Coty Inc. (COTY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 20, 2024 7:05 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.74K Followers

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 20, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Olga Levinzon - IR
Sue Nabi - CEO
Laurent Mercier - CFO

Olga Levinzon

[Technical Difficulty] portion of Coty’s Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings. On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at approximately 8.15 a.m. Eastern Time or 2.15 p.m. Central European Time, we will hold a separate live Q&A session on our results, which you can access via our Investor Relations website. Joining me for our presentation are Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, and Laurent Mercier, Coty’s CFO.

Before I hand the call over to Sue, I would like to remind you that many of the comments today may contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to Coty’s earnings release and the reports filed with the SEC, where the company lists factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. In addition, except we're noted, the discussion of Coty’s financial results and Coty’s expectations reflect certain adjustments as specified in the non-GAAP financial measures section of the company's release. Thank you.

I will now turn it over to our CEO, Sue Nabi.

Sue Nabi

Welcome everyone. [Technical Difficulty] its privileged position. Beauty is neither a consumer goods industry nor a luxury goods industry. Instead, beauty is at the sweet-spot of desire, well-being, self-confidence, affordability, ritual, indulgence, and many new things that we and our consumers will continue to invent. This is what fuels the strong global beauty growth that we continue to see to this day and which we expect to continue for the quarters and years to come. In fact, beauty is a fundamental desire that has sustained over the millennia, and this desire has only accelerated in the recent years, with growing sophistication and premiumization, and is here to stay and to amplify. At Coty, having transformed our organization and strategic path several years ago, we are now performing as a beauty

Recommended For You

About COTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COTY

Trending Analysis

Trending News