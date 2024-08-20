Investment AB Latour (publ) (IVTBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Investment AB Latour (publ) (OTCPK:IVTBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katarina Rautenberg - Controller & Compliance Manager
Johan Hjertonsson - Chief Executive Officer
Anders Morck - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Johansson - Nordea Markets

Katarina Rautenberg

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Investment AB Latour's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2024. The first part of the presentation will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] And I will now hand over to our CEO, Johan Hjertonsson; and CFO, Anders Morck.

Johan Hjertonsson

Thank you, Katarina. I'm here together with Anders Morck, as said our CFO, and welcome to the Q2 quarterly presentation. As we start with the first slide, Katarina and the overall group structure is unchanged compared to last time we spoke. We had a good second quarter despite the weak business climate. Order intake is growing again organically. We actually had plus 5% organic growth in the quarter, which I think is quite strong given the economic business climate we are in.

Whilst net sales were slightly below last year's high volumes with a slightly lower result as a consequence. The general demand is still quite good in many markets that we operate on, but it varies between regions and industries. A weaker demand for businesses with exposure to construction and real estate is especially to be underlined, but it is a mix picture.

If we go to the next page, which is about our listed portfolio. Also here, there is no major change within the listed portfolio. We have done some minor changes with increasing our holdings in CTEK from 33% to 33.5% of the capital votes. We also participated in HMS Network's new chair issue with our pro rata share, which was part of the financing of the acquisition of the

