I have harped on the importance of consistency countless times in past articles. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I'm going to emphasize the role of consistency in investing once again.

That's because I don't think it can ever be overstated. Off the bat, I know two things about my expenses:

They won't cease until I am no more. Short of a Great Depression 2.0 that nobody in their right mind wants, my expenses will keep rising year after year.

That's why the vast majority of my portfolio consists of high-quality dividend growers. Many of the stocks (and underlying businesses) in my portfolio have decades of dividend hikes under their belts.

These are businesses that are embedded into the daily routines of their customers. Simply put, the world can't live without the goods and/or services that these companies provide. That indispensable nature sustains the growing sales and profits that are needed to keep growing a dividend.

One of my favorite holdings is WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). The stock is my portfolio's 18th-biggest holding and accounts for 1.6% of my total portfolio value. This is enough to also earn the distinction of being my portfolio's largest utility holding.

When I last covered WEC with a buy rating in May, I liked its regulated utility business model. I was also optimistic about its growth prospects. The A-rated balance sheet was another strength. Finally, shares were moderately undervalued.

Today, I'm going to be reiterating my buy rating. On July 31st, WEC released its financial results for the second quarter. Economic developments are likely to push capital spending and growth potential even higher in the years ahead. Shares remain below my fair value estimate. So, I upped my position by over 30% at the start of this month based on WEC's robust fundamentals.

The Future Is Brighter Than Ever

WEC Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release

Coupled with its encouraging outlook, WEC's financial results during the second quarter indicate that its future is promising. The company's total operating revenue declined by 3.2% over the year-ago period to $1.8 billion in the quarter. For context, that was $90 million less than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter.

Initially, this topline miss seems to be disappointing. More perspective reveals that this result was just fine, though.

These results were due to two factors.

First, WEC's cost of sales was 11.9% lower year-over-year because of reduced natural gas costs. As I also explained in my previous article, the company's regulated utility business model requires it to pass these cost savings onto customers via lower bills.

Secondly, weather conditions were less favorable than the historical norm. This also held back WEC's topline during the second quarter.

The electric and gas utility's diluted EPS declined by 27.2% over the year-ago period to $0.67 in the second quarter. That came in $0.04 better than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter. It was also better than the company's guidance range of between $0.60 and $0.64 per CFO Xia Liu's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call.

Rather than a problematic sign of a company in decline, this bottom-line contraction was driven by one-off events. According to Liu, utility operations earnings were down year-over-year by $0.19 for the second quarter.

This was driven by higher O&M expenses due to higher storm costs than in the year-ago period. Additionally, the benefit of a land sale at a retired plant site in Wisconsin last year also led to a higher bar to clear for this year.

Year-to-date, WEC's diluted EPS has also grown by 4.8% year-over-year to $2.64. This has management confident that it remains on track to deliver $4.85 in midpoint diluted EPS ($4.80 to $4.90) in 2024 - - a 4.8% growth rate over 2023's base of $4.63. That's in line with the FAST Graphs analyst consensus of $4.87 in diluted EPS, which would represent a 5.2% growth rate over 2023.

WEC August 2024 Investor Presentation

Looking beyond just this year, WEC's fundamentals are excellent as well. The company's five-year plan released last fall anticipates $23.7 billion in capital spending between 2024 and 2028. That should drive the high-single-digit annual rate base growth needed to deliver 6.5% to 7.0% annual diluted EPS growth in the years ahead.

When WEC's updated capital spending plan is released this fall, it's likely to see an even bigger bump to the upside. That's because President and CEO Scott Lauber noted that its capital plans for 2024-2028 were put together before Microsoft (MSFT) completed its purchase of another 1,000 acres in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. The 2024-2028 capital spending plan only included the initial 315 acres purchased.

In recent weeks, the tech giant has purchased an additional 240-plus acres in two transactions. These developments alone could justify billions more in capital spending than the current forecast.

This is why FAST Graphs anticipates that diluted EPS will rise by 7.6% to $5.24 in 2025. For 2026, another 6.7% growth in diluted EPS to $5.59 is expected.

WEC is also financially sound enough that I believe it can fund this growth spending. The company thinks it can maintain a 15% to 16% FFO to debt ratio for the next few years. This would be enough to keep its A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook, which provides it with a low cost of capital. WEC's interest coverage ratio was 3.5 through the first half of 2024. That's also a key indicator the company is financially stable (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to WEC's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release and WEC's August 2024 Investor Presentation).

Fair Value Is Approaching $100 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my previous article, WEC's 9% gains have been in line with the S&P 500 index (SP500). Accounting for dividends, the utility's total returns have been slightly better. Yet, I think that WEC still offers some value here.

Shares are trading at a current-year P/E ratio of 18.6, which is below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 20.8 per FAST Graphs. WEC's 6.8% annual forward diluted EPS growth prospects are modestly better than its 10-year average of 6.4%.

This partially makes up for the negative impact that higher rates than the 10-year average will have on its valuation in the years to come. That's why I believe that WEC's fair value multiple is right around 19.

In a few days, the calendar year 2024 will be 65% complete. That means another 35% of this year and 65% of 2025 lies ahead in the coming 12 months. This gives me a forward 12-month diluted EPS input of $5.11.

Applying this input to my fair value multiple produces a fair value of $98 a share. Relative to the current $91 share price (as of August 20, 2024), this equates to an 8% discount to fair value. If WEC can meet growth expectations and revert to my fair value multiple, it could generate roughly 30% cumulative total returns through 2026.

Dividend Aristocracy Is Only A Matter Of Time

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

WEC's 3.7% forward dividend yield matches the utility sector median forward yield of 3.7%. This explains the C+ grade for the metric from Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

WEC's starting income may be somewhat pedestrian. But in every other area, the utility is arguably anything but run-of-the-mill.

For starters, WEC's dividend is rather safe. The company's payout ratio is poised to be in the high 60% range in 2024. That's below the 75% payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from the industry per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. It's also within the targeted payout ratio of between 65% and 70%. This earns WEC a B+ grade for dividend safety from the Quant System.

That's why I believe that the Quant System's forward dividend growth estimate of 6.6% annually is realistic, if not on the low end for WEC. That's 130 basis points greater than the sector median of 5.3% and sufficient for a B+ grade from the Quant System.

This would set up WEC to emphatically become a Dividend Aristocrat in 2028. The company's 21-year dividend growth streak is more than double the sector median of 10.2 years. That's why the Quant System awards an A+ grade to WEC for dividend consistency.

Risks To Consider

In my view, WEC is a top-notch utility. That doesn't mean there aren't risks to the investment thesis, however.

As I outlined in my prior article, a supermajority of WEC's operating revenue comes from Wisconsin. For years now, the state has been a highly constructive regulatory environment per rating agencies. If that changed, though, it could hurt WEC's fundamentals.

The utility's geographic concentration focus in the Badger state could also be accompanied by operational risk. WEC's electric and gas infrastructure could be wrecked by natural disasters, including tornadoes and wildfires. Damage inflicted could be more than the amounts covered by commercial insurance. That could undermine the company's earnings power and unravel the investment thesis.

If severe enough, such an event could lead to a credit downgrade for WEC. Being held legally responsible for any wildfires or natural gas line explosions could also put a dent in the investment thesis.

Lastly, the importance of WEC's infrastructure to millions of people throughout the Midwest makes it a frequent target of attempted cyber breaches. If any found success, that could disrupt operations and compromise sensitive customer data. This could result in sizable litigation against the utility as well.

Summary: Strong Total Return Potential From A Great Business

WEC is a business that's doing well fundamentally. The company's diluted EPS consistently grows each year at a healthy rate. This looks likely to continue with recent economic development news. WEC's balance sheet is secure. The dividend has room to keep growing to make it a Dividend Aristocrat near the end of this decade. The icing on the cake is that the current valuation could lead to double-digit annual total returns for the foreseeable future. That's why I'm maintaining my buy rating.