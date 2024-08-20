Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in May, where I initiated a “strong buy” rating based on my thesis that the stock should see significant upside as it focuses on growing its personalized solutions in existing and new specialties, with a goal of reaching $100M+ in revenue for each of its new specialties by 2025.

Since then, the stock climbed over 100% to a peak price of $25 in June; however, it has since come back down to its current price of $16, with the stock up close to 37% since the time of publication.

The company reported its Q2 FY24 earnings, where revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew 52% and 270%YoY, respectively, beating estimates as growth in subscribers opting for personalized solutions grew 164% YoY to 785M while the company continues to innovate across its existing and new specialties. However, the latest spike in the stock price (which has mostly normalized now) was primarily driven by investor optimism when the company announced access to compounded GLP-11 injections in its Weight Loss portfolio. In Q2, GLP-1 medications generated about $15M in revenue, which is roughly 5% of total revenue. However, as the GLP-1 shortage has subsided with companies like Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) ramping up production, investor optimism has slightly faded as Hims may see demand normalized for its solutions.

Although the stock has been up over 37% since the time of my previous writing, I continue to believe that it is still trading at an attractive price point as the growth story will continue regardless of GLP-1 momentum. I believe that the subscriber count will grow across its tenured and new specialties, with Hims innovating and expanding its personalized solutions to gain market share across different healthcare verticals. In other words, while GLP-1 is a tailwind to its top line, it is not the only contributing factor to the company’s growth story. Simultaneously, as the company continues to invest in AI and infrastructure to scale its customized solutions and drive superior treatment outcomes, it should continue to gain operating leverage as it looks to achieve a20% Adjusted EBITDA margin by 2030.

Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I will reiterate my “strong buy” rating on the stock, with a price target of $35.

The good: Accelerating number of subscribers opting for Personalized Solutions, Expanding Weight loss portfolio with GLP-1 addition, Growing Profitability

Hims & Hers reported its Q2 FY24 earnings, where revenue growth accelerated from the previous quarter, growing 52% YoY to $315.6M, with subscribers on the platform growing 43% YoY to 1.9M (up from 1.7M in the previous quarter) as they continue to attract new users to longer tenured specialties while rapidly scaling new specialties at affordable price points to advance their mission “to help the world feel great through the power of better health.”

During the quarter, the company added 155,000 net new members, which underlines the convenience the platform brings to providing an expanding breadth of high-quality personalized offerings, and the management is optimistic that the momentum should continue as they solidify their leadership in each of their specialties, which include Sexual Health, Men’s Dermatology, Women’s Dermatology, Mental Health and Weight Loss, which have large associated addressable market sizes, as can be seen in the chart below.

2024 Investor Presentation: Total Addressable market of Hims specialties

Meanwhile, out of the 1.9M subscribers, close to 40% of them are utilizing a personalized solution, which has grown over 160% YoY, while non-personalized subscribers grew just 7% YoY. The growing number of subscribers who are using personalized solutions as a percentage of total subscribers is an extremely positive sign as the company continues to expand and innovate across personalized offerings, with four out of five specialties carrying at least 10 personalized solutions while leveraging AI to drive superior outcomes across specialties, leading to strong customer satisfaction and retention. Plus, the company is expected to launch access to new form factors as well as various multi-condition treatments, which will continue to act as tailwinds as they scale to new verticals to unlock higher market share across a broader spectrum of user profiles while converting existing subscribers to switch to a personalized solution.

Q2 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Growing number of subscribers with Personalized Solutions

Shifting our focus to its newer specialties, which include Weight Loss which is tracking to exceed $100M in revenue by the end of FY25, the company announced access to compounded GLP-1 Injections to its weight loss portfolio in May and has since helped customers across 30 states, covering 60% of the US population, get access to safe and high-quality weight loss treatment through a partnership with a leading US manufacturer. Since the announcement, the stock had climbed over 100% to a price of $25 in June, and in Q2, about $15M of revenue was generated by GLP-1 medications, with approximately 12,000 customers subscribed to a weight loss offering reported to have lost on average 10.2 pounds while on compounded GLP-1 injections, with less than 10% reporting side effects.

While the tremendous rise in the stock price was partially driven by hype, there are three things that we need to be aware of in the weight loss industry. 1) There are over 100M US adults who struggle with weight-related challenges with second-order health effects such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health issues, and cancer; 2) It is not only an economic and social strain but also impacts how an individual feels about themselves; and 3) Most individuals suffering from weight-related challenges face considerable roadblocks in the form of fragmented information and a lack of affordability, with GLP-1 medications coming at an average list price of over $1000 per month. In this current landscape, Hims has designed its weight management solutions for $79 per month with an annual subscription and compounded GLP-1 for $199 per month with an annual subscription. The management emphasized that access to personalized dosage and consistent communication with providers can drive a higher success rate for customers, which should translate to a meaningful revenue contribution from their weight loss specialty. Furthermore, the company continues to drive strategic investments in its infrastructure, where they recently signed an agreement to purchase an FDA-registered 503(b) outsourcing facility, so it can continue to provide access to its solutions at scale with growing demand while expanding into new categories in the future and unlocking operating leverage in the process.

In terms of profitability, Hims generated $39.3M in Adjusted in Q2 FY24, which grew over 270% YoY with a margin expansion of 740 basis points to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5%. While its adjusted gross margins decreased by close to 100 basis points YoY from higher costs related to new offerings during the quarter, it was still able to expand its operating margins as it streamlined its operating expenses, especially on Marketing which amounted to 45% of Total Revenue during the quarter as opposed to 51% of Total Revenue in the same quarter last year. I believe that as the company continues to innovate on its personalized solutions across its specialties while expanding its portfolio, like it did with adding compounded GLP-1 injections to its weight loss offering, it should continue to attract new subscribers while converting existing subscribers to switch to personalized solutions, thus growing its revenue per user and enabling it to unlock higher operating leverage.

Q2 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Streamlining operating expenses

The bad: GLP-1s could turn out to be a fad with side effects, Demand normalization for compounded GLP-1s as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk ramp up production.

There is no doubt that the stock’s exponential ascent in June was a product of overly optimistic investor sentiment towards compounded GLP-1 injections in their weight loss portfolio, where compounded GLP-1 medications generated close to 5% of Total Revenue during the quarter. While the management has revised its revenue outlook for the whole year by 13%, expecting a revenue of approximately $1.385B as opposed to $1.215B earlier, I want to emphasize that GLP-1 is simply acting as a tailwind to the company’s top line and is not running the whole show.

Particularly when it comes to compounded GLP-1, I believe that we have to be aware of the existing issues surrounding the medications, which include common side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, among others. Plus, the recent spike in popularity is partially driven by celebrity endorsements and stories on social media making them trendy among those looking for quick weight loss solutions without considering the long-term management and lifestyle changes needed to maintain the benefits.

Plus, it is important to note that Hims sells compounded GLP-1's, which are not as tightly regulated as the branded ones such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, which could give rise to safety and legal battles down the line. Finally, the above branded companies that manufacture semaglutide, that include Wegovy and Ozempic have been ramping up production to meet the demand, and with the shortage coming to an end, Hims may face some demand normalization for its compounded GLP-1 offering, although its highly competitive price point should continue to provide an advantage, with the management intending to customize obesity drugs for each customer, coupling them with supplements to offset the side effects.

Revisiting my valuation: Plenty of upside ahead

Looking forward, Hims is expected to grow its revenue at a faster rate than previously expected, with the management raising its guidance to approximately $1.385B, which would represent a year-over-year growth rate of close to 59% with an Adjusted EBITDA of $127.5M with a margin of approximately 10.5%. As the company continues to innovate their personalized solutions in longer tenured offerings while expanding solutions in newer specialties, particularly in Weight Loss with the addition of compounded GLP-1 injections at accessible price points, it should continue to attract new subscribers and convert existing subscribers into utilizing personalized solutions.

Therefore, assuming that Hims grows its revenue in the mid-twenties region over the coming two years after FY24, while growing its profit margins by at least 100 basis points every year as it progresses towards its goal of reaching 20% in Adjusted EBITDA margin by 2030, it should generate close to $2.12B in revenue with an Adjusted EBITDA of $274M by FY26.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, Hims should trade at 2-2.5 times the multiple given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 37, or a price target of $35, which represents an upside of close to 120% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

I continue to remain bullish on Hims, where I strongly believe that it will continue to attract new users while converting existing users to utilize personalized solutions as it innovates its offerings across its tenured specialties and expands its portfolio across new healthcare verticals to fulfill its mission to help the world feel better with the power of better health by providing innovative solutions at accessible price points and driving superior customer outcomes by leveraging AI. While the recent spike (and drop later) was driven by overly optimistic investor sentiment pertaining to the compounded GLP-1 injections in their Weight loss portfolio, I believe that it should continue to see strong demand, given its competitive pricing, even though the GLP-1 shortage at companies like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk is mostly over. Even if it sees some demand normalization, it is important to note that revenue from its compounded GLP-1 injections is not running the show, and I believe that innovation in its existing and new specialties will keep the growth story of the company very much alive as it continues to drive strategic technological and infrastructure investments to build better customized solutions across verticals while gaining operating leverage. Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I believe that the stock is attractively priced from a risk-reward standpoint to drive substantial long-term returns. Therefore, I will reiterate my “buy” rating with a price target of $35.