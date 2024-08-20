filmestria

According to Bloomberg, energy supermajor BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trades at 7 times forward earnings compared to US majors Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), which trade at 11.7 and 13.6 times respectively.

Look at the forward price-to-earnings ratio for BP and a handful of its peers on both sides of the Atlantic:

P/E Ratios for Major Energy Companies (Bloomberg)

This chart shows price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios based on 12-month forward earnings estimates for 5 large integrated energy firms - XOM and CVX, both based in the US, as well as TotalEnergies (TTE), BP and Shell (SHEL) based in the EU and UK.

I've included weekly data for all 5 stocks since early 2021; the green bars show the average valuation premium of the two US majors --XOM and CVX - compared to the average valuation for SHEL, BP and TTE.

The exact mix of business lines for these 5 companies differs. However, historically integrated energy companies, including these 5 majors, derive most of their revenues from a combination of upstream activities - oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) - refining, and the production of chemicals.

It's easy to look at a chart like this and conclude that for 5 companies in the same basic business, the three UK/EU majors on my chart represent a good value relative to their two US peers, trading at a 5.2 turn P/E discount on average.

And, BP really jumps out, trading at a significant discount to even its UK/EU peers, TTE and SHEL.

However, don't be fooled -- BP's tantalizingly cheap valuation relative to XOM and CVX looks like a value trap. The company's strategic pivot away from its core upstream business - the production and sale of crude oil and natural gas - was a mistake that will harm the company's free cash flow growth through at least the end of the decade.

While new CEO Murray Auchincloss has taken steps to reallocate capital to BP's upstream operations, it will take time to reverse the damage to growth prospects.

Let's start with this:

Fossil Fuels Still Dominate

In the last few years, many countries and US states have announced energy targets and mandates aimed at encouraging growth in renewable energy and/or phasing out the use of fossil fuels.

Back in 2020, for example, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring sales of all new passenger cars in the state to be zero-emission vehicles - mainly battery electric vehicles -- by 2035.

In 2024, more than 9 out of 10 new cars sold in Norway year-to-date are battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and recent Reuters estimates suggest there will be more BEVs on the road than gasoline (petrol) powered cars by the end of this year. The country will ban sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in 2025.

According to the UN, more than 140 countries have set targets or pledges to get to "net-zero," defined as cutting carbon emissions to a small residual amount that can be absorbed naturally.

However, amid all of the talk about growth in renewable energy, and government environmental targets and policies, it's useful to step back and examine the reality of global energy consumption:

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Fuel Since 1965 (Energy Institute Statistical Review or World Energy, 2024)

This chart shows global primary energy consumption broken down by fuel. The data comes from the Energy Institute's annual Statistical Review of World Energy.

Primary energy consumption, measured in exajoules (EJ), includes energy used for all purposes including electricity, transportation, or energy consumed by heavy industry. I've divided global primary energy consumption into four categories: coal, oil and natural gas are self-explanatory while the "other" category would include nuclear power, renewables like solar, wind and hydro as well as the consumption of biomass like wood.

The latest report, released in June 2024, includes annual data from 1965 through 2023.

The key point: 40 years ago in 1983, oil, gas and coal accounted for 88.9% of global primary energy consumption, and 20 years ago (in 2003) it was 86.4%. Today, the same 3 fossil fuels still comprise a dominant 81.5% of global primary energy demand.

And let's consider just oil and natural gas -- excluding coal - from the mix. In 1965, these two fuels comprised 56.1% of total energy demand, falling only slightly to 55% as of 2023.

Of course, renewable energy sources like solar and wind are growing at a rapid pace. Just a decade ago in 2013, wind and solar accounted for 1.16% and 0.25% of primary energy consumption globally respectively. Last year, wind had grown to 3.5% of primary consumption and solar to just under 2.5%.

However, total solar and wind energy consumption in 2023 came to a combined 37.1 exajoules, compared to 196.43 exajoules for oil and 144.37 for natural gas. That means the world derived more than 9 times as much primary energy from oil and gas than it did from solar and wind last year.

My point is simple: Oil and natural gas account for most global energy consumption and while renewables are gaining market share in the global energy mix, the energy transition is a slow process and fossil fuels are likely to remain dominant for the foreseeable future.

And don't forget crude oil and natural gas are retaining their market share of a growing global pie:

Global Primary Energy Consumption: OECD and Non-OECD (Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy, 2024)

In the past decade, global primary energy consumption is up 15.3% and countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a proxy for the developing world, are responsible for all that growth.

Indeed, OECD - developed world -- energy demand is down about 2.1% while non-OECD consumption has soared 28.8% in the 2013-23 period led by 40.1% growth in primary energy demand from China and more than 51% from India over the same period.

Put in a slightly different way, non-OECD primary energy demand is up by 87.1 exajoules since 2013 with crude oil accounting for 17.2 exajoules of that growth (19.7%), natural gas up 17.9 exajoules and coal growing by 21.6 exajoules. Thus, the Big 3 fossil fuels enabled more than 65% of non-OECD energy consumption growth over the past decade, with oil and gas alone accounting for a little over 40%.

The global fossil energy business is changing, but it's not dying.

The math behind a rapid transition away from oil and natural gas in favor of renewables like solar and wind just doesn't add up - fast-growing global energy demand, led by emerging markets like India and China, isn't compatible with an outright decline in oil and gas consumption over the next 10 to 20 years.

Of course, supply of these key fuels must rise to meet growing demand, or there's risk of further commodity price spikes with harmful impacts on economic growth.

Historically, that's where the supermajor oil and gas producers like BP and XOM come in:

Counter-Cyclical CAPEX

Historically, the biggest advantages of the world's largest oil and gas producers have been their size, clean balance sheets and low cost of capital.

These attributes allowed the majors to spend on exploration and development even when commodity prices were low and smaller firms were desperately trying to conserve cash by cutting capital spending (CAPEX).

Take a look:

CAPEX Select Majors 1991 to 2005 (Bloomberg)

The blue line on this chart shows the average price of Brent Crude Oil annually from 1991 through 2005. The blue, orange and green columns show the corresponding capital spending (CAPEX) for the same years from XOM, CVX and BP.

What's interesting here is that oil prices remained low through the mid and late 1990s, hitting multi-year lows under $15/bbl in 1998.

Yet, even with oil prices near the lows of their range, the big supermajor producers I've highlighted on my chart started to boost capital spending, much of that directed to exploration and development of new oil and gas fields around the world.

In addition, all three of these massive producers took advantage of low commodity prices to make major acquisitions. Per Bloomberg, Exxon acquired Mobil in an all-stock deal completed in December 1999 valued at close to $88 billion, BP acquired Amoco in late 1998 in a deal worth over $48 billion and Chevron acquired Texaco in a $36 billion deal completed in 2001.

In other words, these major producers began to spend counter-cyclically - spending on new projects and buying up valuable production prospects and reserves through M&A, when the commodity cycle was still on the downswing.

The beauty of that strategy: As oil prices entered a cyclical upturn in the early 2000s, all three majors brought more production onstream and were able to take advantage of rising commodity prices.

Take a look:

Free Cash Flow Energy Majors 1995 to 2008 (Bloomberg)

Free cash flow is a measure of operating cash flow excluding capital spending. So, the combination of low commodity prices and elevated CAPEX cost all three of these supermajors in the late 1990s when free cash flow was low, or even negative in some years.

However, the late 1990s investment cycle, during a downturn in commodity prices, paid off as commodity prices took off from 2000-08, resulting in a surge in free cash flow.

Strong cash flows and profitability also powered a major rally in all three of these stocks. According to Bloomberg, shares in XOM, CVX and BP jumped 171.8%, 221.3% and 97.7% respectively, including dividends paid, from June 30, 2003, through June 30, 2008, alone, a period when the S&P 500 was up just 43.7%.

However, the supermajors didn't all follow that proven counter-cyclical investment playbook in the recent downcycle for oil and commodity prices:

Strategy 2020

Much like the late 1990s, energy commodity prices collapsed starting in late 2014. That followed a decision by OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, to remove production quotas, allowing prices to fall in a bid to recapture market share from fast-growing US shale producers.

However, when oil and natural gas prices finally reached their cyclical nadir amid COVID lockdowns and a collapse in global travel demand in early 2020, the supermajors responded in different ways. The divergent strategies of BP and XOM in 2020 -- and the corresponding performance of their shares since the cycle lows-- offers an outstanding illustration.

In August 2020, BP unveiled a new strategy and series of targets for transforming the company's business by 2030.

Specifically, in 2019, BP's upstream CAPEX was approximately $13 billion, which represents almost 85% of the company's total CAPEX in that year of $15.42 billion according to Bloomberg. In August 2020, BP's new plan was to cut its upstream CAPEX to around $9 billion by 2025 and as low as $7 to $8 billion annually by 2030.

However, the company also announced it planned to maintain overall CAPEX at $14 to $16 billion per year through 2030. So, if we take the midpoint of that guidance ($15 billion in annual CAPEX), BP's plan was to cut traditional upstream oil and natural gas investment from 85% of the total in 2019 to 60% in 2025 and around 50% by 2030.

For the upstream business, the company's plans to cut CAPEX and sell some non-core assets meant BP was forecasting a decline in production over time. In August 2020, management forecast production to fall from approximately 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 (excluding Russia) to 2 million boe/day in 2025 and just 1.5 million boe/day in 2030. That's a production decline of over 40% in just a decade.

Of course, with BP planning to maintain flat annual CAPEX of $14 to $16 billion through 2030 with traditional upstream CAPEX declining over this time, that implies increased spend on other businesses.

To that end, BP outlined a plan to dramatically increase CAPEX on low carbon and energy transition businesses. The list included increased investment in new renewable energy projects - including solar and wind generation projects -- from 2.5 gigawatts in 2019 to 20 GW by 2025 and 50 GW by 2030. In addition, the company had plans to increase biofuels production - products like jet fuel and diesel created using agricultural feedstocks - to over 100,000 bbl/day in 2030 from 22,000 bbl/day in 2019.

In contrast, on March 5, 2020, just five months before BP announced its energy transition plans, XOM hosted its annual investor day event, including an update on its spending and business plans through the middle of the decade.

XOM's planned CAPEX budget was $30 to $35 billion per year, with the majority of that directed at upstream investments, led by two of its main focus areas: the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana and the Permian Basin shale play in Texas and New Mexico. Overall, XOM forecasts total production from Guyana to grow from less than 200,000 boe/day in 2020 to more than 750,000 boe/day in 2025.

In the Permian, XOM planned to increase output from 360,000 boe/day in 2020 to more than 1 million boe/day by 2024. The company reiterated its 2018 Investor Day target to boost total company output from around 3.8 million boe/day in 2018 to 5 million boe/day by 2025.

In short, the BP and XOM strategic plans four years ago at the bottom of the commodity price cycle were very different - BP focused on a transition to renewable energy investment while allowing oil and gas output to fall over time. Meanwhile, XOM planned to continue its upstream-focused growth strategy, investing billions in major projects like Guyana and the Permian, while boosting output steadily over time.

In effect, XOM planned to follow a similar strategy to what it used back in the late 1990s - taking advantage of the downcycle in commodity prices to develop new production projects at a low cost. As XOM's Principal Financial Officer put it back in the company's 2021 Investor Day:

In a depletion business, you must continue to invest in advantaged projects to sustain strong cash flow generation in the future. Given the capital-intensive, cyclical nature of our industry, it is also critically important to maintain a strong balance sheet. These enable us to sustain the dividend through the commodity price cycle. We have provided a strong, reliable dividend for over 70 years. This remains a core priority. The work we did during 2020 has generated significant structural cost reductions. We have plans to double these permanent savings over the next few years. At the same time, we are advancing our flexible portfolio of high-return, price-resilient investments.

Source: 2021 Investor Day Transcript

Simply put, oil and gas producers, whether in shale or conventional fields, must spend money just to maintain current production. That's because all oil and gas fields see declining production as the field matures.

Therefore, producers like Exxon Mobil must maintain a strong balance sheet and a reasonable debt position through the cycle, so they can afford to invest in new projects needed to maintain and grow output over time. That's the key to XOM's ability to pay a dividend for more than 7 decades through multiple up and downcycles for the energy business.

There were certainly plenty of analysts and investors who questioned XOM's commitment to upstream investment back in 2020.

For example, a high-profile campaign by activist hedge fund Engine No. 1, among others, urged XOM to follow the lead of companies like BP in shifting CAPEX in favor of low carbon investments.

However, XOM's strategy of investing through the downcycle proved prescient:

Total Return Select Majors Since Early 2019 (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the total return - price appreciation and dividends reinvested - for 5 major integrated energy firms since early 2019. That includes the final months of the long bear market in energy stocks that ended with the commodity price collapse in early 2020.

As you can see, XOM is the best performer, up more than 120% over this time, while BP is the worst on my chart, up less than 17% over the same period.

BP's U-Turn

On February 7, 2023, BP announced its Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings and offered an investor update on its longer-term strategy.

While the company didn't abandon its energy transition strategy, the company announced an important shift, citing the need for "continued investment in hydrocarbons to keep energy flowing, with energy security and affordability at a premium."

Specifically, BP announced a plan to increase investment in its oil and gas business by $1 billion per year through 2030, a move that it believes would increase earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by $3 to $4 billion per year by 2030.

As I noted earlier, the company's original plan, announced in August 2020, was to shift CAPEX away from oil and gas, allowing production (excluding Russia/Rosneft volumes) to decline from 2.6 million boe/day in 2019 to just 1.5 million boe/day in 2030, a 40% decline. In 2022, BP production had already fallen to about 2.3 million boe/day on a full-year basis.

Under the new plan, BP announced it would retain more of its oil and gas projects rather than divesting those assets. The company also planned to increase investment on new projects and existing assets to facilitate a slower pace of production decline to just 2 million boe/day in 2030, down closer to 25% from 2019 levels.

In September 2023, BP's then-CEO Bernard Looney, the chief architect of the company's 2020 energy transition strategy, unexpectedly stepped down citing a failure to disclose details of prior relationships with colleagues. Murray Auchincloss, the CFO and one of the chief architects of BP's plans to boost investment in oil and gas and slow the energy transition strategy, was named acting CEO, a job he took on full-time in early 2024.

Under Auchincloss, BP's strategy has continued to evolve.

During the company's Q2 2024 earnings results presentation at the end of July, management spent considerable time discussing the company's oil and gas developments in the deepwater US Gulf of Mexico. The company announced that it's decided to go ahead with the Kaskida development in the region, a project with a total development cost of less than $5 billion. The Kaskida hub will have maximum production of around 80,000 boe/day, with first commercial production due by the end of this decade.

BP also expects to make a final investment decision (FID) on its nearby Tiber project in 2025. During the Q&A portion of the call, CEO Auchincloss had this to say about BP's developments in the region:

We've used an industry standard solution for Kaskida. It'll produce 80 KBD. It'll be less than $5 billion. It'll drill six wells in the east bump. That's all that we're putting into that sanction case, delivering at least 275 million barrels. When I listen to Gordon's team, we might do quite a bit better than that. The reason we might do quite a bit better than that is we have 1,000 feet of pay, and the average across the rest of the Paleogene, 500 feet of pay. So it's an enormous-enormous column of oil. And we'll be doing a seven-frac completion inside those. So let's see. Let's see if we get 275 million or something much higher over time. It will be hopefully followed by Tiber 12 months later. Mid-next year, we think we'll be sanctioning Tiber. It'll pretty much be a photocopy of Kaskida as well for capital productivity. And at the same time we're doing that, we'll be appraising the west bump at Kaskida. And hopefully that'll just tie back and flow into East Kaskida over time. And we've got a couple of exploration wells to the east and west of Kaskida and some more stuff near Guadalupe and Tiber as well. So it's a very-very-very strong resource base. We've got some de-risking to do with appraisal wells and exploration wells that are very sensible to do, given the high-quality seismic that we've shot. And obviously, to your point, Peter, we have 100% working interest there. I think for now, we're going to start Kaskida, get it going. We will appraise these wells. We'll drill the exploration wells, see what we have. And in probably 12 to 18 months' time ask me that question again, and I'll think about how much of the resource we've appraised and got under our thumb to think about what we do, do we bring in a partner or not? Kaskida alone will be 5% increase in operating cash flow when it comes in at a group level. 5% alone. And Tiber will follow that as well. So it will be an interesting choice to ask me 12 or 18 months away. Thank you.

Source: BP Q2 Results and Conference Call, July 30, 2024

In short, BP's CEO implies the potential for considerable upside to current guidance from BP's Gulf of Mexico projects. The productive interval - the section of the reservoir that contains oil and gas - at Kaskida is about twice the size of the company's other developed projects in the region.

Further, the company went ahead with Kaskida based on the economics of wells drilled in the eastern side of the reservoir; it appears BP believes the western side could also be economic and production volumes from that side of the play could be tied back - connected via subsea pipeline - to the Kaskida hub it's now developing.

The CEO also indicated that BP "thinks" it'll be sanctioning the Tiber project by the middle of 2025 and that project would be a "photocopy" of Kaskida in terms of production and returns.

From a qualitative perspective, the new CEO's extensive remarks regarding the potential for upside to BP's Gulf of Mexico business, contrast with former CEO Looney's greater focus on energy transition and renewable energy themes. In short, there's a general sense of greater focus on the oil and gas side of the business.

As I noted, the company's current plan is for oil and gas production to decline by an additional 10% from 2023 levels - about 2.3 million boe/day - to approximately 2 million boe/day by 2030. However, if BP continues to see upside from new projects like Kaskida, there's the potential for the company to further limit production declines, or even grow production somewhat by the end of the decade.

However, while all of this is encouraging, BP continues to face significant, fundamental challenges, many a hangover from its more aggressive transition strategy outlined in 2020.

BP's Fundamental Headwinds

Just consider, BP just sanctioned the Kaskida project this year, but does not expect first commercial production until the end of this decade - that's a roughly 5-year delay between final investment decision (FID) and actual production. My point is that even if the company elects to go ahead with multiple new projects in the deepwater Gulf, it will still take years, and billions in CAPEX, to bring those projects onstream.

Thus, the impact of increased CAPEX will take time to boost earnings results and free cash flow. Put in a slightly different way, it will take time for BP's change in strategy to improve the company's financial performance.

Contrast that with XOM, which announced its own Q2 2024 results a few days after BP on August 2nd. XOM's reiterated it sees total production rising from 3.8 million boe/day in 2023 and 4.1 million boe/day year-to-date 2024 to more than 5 million boe/day by 2027.

The company expects growth to be led by what it calls "advantaged assets," projects in regions like Guyana and the Permian Basin that can be produced profitably even with oil prices in the $30/bbl region. XOM's acreage in the latter play has been further enhanced by the company's recent acquisition of shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources, which closed in May.

XOM's superior upstream performance and free cash flow growth is a direct result of management's decision to continue investing in new projects at the bottom of the commodity price cycle, as I outlined earlier.

In addition, BP's current target, reiterated in its most recent quarterly call, is that its Transition Growth Engines (TGEs) - renewables, bioenergy, EV charging and other energy transition businesses - reach EBITDA of $3 to $4 billion by 2025. Last year, BP generated $1 billion in EBITDA from these businesses and in the first half of 2024, BP reported around $0.5 billion.

Thus, it seems a tall order for BP to meet even the low end of its near-term target for TGEs, a point management was asked about on their latest call. BP's CEO replied:

And then on the TGEs, so last year we made around $1 billion of EBITDA. For the first half of this year we made about $0.5 billion. We've of course announced the acquisition of Bunge as well, which we expect to close in the fourth quarter. If you just pretend the run rate is the same, $500 million, 1H, $500 million, 2H, and you add Bunge into the mix, you're probably at almost $2 billion of EBITDA as a starting point headed into 2025. And then we remain on track. We remain on track to grow into the three to four range. We feel very comfortable with that.

Source: BP Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

While the CEO didn't change the EBITDA target, meeting its EBITDA goals factors in the acquisition of BP's existing joint venture with agribusiness giant Bunge (BG) by the end of this year. That deal was announced in late June and even after factoring in BG-related EBITDA, BP's TGE's still will be at only a $2 billion annual EBITDA run rate, well short of the 2025 target.

Also, note the company's 2025 TGE target is $3 to $4 billion in EBITDA relative to BP's overall annual EBITDA target of $46 to $49 billion in 2025. In other words, despite the company's plans to shift significant CAPEX in favor of renewables back in 2020, the TGE businesses will remain insignificant in light of BP's overall results by 2025 even if they meet management's ambitious near-term targets.

Valuations: Not as Cheap as It Looks

Last, but certainly not least, my view is BP's debt position remains a major headwind for the company's investment case:

Net Debt to EBITDA Major Energy Producers (Bloomberg)

I like to watch the majors' net debt to EBITDA less capital spending (CAPEX) ratio. And, as you can see in this chart, BP's net debt position is elevated on this basis when compared to both its US and European peer group.

One way to adjust for net debt when looking at valuation ratios is to watch ratios based on enterprise value (EV) rather than market capitalization or price. EV includes the total value of a company's outstanding shares - that's market cap - as well as their debt position net of cash (net debt).

One of my favorite metrics is EV to free cash flow:

EV/FCF for Select Energy Majors (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the EV to trailing 12-month free cash flow valuation multiple for the 5 US and European oil majors I've mentioned throughout this article.

Once we factor in BP's elevated net debt position, the company's valuation discount to its European peers - Shell and Total Energies - disappears.

And while BP still looks cheap relative to XOM and CVX, a sizable discount appears justified given superior production and free cash flow growth potential for the US majors.

Bottom line: BP's recent strategic shift in favor of higher oil and gas CAPEX is a step in the right direction; however, it will take time for the company's recent CAPEX boost to show up in the form of rising production and free cash flow.

Meanwhile, large question marks regarding profitability and return on capital for the company's transition growth businesses and elevated net debt remain headwinds for the stock.

While a general rally in commodity prices in coming years would likely lift shares of all the majors, BP's discount to its US peers looks justified and factoring in elevated debt, BP isn't as cheap as it might first appear. The stock rates a sell in favor of better-positioned higher growth names like XOM.