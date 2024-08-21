Kubrak78/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB) is the holding company above the Ameris Bank which is headquartered in Georgia and focuses on that state, as well as Alabama, Florida and the Carolinas where it operates in excess of 160 branches. The bank currently has in excess of $26B in assets.

The Q2 results: the NII increase was welcome

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, the net interest income remains a very important metric when looking at regional banks. In Ameris’ case, the net interest income actually increased on a YoY basis in the second quarter of this year. Although the total interest expenses increased by approximately $23M, the interest income increased by in excess of $25M and this caused the net interest income to increase to $212M, coming from $209.5M.

The bank also generates a substantial amount of non-interest income, and as the income statement above shows, the main driver is related to the mortgage banking activity which represents in excess of half of the total non-interest income. The total net non-interest expenses were limited to just $67M and this resulted in a pre-tax and pre loan loss provision income of approximately $145M.

The bank also recorded a net amount of $18.8M for loan loss provisions (which brings the H1 2024 loan loss provision to almost $40M), and this resulted in a reported pre-tax income of $126.5M and a net profit of $90.8M. Divided over the net share count of approximately 69M shares, the Q2 EPS was almost $1.32/share. Definitely better than the approximately $1.08/share in the first quarter of the year, which saw a lower non-interest income compared to what the bank was able to generate in the second quarter of this year.

A good result, and Ameris’ current dividend of $0.15 per share on a quarterly basis is obviously very well-covered with a payout ratio of less than 13% based on the H1 earnings.

As the bank’s earnings remain strong, my next step is obviously to have a look at the balance sheet. Ameris is a pretty sizeable bank, and it ended the second quarter with approximately $26.5B in assets on the balance sheet, with just under $3.6B in equity.

As the asset side of the balance sheet below shows, the bank has plenty of access to cash, with $1.36B in cash and another $1.53B in securities available for sale. The $148.5M in securities held to maturity are a nice addition, but keep in mind due to the higher interest rates on the financial markets, there is an unrealized loss of approximately $20M on that portfolio.

I’m mainly interested in keeping tabs on the quality of the $21B loan portfolio. As you can see below, a substantial portion of the loan book consists of commercial real estate, representing almost $10.5B. Fortunately, the loan book also contains almost $4.8B in residential mortgages as well.

Although commercial real estate can be tricky these days, it isn’t a major contributor to the total amount of loans past due. As you can see below, about 75% of the total amount of loans past due is actually part of the residential mortgage portfolio. Perhaps a bit surprising, but it also indicates Ameris Bancorp has been focusing on the quality of its CRE loan book, and it now needs to spend more time on dealing with the loans past due in the residential segment.

But of course, it doesn’t mean that when a loan sours, Ameris Bancorp is losing its investment. Monetizing the collateral should help the bank to recoup the majority of its money in the aforementioned residential segment.

The bank also has approximately $1.4B exposure to the office segment, but with an LTV ratio of 60%, the potential losses should remain limited. Even if the fair value of the office portfolio would drop by 60% from when the loans were underwritten, Ameris would still be able to recoup 2/3rd of its exposure.

I will definitely have to keep track of the loan book and the amount of loans past due, but for now, it looks like Ameris Bancorp is handling the situation.

Investment thesis

I currently have no position in Ameris Bancorp, but this regional bank could be a good fit if/when I see the situation in its loan book isn’t getting worse, and when I see how it deals with the residential mortgages that are past due.

The stock is not unattractive, but I already own a bunch of regional banks and would need to make room in my portfolio for an additional position.