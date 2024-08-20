Palo Alto Networks Q4: Transforming Into Next-Generation Security

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Strong NGS ARR growth at 43% year-over-year, continuing the business' journey of platformization.
  • Platformization strategy is driving robust revenue growth, helping the company win large-sized deals.
  • Fair value of $420 per share, with 15% organic revenue growth projected.

Chinese businessman working in control room

Jetta Productions Inc

I published my 'Buy' thesis for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) (NEOE:PANW:CA) in May 2024, highlighting their strategy of platformization and long-term growth potentials. Since then, the stock price has surged by more than 19%. Palo Alto Networks

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.31K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PANW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PANW
--
PANW:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News