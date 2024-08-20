Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Kary - Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations
Satish Dhanasekaran - President and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Dougherty - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mark Wallace - Senior Vice President, Global Sales Chief Customer Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Michael Allen - Deutsche Bank
David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America
Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Mehdi Hosseini - SIG
Adam Thalhimer - Thomas Davis
Rob Jameson - Vertical Research Partners
Priyanka Thapa - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Keysight Technologies Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sierra, and I'll be your lead operator for today. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded today, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

I would now like to hand the call over to Jason Kary, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Kary

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Keysight's third quarter earnings conference call for fiscal year 2024. Joining me are Keysight's President and CEO, Satish Dhanasekaran, and our CFO, Neil Dougherty. In the Q&A session, we'll be joined by Chief Customer Officer, Mark Wallace.

The press release and information to supplement today's discussions are on our website at investor.keysight.com under Financial Information and Quarterly Reports. Today's comments will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. We will also make reference to core growth, which excludes the impact of currency movements and acquisitions or divestitures completed within the last 12 months. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metrics and reconciliations are on our website and all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis, unless otherwise noted.

We will make forward-looking statements about

