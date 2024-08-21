piranka

Investment Thesis

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock surged ~8% in early trading earlier this month after the company beat expectations in the 2Q24 earnings report and raised full-year guidance across the board. I last wrote on CyberArk in late July pre-earnings. I'm here to reiterate my buy rating for mid to long-term investors before the positives of the Venafi acquisition begin to show up on earnings; the acquisition is expected to close in two quarters and isn't likely to show up in Q3 and Q4, making the raised full-year guidance all the more impressive considering the increased investments and related transactional costs. The third quarter is expected to bring sales to $230 million- $236 million, with the midpoint above the consensus of $232.6 million, and EPS is expected to be $0.38- $0.49 per share, with the mid-point similarly above the consensus of $0.38 per share.

I believe the company will see its fifth consecutive beat on revenue and EPS due to its increased focus on profitability, shown through the free cash flow of ~$42 million this quarter. CyberArk's financial metrics this quarter also come as proof of the company's subscription flywheel effect, and believe that they have enough leverage in their model to "continuously increase our [the company's] cash flow margin." I am optimistic about continued annual recurring revenue or ARR growth, which came in at $868 million for the quarter, marking a 33% increase year over year from $653 million. In my opinion, this quarter's results and outlook reaffirm CyberArk's unique position in the PAM business. The stock is up ~7% since my last article, compared to a relatively flat S&P 500.

Seeking Alpha

The company beat on top and bottom lines this quarter and reported a record 27% surge year over year in revenue of $224.7 million, well above the consensus of $219.2 million and EPS of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.40 per share on an adjusted basis. I see more upside for CyberArk in Q3 before the Venafi acquisition kicks in, mainly as I believe the company's 52% growth in SaaS deferred revenue will continue to grow as subscription ARR continues taking a bigger chunk of total revenue. I see continued ARR growth ahead as CyberArk's biggest vertical, "banking and finance," is likely to increase spending with an anticipated Fed interest rate cut in September, which I'll get to that shortly.

The stock is outperforming the S&P500 and the peer group on the one-month mark. CyberArk was up ~7%, higher than the S&P500, up 0.8%, and Okta (OKTA) up ~3%. Microsoft (MSFT) was down ~5%, and CrowdStrike (CRWD) was down ~23%, as shown below.

YCharts

What Do The Financials And Raised Guidance Tell Me?

As mentioned on the earnings call, management's "relentless focus on driving profitable growth" showed up in this quarter's results. The GAAP operating loss was $24 million this quarter, a significant drop from a loss of $39.9 million in a year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $23.7 million this quarter, compared to a year ago quarter, where non-GAAP operating loss came in at $5.6 million. I'm excited about the free cash flow jump this quarter. Free cash flow was $41.7 million, and reported a 19% free cash flow margin, compared to a negative of $12.6 million in a year ago quarter. I'll do the math for you: CyberArk has delivered a total free cash flow of $108 million in only six months, once again proving the "inherent cash flow potential in our recurring revenue model." I think CyberArk's business model holds substantial power to drive profitability in the near term. This tells me that the need for identity security is increasing, supporting CyberArk's momentum, which I'll get to in a minute. CyberArk is now a "solid Rule of 40 companies," with both revenue at 28% growth and 19% free cash flow margin exceeding the 40% margin, a testament to the company's strong close rates and progressing deals. The image below shows the company's profitability and free cash flow metrics for the quarter compared to a year ago quarter.

CyberArk earnings presentation

The company is "firing on all cylinders" this quarter, added 245 new logos, beat on all metrics, and raised its full-year guidance on strong renewals and bookings. Management increased full-year guidance to $932 million- $942 million in total revenue, with a 25% increase year over year at the midpoint versus the previous guidance of $928 million- $938 million in 1Q24. Full-year operating income is also forecasted to be $107.5 million- $116.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS is to be in the range of $2.17-2.36 per diluted share, and annual recurring revenue is to be $985 million to $995 million, indicating a 27%-29% increase year over year. Management is also guiding for $145 million- $155 million in free cash flow, reflecting a 16% free cash flow margin at the midpoint and showing that identity security is indeed a "top priority for CISOs, and our platform is a clear industry leader, delivering tremendous value for our customers."

Upside Surprise

This quarter's deferred revenue reached an all-time high, with 24% growth year over year at $518 million, higher than $419 million in 2Q23 and $352 million in 2Q22. This growth was powered by strong SaaS adoption, which witnessed a 52% growth year over year and came in at $316 million this quarter, higher than $208 million in 2Q23 and $134 million in 2Q22. I expect this upward trend to continue to 2Q25.

CyberArk earnings presentation

One other trend I noticed is that the subscription portion of ARR has taken a bigger chunk of total revenue over the last few quarters; this quarter brought in $56 million in net new subscription ARR, which was higher year over year at $49 million and reached a record for "any non-Q4 quarter." Subscription portion of ARR was 78% of total ARR this quarter at $677, higher than last quarter, with subscription revenue taking 77% of ARR at $621 million and 4Q23 taking 75% with subscription ARR at $582 million. I expect this uptick to continue into Q3 and Q4, supported by maintenance ARR, which has been consistent over the last three quarters at $192 million in 4Q23, $190 million in 1Q24, and $191 million in 2Q24. I think maintenance ARR is an indicator of subscription revenue health, which came in at $158.4 million this quarter, a 49% year-over-year increase from $106.2 million in 2Q23.

How Does The Macro Picture Play In?

The second half of the year has been full of discussions about a looming recession, and for good reason. Of course, CyberArk is not immune from the macro picture. The company achieves over 20% of its ARR in Banking and Finance and 58% from its geographical presence in America. The global banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security market size came to ~$58 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $65.5 billion this current year. From 2024 to 2033, the industry is expected to reach a CAGR of 13.16% and is forecasted to grow to $199.5 billion; this is mainly due to the increased cyber threats and data breaches, which I discussed in detail in my Okta and CrowdStrike articles. According to data from the 2Q24 presentation, 93% of organizations were "victims of identity-related cyberattack," and ~70% of organizations reported that over half their machines "have access to sensitive data." This translates to an expanding market opportunity for the cybersecurity peer group, which includes CyberArk.

Another thing worth noting is that North America leads BFSI security market with the biggest market share in 2023. I expect North America will continue to be the predominant geography for BFSI, and CyberArk's geographic exposure to the Americas should help support further growth for the company as we get closer to potential rate cuts in September. I think this should positively impact CyberArk's position in the PAM space and support top-line growth.

Precedence Research

CyberArk is a leader in the Privilege Access Management (PAM) space. The market for PAM was valued at $3 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow by 22% between 2024 and 2032 to reach around $17.7 billion. North America also took the biggest chunk of the market share in the PAM space at 35%.

Global Market Insights

Valuation

As of now, CyberArk's market cap is at around $12.07 billion, a 91% increase from last year. The enterprise value is currently at around $11.07, and the stock price is trading at $279.9 per share. Over the last 52 weeks, the stock price increased by ~80% and has a beta of 1.1, indicating higher price volatility than the market's average. Over the past month, Zacks Consensus EPS estimate was stagnant and gave CyberArk a rank of 2, meaning a buy. According to data from Stock Analysis, a total of 28 analysts gave the stock a strong buy. CyberArk's PEG ratio is 3.77, and the P/S ratio is 13.76, indicating the stock is overvalued. I don't think this warrants worry as I think the market is pricing in future earnings into the stock, which I think CyberArk will be well positioned to meet, particularly after its Venafi acquisition closes. I see more upside ahead for profitability and growth after the Venafi acquisition shows up going into 2025. More on the latter in the next section.

What's next?

I continue to be a big fan of this Venafi acquisition. I believe Venafi's machine identity management solutions fit well within with CyberArk's portfolio. CyberArk believes combining its solutions with Venafi's "modern machine identity management, certificate lifecycle management, and SSH Key Management" will set a "new standard for end-to-end machine identity security." This acquisition should enable further market share gains for the company and provide it with a competitive edge in a rapidly expanding market. Around 95% of Venafi's revenue is recurring, similar to CyberArk's. The company's TAM has been at x3 since 2021 and is now at $60 billion, with identity security making the bigger chunk at $50 billion and incremental machine identity at $10 billion. I believe we'll witness a similar jump in the year as CyberArk has a lot working in its favor internally and from the macro backdrop if rates get cut. My positive sentiment on the company from my last article remains intact, and I expect to see more upside into the end of FY2024.