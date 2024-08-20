Jetta Productions Inc

I published my 'Buy' thesis for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) (NEOE:PANW:CA) in May 2024, highlighting their strategy of platformization and long-term growth potentials. Since then, the stock price has surged by more than 19%. Palo Alto Networks released its Q4 result on August 19th with 12% year-over-year growth in revenue, exceeding the market expectations. The company achieved robust growth in Next Generation Security (NGS) portfolio. I maintain a "Buy" rating with a fair value of $420 per share.

Strong NGS ARR Growth

My biggest takeaway from the quarter is the company's strong growth in NGS, which delivered 43% year-over-year growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR). As illustrated in the slide below, Palo Alto anticipates their NGS revenue will represent around 60% of total revenue in FY25.

Palo Alto Investor Presentation

The solid NGS growth is mission-critical for Palo Alto for the following reasons:

As discussed in my previous article, Palo Alto has been focusing on platformization. The growth in platformization and the NGS portfolio can enhance the company's advantages across their three major platforms: network security, cloud security and security operation. With platformization and NGS, Palo Alto can better connect with senior management at enterprise customers, increasing the likelihood of winning large projects.

The ARR growth can strengthen the recurring revenue streams for the company, reducing its reliance on product sales. A higher exposure to recurring revenue could potentially lead to a higher multiple for the company's stock price.

The platformization and NGS can help the company secure large deals. As indicated over the earnings call, the management noted that their large deals in Prisma Cloud were up materially in both new and existing customers expansions.

In Q4, the company achieved 12.1% growth in revenue and 8.2% growth in adjusted net income, as shown in the chart below. The company grew their revenue by 16% for FY24, maintaining its double-digit growth trajectory.

Palo Alto Quarterly Earnings

Outlook and Valuation

Palo Alto guides 13%-14% revenue growth for FY25, as shown in the slide below. The major highlight of the guidance is the strong growth expected in NGS ARR, with a projected year-over-year increase of 28%-30%.

Palo Alto Investor Presentation

How do I project the near-term growth? Here are the two major factors:

I trust Palo Alto will continue to expand its NGS portfolio, growing at around 30% in the near term, as the company aggressively pushes towards business transformation centered on NGS. It is evident that the strong NGS ARR growth paves a good foundation for future revenue growth. I calculate that NGS will contribute around 18% to the overall topline growth.

On the other hand, Palo Alto is going to face growth challenges in the traditional on-premises network security products. As enterprise customers are moving workloads towards cloud, the demands for on-premises network security, such as traditional firewall, IDS and VPN, are more likely to decline over time. I estimate the traditional legacy portfolio will result in 3% headwinds to the growth.

As such, I anticipate Palo Alto will achieve 15% organic revenue growth in the near term. Additionally, I assume the company will allocate 8% of total revenue towards acquisition, contributing 2% to the topline growth.

I model 160bps annual margin expansion, driven by:

60bps expansion from gross margin due to the growing NGS portfolio.

60bps operating leverage from sales & marketing expenses

40bps leverage from R&D and stock options

Model DCF summary:

Palo Alto DCF

The WACC is calculated to be 9% assuming: risk-free rate 3.8% (US 10Y Treasury); beta 1.1 (SA); equity risk premium 7%; cost of debt 7%; equity balance $1.7 billion; debt $2 billion; tax rate 22%.

Discounting all the FCF, the fair value of Palo Alto's stock price is calculated to be $420 per share.

Key Risk

Palo Alto spent 13.4% of total revenue on stock-based compensations (SBC) in FY24. While the ratio of SBC to revenue has been decreasing over the past few years, the current level of SBC spending remains high, particularly considering their revenue growth rate has already been moderating in recent years.

Conclusion

As a long-term shareholder, I support the management's efforts to transform their traditional cybersecurity product business into a platform-based company. The strong growth in NGS demonstrates Palo Alto's leadership in the high-growth markets, including cloud security and security operation platforms. I reiterate a "Buy" rating with a fair value of $420 per share.