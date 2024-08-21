Franklin High Yield Tax-Free Income Fund Q2 2024

Emir Hoyman/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Review

The municipal (muni) bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, recorded modest negative total returns for the second quarter of 2024 and fared worse than duration-matched US Treasuries (USTs), witnessing negative excess returns. The period saw investor sentiment oscillate between caution in light of hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and optimism as disinflation was seen to resume in April and May. The Fed kept its policy rate unchanged during the period—despite the two softer inflation prints—and revised its median rate projections to show just one rate cut in 2024. Against this backdrop, demand for muni bonds was robust throughout the quarter, even in the face of increased new tax-exempt bond supply, as it seemed that many issuers were trying to finalize bond sales before potentially heightened volatility ahead of the US presidential election. Revenue-related issues recorded positive absolute returns and outperformed general obligation ('GO') bonds during the period. From a ratings standpoint, lower-rated securities outperformed their higher-quality counterparts as spreads across lower-rated cohorts have continued to narrow this year.

Quarterly Key Performance Drivers

Duration Quality HELPED Underweight Municipal Bonds with Two to Five Years to Maturity Overweight Bonds with No External Credit Rating — Overweight Bonds Rated Below Investment Grade — Security Selection in BBB Rated Bonds HURT Overweight Municipal Bonds with 10 or More Years to Maturity Underweight A Rated Bonds — — — — Click to enlarge

Overall, duration positioning contributed to relative fund performance during the second quarter. Yields increased across most maturities, and therefore our underweight to muni bonds with two to five years to maturity lifted results. However, an overweight to muni bonds with 10 or more years to maturity curbed relative returns. Rating allocations boosted relative fund performance for the period, led by our overweights to bonds with no external credit rating and those rated below investment grade. This was only modestly offset by an underweight to A rated issues, which hindered returns. Selection among rating categories, particularly in BBB rated securities, benefited results.

Outlook & Strategy

Financial market sentiment was mixed throughout the quarter. The start of the period saw persistent price pressures and a relatively hawkish stance from the Fed. However, sentiment improved somewhat with two softer inflation prints and data that pointed to a weakening US economy, which was seen to support the possibility of earlier Fed rate cuts. This mixed picture weighed on tax-free muni bond performance during the quarter. Nevertheless, technical supply/demand conditions were positive, as new issuance was robust and fund inflows positive. Anecdotal evidence suggests that this trend may continue, as asset allocators still retain high cash and cash-equivalent balances that they are starting to re-allocate to the sector, and especially if compelling opportunities should arise. Muni bond yields remain at historically elevated levels and can be particularly appealing for those investors who target tax-adjusted yields. A major catalyst that we are looking at for inflows to pick up more significantly is the flattening of the UST yield curve inversion and a return to its typical, upward sloping shape. Going forward, declining yields (when the Fed begins to ease monetary policy) should provide a tailwind for bond investors in 2024. Fundamentals in the muni market remain stable and should be supportive of the asset class over the medium to long term. We have likely reached the peak of the credit cycle, which saw rating upgrades significantly outpace downgrades. Going forward, the credit environment is set to normalize over the next year or more, though continued economic stability and improved financial positions should defend against any sharper deterioration. State and local governments have many tools to address potential challenges, particularly as they still retain large “rainy-day” funds that were bolstered by federal COVID-19 aid, increased during the pandemic recovery, and maintained with conservative budgeting and fiscal discipline. Nevertheless, a disciplined fiscal approach will remain crucial to deal with slower revenue growth, the runoff of COVID-related aid, rising expenses and higher borrowing costs. While we are not worried about a spike in defaults, worsening macroeconomic conditions will mean that rigorous bottom- up research and strong security selection will be particularly important in finding those credits that have the potential to outperform across market cycles.

In the United States, while the economy continues to show signs of resilience, we see growth risks on the rise. At the same time, upside risks to inflation are far from abated. There are signs of consumer weakness, as real disposable income per capita has stagnated over the past year, and recent company earnings reports point to consumers prioritizing essential over discretionary spending. Additionally, though household wealth has remained resilient, the labor market is normalizing from its recent tight levels, with employees growing cautious about their job prospects. In terms of inflation, we see idiosyncratic factors and catch-up effects driving the core measure in particular. The Fed will continue to look for evidence of a sustained move lower in inflation before it can embark on monetary policy easing. This, in turn, can cause some spread volatility over the near term. It is our view that these instances can potentially provide an attractive entry point into the tax-exempt muni bond market. We believe there are opportunities to find value within the sector across the credit spectrum.