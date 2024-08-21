Monty Rakusen

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) released their Q2 2024 earnings results on August 6, missing their EPS expectation and lowering their guidance for 2024.

Considering the decline in the share price since May 2024, I decided to deep dive into the headwinds and pressures that the company is currently experiencing, including the decline in the rail market and the impact of their recent divestitures.

In the outlook section, I will provide you with the rationale behind my Hold rating, discussing their recent updates on the share buyback program and covering their recent insider buying activity.

As always, I like to start with a brief company overview, for those readers that are new to this stock.

Company Overview

LB Foster is a global provider of products and services that support infrastructure development and maintenance.

They have two operating segments:

Rail, technologies, and services: this segment is focused on products and services for freight and passenger rail lines. They mainly provide track components, friction management systems, and advanced monitoring systems for rail infrastructure maintenance.

Infrastructure solutions: this segment includes manufacturing and supplying precast concrete products, steel products, and protective pipe coatings used in civil infrastructure projects, like bridges, highways, and pipelines.

When looking at the breakdown of their revenue per business segment, I like the fact that they don't heavily rely on a single segment to generate revenue.

Segment 2023 Revenue 2022 Revenue % Change from 2022 to 2023 Rail, Technologies, and Services $312.2 million $300.6 million 3.8% Infrastructure Solutions $231.6 million $196.9 million 17.6% Total Revenue $543.7 million $497.5 million 9.3% Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from the latest 10-K.

In regards to their international presence, I considered including below a breakdown of their revenue per geographical area.

Geographical Area 2023 Revenue 2022 Revenue United States $463.94 million $378.34 million Canada $24.93 million $38.49 million United Kingdom $41.42 million $46.59 million Other Regions $13.47 million $34.08 million Click to enlarge

As you can see in the table above, most of their revenue comes from the US (85.3%).

Ownership-wise, the aggregate ownership of common stock among all directors and executive officers is 6.2%, according to their latest 14A.

I see this percentage as a good amount of management's skin in the game, especially when considering that the CEO, John F. Kasel, owns 1.5% of the common stock.

SEC 14A

Finally, I like the fact that there are no major PE firms with a high stake in the company. As a side note to the reader, I don't like when large PE firms are involved in the decision-making process of running the company.

Recent Performance

Despite a great Q1 2024 performance, their performance during the second quarter took a hit due to several pressures in the US end market.

The main challenge that concerns me is the 6.6% YoY decline in net sales in the rail, technologies, and services segment. The key drivers for this decline in the rail market were lower volumes due to delayed infrastructure projects, and, what is even more concerning to me, pricing pressures due to competitors trying to gain market share.

The fact that LB Foster had to lower their pricing to maintain market share could be an indication that they don't have any key differentiating factors to make them unique from their competitors.

Their other, more stable, infrastructure segment, also faced headwinds due to adverse weather conditions in the southern and midwestern regions of the United States. This led to a 2.2% decrease in net sales YoY, particularly affecting their steel products business. I am not sweating about this small decline, given that weather disruptions are nonrecurring events.

Another pressure comes from the 13.9% YoY decline in their backlog. About 17% of this decline was attributed to divestitures and product line exits. Considering a long-term timeframe, I fully support management's decision to exit the prestressed concrete railroad tie business and divest the precision measurement products and systems business.

The main reason is that my investment style favors companies focused on their core business, especially when management is divesting segments with lower margins. I prefer lower volumes and higher margins, even if this comes at the expense of decreasing revenues, as this gives the company more flexibility during economic downturns.

However, in the short term, the effects of this divestiture had a negative impact on the share price, with a 30% decline following Q2 earnings release.

In addition to the divestitures, management has been implementing an enterprise restructuring program expected to yield annual savings of $4.5 million, with $2.0 million anticipated in 2024. This plan includes a reduction of approximately 7% of the salaried workforce, affecting around 40 employees.

As of their second quarter, the total cost of this restructuring plan was $0.5 million, mainly spent on professional services. However, the total estimated costs for the entire restructuring plan are around $1.5 million, which is expected to be incurred in the second half of 2024. Considering that the savings they plan to achieve this year are $2 million, I believe the benefits of this restructuring program will only be seen next year.

Outlook

Let's start with the share price. A quick look at the weekly chart below shows a 50% decline between May and August 2024.

Trading View

A large part of this decline (31%) happened on August 6, following Q2 earnings release. Despite meeting their revenue expectation, EPS was missed by 44%, coupled with lowered guidance for the rest of the year.

Management has lowered the top end of the range for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA. Specifically, the previous guidance for adjusted EBITDA growth was around 15%, but it has been revised down to 12% YoY, at the midpoint.

This lowered guidance makes me believe that the headwinds discussed in the previous section, especially the decline in the domestic rail market, will persist during the rest of the year.

In the weekly chart above, I see a validated support level at $9. If the company misses their EPS and revenue estimations, or if they further lower their guidance during the rest of the year, I believe there is a chance the share price could test this support level.

However, despite the possibility of another 50% decline in the share price, my rating is not a sell for the following two reasons.

The main one is the board's approval in Q2 to shorten the duration of their share buyback program, now expiring in February 2025, and to remove certain spending restrictions to increase flexibility in share repurchases. As of the second quarter, $11 million, out of their $15 million authorization, remained available for buybacks. This is a good amount, and considering the recent decline in the share price, I would expect them to report a significant amount of share buybacks during Q3 and Q4 this year.

The other reason is the presence of insider buying activity in the days following Q2 earnings release. A total of 4 different insiders bought shares after the selloff, including a purchase of $88k by Betler Raymond (director) and a $41k purchase by Thalman William (CFO).

For these two reasons, I don't believe the share price will decline to the $9 price level, although the risk is too high for a Buy rating due to the headwinds that I already mentioned. Therefore, my rating is a Hold.

Conclusion

Wrapping up, I see significant challenges, particularly in the rail, technologies, and services segment, with pricing pressures coming from direct competitors, and a decline in net sales. Their recent divestitures and restructuring efforts, while strategically sound to me in the long term, had a direct impact on the gross profit in Q2.

Despite these headwinds, I favor management's 6.2% ownership in the company, the changes to their share buyback program, and the recent insider buying activity.

While I don't see a high chance for another 50% decline in the share price down to $9, I believe the risk is too high to initiate a long position as the headwinds could continue for the remaining part of this year. Therefore, my rating is a Hold.