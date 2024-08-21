Market Volatility: What's Going On - II

ryasick

"The post-election outcome is highly uncertain, not just regarding who will win, but also what they will seek to implement and whether they have the legislative power to do so. There is bound to be more volatility in the months ahead. If you think that none of this sounds reassuring, you would be correct."

The election being referred to is the current presidential election going on in the United States.

The quote is from Chris Giles, writing in the Financial Times.

Mr. Giles concludes:

"It is not surprising financial markets are jumpy."

The picture of what is going on?

"Global stock markets have just enjoyed their strongest week since November, as investors cast aside their recession and yen exchange rate concerns of early August. Very little of substance changed to generate the recovery or, indeed, the crash at the start of the month. Apart from thin summer markets, what this demonstrates is deep uncertainty over the global post-pandemic economy and the prospects ahead."

This is what I have tried to picture in my recent post, "Market Volatility: What's Going On."

I write in this post.

"The choice of president is going to have a substantial impact on what economic policies are emphasized and which ones are not."

"The response of the investment community is going to be very important in terms of where the markets are going to be going."

"The responses of the investment community need to be understood as the presidential campaign works itself through to the election."

Note that nothing here is said about the economic policies of either candidate or who might win the election.

The concern is with the uncertainty of the outcome of the election and the uncertainty of the outcomes of either candidate's proposals.

The risks outstanding at the present time are the crucial current issue.

And, it is this issue that is apparently taking over the issue that has been dominating the minds of the investment community.

The issue that has been dominating the minds of the investment community has been about whether or not the Federal Reserve would reduce its policy rate of interest.

All summer we have been dealing with whether or not the Fed would lower its policy rate of interest in the near future by twenty-five basis points...one time...two times...three times...or many not at all.

The recent discussion has also included the possibility that the Fed's movement might be by fifty basis points.

The investment community is still arguing about these possible outcomes but since the conclusion of the Republican political convention on July 18th and the announcement that President Joe Biden was not going to seek re-election, the uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election and what that choice would mean in terms of government policies has moved "front-and-center" in terms of the discussions.

As noted in my post cited above, the volatility of the stock market has been relatively substantial.

And, as Mr. Giles reports in his article,

"Very little of substance changed to generate the recovery or, indeed, the crash..." that took place this summer.

And, what Mr. Giles means by "very little of substance changed..." is that there was very little statistical or economic news that happened to generate the size of swings that took place in the market.

So, this seems to be where people are starting to look for explanations. They are now looking at the uncertainty that surrounds the upcoming election and just who will be elected.

And, the discussion grows.

I believe that this uncertainty will dominate most of the rest of this year.

The Federal Reserve may lower its policy rate at the September meeting of the Fed's Open Market Committee.

The Fed may lower the policy rate by 50 basis points and not 25 basis points.

Let me just say here that I still believe that the Federal Reserve has to be cautious in changing its policy rate of interest this close to a presidential election. If the Fed does lower the policy rate... Chairman Powell and the rest of the Federal Reserve leadership will get a lot of criticism from one of the presidential candidates. In fact, that candidate could charge that the candidate's loss was solely caused by the political action of the Federal Reserve in lowering the rate just before the election took place.

So, there is a great deal of uncertainty connected with the events of the next couple of months. This growing uncertainty could certainly result in a much more volatile stock market with substantial swings up and down.

Investors must build this possibility into their thinking about the performance of the stock market in the near future.