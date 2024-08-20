Kuaishou Technology (KUASF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.74K Followers

Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Zhao - Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
Cheng Yixiao - Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jin Bing - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lincoln Kong - Goldman Sachs
Thomas Chong - Jefferies
Felix Liu - UBS
Brian Gong - Citi
Xueqing Zhang - CICC

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kuaishou Technology Second Quarter and Interim 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

Please note that English simultaneous interpretation will be provided for management's prepared remarks. This English line will be in listen-only mode.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Matthew Zhao, VP of Capital Market and Investor Relations at Kuaishou Technology.

Matthew Zhao

Thank you, operator. Good evening and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our second quarter and interim 2024 financial results conference call.

Joining us today are Mr. Cheng Yixiao, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Jin Bing, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ from those discussed. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. For all important information about this call, including forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's public information or the second quarter and interim 2024 results announcement ended June 30, 2024 issued earlier today.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures. These are provided for additional information and should not replace IFRS-based financial results. For a definition of non-IFRS financial measures and a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial results and related risk factors, please refer to our second quarter and interim

Recommended For You

About KUASF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KUASF

Trending Analysis

Trending News