates, the company has a fair stock price target of roughly $63, 33% above its current price.

I expect NTR to rise much higher in the next few years, especially if we get a scenario of lower interest rates, ongoing growth in fertilizer demand, and bottoming crop prices.

Although I have been wrong since 2022, the long-term thesis I have maintained since 2Q20 remains valid, likely to be supported by a bottom in both crop prices and fertilizer prices in the months ahead.

As such, I continue to apply a Strong Buy rating to the company.

Takeaway

Despite short-term setbacks and a declining stock price, I remain very confident in Nutrien's long-term potential.

The company's strong performance in its core segments, its focus on cost management, and its promising outlook suggest that we may be seeing the bottom of the downturn that started more than two years ago.

Moreover, with a strong balance sheet, improving margins, and increasingly favorable market conditions, I believe Nutrien is poised for a significant stock price rally.

Hence, my conviction remains strong, as I maintain a Strong Buy rating, expecting higher earnings, EPS expectations, and stock prices in the quarters ahead.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Strong Financial Performance : Nutrien's solid earnings in key segments like potash and nitrogen support its resilience, even in the current challenging environment.

: Nutrien's solid earnings in key segments like potash and nitrogen support its resilience, even in the current challenging environment. Cost Management : The company's efficiency gains, including reduced controllable cash costs, have reduced the pressure from lower prices and paved the road for higher margins in the years ahead.

: The company's efficiency gains, including reduced controllable cash costs, have reduced the pressure from lower prices and paved the road for higher margins in the years ahead. Dividend Yield : With a 4.6% yield and a healthy payout ratio, I believe NTR offers attractive income, supported by elevated free cash flow.

: With a 4.6% yield and a healthy payout ratio, I believe NTR offers attractive income, supported by elevated free cash flow. Favorable Market Outlook: Rising demand for fertilizer and the potential for a rebound in crop prices provide fertile ground (pun intended) for a significant upside.

Cons: