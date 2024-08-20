Nutrien Remains A 'Strong Buy' As The Tide Is Turning

Aug. 20, 2024 6:24 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock, NTR:CA Stock3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nutrien's stock has declined due to low crop prices, high inflation, and interest rates, but its strong financials hint at a bottoming trend.
  • The company’s cost management and strong performance in key segments show resilience, with a positive long-term outlook driven by rising demand.
  • Despite past struggles, I maintain a Strong Buy rating on Nutrien, confident in its potential rebound as market conditions improve.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Maisfeld am Abend und Licht scheint Sonnenuntergang.

ridvan_celik/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

North American agriculture is not in a great spot as sentiment is pressured by a number of headwinds, including subdued crop prices, sticky inflation, and elevated interest rates. This is according to findings from the

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.07K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTR
--
NTR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News