Hims & Hers Health: GLP-1 Is Not The Only Tailwind In This Growth Story

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health stock is up over 37% since my initial coverage, as the company is experiencing strong investor optimism from its compounded GLP-1 additions to its Weight Loss portfolio.
  • The company reported its Q2 FY24 earnings where revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew 52% and 270% YoY respectively, as subscribers opting for Personalized Solutions grew over 164% YoY.
  • While Hims generated close to $15M in Q2 from GLP-1 medications, it is simultaneously innovating and expanding its personalized solutions across its tenured and new specialties.
  • While Hims may see some demand normalization as GLP-1 shortage subsides, I believe that momentum in its existing and new specialties will keep the growth story alive as it gains market share in new healthcare verticals.
  • Assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I am reiterating my “strong buy” rating as it sees subscriber momentum along with key investments in AI and infrastructure to unlock operating leverage.

Overweight Woman Finding Joy in Every Step

Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in May, where I initiated a “strong buy” rating based on my thesis that the stock should see significant upside as it focuses

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.51K Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News