Hexcel: Long-Term Growth Optimism Tempered By Valuation

Aug. 20, 2024 11:15 PM ETHexcel Corporation (HXL) Stock
Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • Hexcel is a leading provider of advanced materials for aerospace and industrial applications.
  • The company has a solid market position and is poised for long-term EPS growth of around 20%.
  • Hexcel's innovative products are in high demand for building airplanes and other complex machinery.
  • High valuation of 30x 2024 EPS has HXL as a hold with potential for further guidance downside.

hexagonal carbon fiber texture

tiero/iStock via Getty Images

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is an industrial provider of innovative composite materials for the building of airplanes and other complex machinery. HXL has a strong foothold in the market with long-term tailwinds to growth, however return to normalcy has

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.37K Followers
I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I also focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HXL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HXL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HXL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News