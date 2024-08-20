Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Capital Management Off-Cycle Call (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Capital Management Off-Cycle Call August 20, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Pahl - Head of IR
Haviv Ilan - CEO
Rafael Lizardi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities
Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research
Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen
William Stein - Truist
Chris Caso - Wolfe Research
Tore Svanberg - Stifel
Tom O'Malley - Barclays
Chris Danely - Citibank
Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley
CJ Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Dave Pahl

Good morning, and welcome to the Texas Instruments August 2024 Capital Management Call. I'm Dave Pahl, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by Haviv Ilan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Rafael Lizardi, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website at ti.com/ir. In addition, today's call is being recorded and will be available via replay on our website along with the complete presentation and prepared remarks for your convenience.

This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TI's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the notice regarding forward-looking statements contained in our most recent earnings release, as well as our most recent SEC filings for a more complete description. In addition, for more information regarding our overall capital allocation strategy, scorecard and business overview, you can access our February capital management call materials and our investor overview on our website.

With that, let me turn it over to Haviv.

Haviv Ilan

Thanks, Dave. Let me start by welcoming you to our off-cycle capital management call. As we are now more than 60% through a capital intense period, this is a good time to share more details on

