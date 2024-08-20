tiero/iStock via Getty Images

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is an industrial provider of innovative composite materials for the building of airplanes and other complex machinery. HXL has a strong foothold in the market with long-term tailwinds to growth, however return to normalcy has been slower than hoped. The airline industry continues to improve in fits and starts, with long-term contracts overshadowed by shorter term issues in manufacturing in the sector. Hexcel has industrial and defense sales applications as well, helping to diversify their revenue streams from just commercial planes, with mixed results. This is favorable as the market continues to enjoy stocks with defensive characteristics, like the military focused companies. Also, Widebody sales continue to slowly return as international travel, especially in Asia is starting to pick up. However, Hexcel has a full valuation at 30x 2024 earnings estimates for the moderate growth rate it has currently and is a 'hold' with earnings growth not matching the multiple paid.

Q2 results - Guidance cut overshadows EPS improvement

Hexcel had solid second quarter results with a beat in expected revenues of $500.4 million up 10% over 2023 Q2. Commercial aerospace related programs led the way for HXL and continue to be the growth engine for the company. Commercial revenue grew 21.3% in Q2, showing improvement in both widebody and narrowbody jets. However, HXL cut the yearly guidance for both revenue and earnings slightly, as delays to large plane builders continues to hamper HXL. Gross margins of 25.3% are starting to improve as the company scales its operations again with the company normally above 27% prior to the pandemic. This is going to be a slow improvement story, but one of which is hard to stomach with shares currently trading at 30x 2024 earnings.

Earnings growth will continue strength with 15% growth of earnings over the next 5 years. This is backed up by improvements in both the margins above the revenue from the profitable aerospace segment. Unfortunately, Cash flow has been slow to improve with just $37.2 million in operating cash flow in the first 6 months of the year slightly above 2023 first half. Free cash flow was negative again, showing that the business continues to be capital intensive with long payback periods on investments. Thus, shorter term no inflection on cash flow is likely, with a slow and steady improvement into 2025 expected.

Hexcel Competitive Advantage (HXL IR)

One reason why the company is able to trade at 30x 2024 EPS with only ~10% revenue growth expected is an extremely long runway of future backlog - over $9 Billion currently. Planes continue to greatly increase the use of advanced composites, with new planes above 50% due to durability and low weight increasing fuel efficiency. This creates a situation where short term is much more difficult to predict than long term, with HXL dependent on Airbus and Boeing to grow quicker.

While the growth is stronger than many of their industrial peers in the long run, many cheaper industrial names seem favored at the moment. Those names have more ability to benefit in the short term from infrastructure initiatives or defense spending from recent wars. This is especially notable for those that are tied to the potential for more infrastructure related spending, where Hexcel does not benefit. Long term the continued proliferation of advanced materials in aerospace means higher margins and greater sales for Hexcel, with a multi decade runway of growth potential. For the next several years, the 30x earnings multiple is supported by 20%+ earnings growth but with potential for downside.

Also, the defense segment continues to exist low to no growth at the moment as older programs are winded down where profitability is weaker. At $138.9 million this is a significant portion of the business that has been growing in the lower single digits, with just 1.5% growth in Q2. Over the longer-term growth in the mid-single digit range is likely, which is similar to the industry at large but surpassing it a bit. This is due to things like UAV or drone type vehicles requiring composites and adding to the potential market for HXL.

Weight is very important for drones and composites will be a large portion of these products in future. Also, many of the defense primes have had issues with compressed margins due to older contracts without inflation stipulations. This means that over time they are continuing to focus on the most cost-effective modern programs, of which HXL should get a greater share than prior. They will continue to benefit here over a long time period as backlogs for defense contracts can be up a decade or more.

The industrial segment has some potential in the long term, with automotive high end using more composite materials. On the other hand, the wind sector once seemed promising for HXL but has moved in another direction, likely on cost concerns. This area will continue to be small and overall fairly minimal to the direction of net income as well as the share price.

Data by YCharts

Commercial Aerospace Drivers

While the company struggles to grow consistently in the short term, longer term the company has a large backlog through Boeing and Airbus. This means consistent revenues with over $9 Billion in backlog from just those two major OEMs. Other smaller manufacturers are also increasing use of composites, such as Embraer, but those two majors with increasing use of composites are the key to long-term growth for Hexcel. Older planes are less fuel efficient, with long-term margin expansion at the airlines requiring investments in new fleet.

Asia especially continues to see growth of middle class, with increasing demand for international travel there. While this growth is significant over the long term, it does pose valuation challenges in the shorter term, with other sectors showing superior upside. The stock is priced for this growth, leaving difficulty for upside based on the current issues the industry is facing. The aerospace industry continues to move up slowly, with business travel slower to return to normalcy than many had expected. Heading into a potential slowdown, this all makes Hexcel less intriguing than companies with more torque on sales.

Conclusion: Hold rated

While Hexcel has a long runway of growth over the coming years, the valuation leaves little room for upside on any multiple expansion. Growth initiatives and secular drivers should help the stock grow earnings at over 15% per year, but the rebound will be bumpy. The world has changed since the pandemic, and some of those changes appear permanent, blunting demand here. Military applications will improve, but this area will be slow growth until a more hostile political environment - a definite possibility in coming years. The recent guidance cut after Q2 earnings confirmed this to me, that the market expectations here are too high at the moment. Guidance being cut in 2 of 3 divisions is not ideal, and further setbacks at the major OEM's could bring more weakness. All factors of HXL considered, the equity provides only modest value relative to other industrial peers, putting me at a HOLD rating at the current moment until earnings momentum improves.