Gasoline Prices Drop To 23-Week Low

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.11K Followers

Summary

  • As of August 19th, the price of regular and premium gas decreased 3 cents and 2 cents from the previous week, respectively.
  • Currently, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline stands at $3.38 with premium gasoline averaging $4.25 per gallon.
  • As of August 19th, the WTIC end-of-day spot price for crude oil closed at $73.66, down 8.0% from last week.

Cropped Hand Of Woman Refueling Car

RunPhoto

By Jennifer Nash

Gas prices fell to their lowest level in 23 weeks this past week. As of August 19th, the price of regular and premium gas decreased 3 cents and 2 cents from the previous week, respectively. According to GasBuddy.com, Hawaii has

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.11K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

About UGA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UGA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UGA
--
XB1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News