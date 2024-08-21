Justin Paget

The investing environment has changed significantly in the last six months. While the economy has been slowing for some time, there are now multiple reports showing a notable decline in consumer spending levels, and rate cuts are expected over the course of the coming year.

There are a few types of investments that benefit more from a low-rate environment than leveraged funds that focus on income such as the Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG).

Data by YCharts

While UTG offered investors total returns of 110% over the last 10 years, the fund has struggled in an inflationary and higher-rate environment, offering investors total returns of only 2.5% since 2021. The S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of 233% over the last 10 years, and this index has offered investors total returns of 31.92% over the last 3 years as well.

Today, I am upgrading the Reaves Utility Income Trust to a hold. I last wrote about this CEF in April of 2024, and I rated the fund a sell. The utility industry should benefit from what likely will be lower rates for several reasons, and UTG's leveraged-based investment model will also benefit from what will likely be a more truncated end to the current rate cycle as well.

The Reaves Utility Income Trust has an expense ratio of 2.32%, which includes the cost of the leverage the fund uses. UTG's management fee is .72% and the fund's interest expenses are 1.39%. The CEF also has $2.38 billion in assets under management and a forward yield of 7.76%.

A list of UTG's Holdings and Sector Allocation (Seeking Alpha)

UTG is invested 60 percent in the Utility sector, 18.21% in the Communication sector, 7.92 percent in real estate, 7.70 percent in the energy sector, and 7 percent in the industrial sector. This CEF has very minimal holdings in cyclical sectors like the industrials and real estate, this fund will benefit from what likely will be lower rates for a number of reasons. UTG's four largest holdings which comprise a combined 17% of the fund are Constellation Energy Corp (CEG), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG), Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY), and the PPL Corp (PPL). The fund's effective leverage rate is a fairly low 18.64 percent right now.

First, the utility sector is a high-debt industry, and many companies in this sector are also going through capital-intensive upgrades as these corporations shift to more renewable forms of energy. This industry is also not cyclical, and a weakening economy has a very minimal historical impact on overall utility usage rates. Part of the cost of the interest that UTG uses to borrow in order to leverage up is also done at a floating rate that fluctuates with interest rates as well, and this CEF is likely to increase the leverage used when rates are lower and the cost to borrow is cheaper.

Dividend History (test.utilityincomefund.com)

The CEF has struggled in particular to raise the dividend in the higher rate environment the market has been in starting in 2021.

Since 2015 this fund has increasingly relied on long-term capital gains to make distributions, primarily because the short-term income being generated by this closed-ended fund has not been sufficient to maintain or increase dividend payouts. The fund's payouts have also risen by $.05 a share since 2021, and UTG has increased payouts by just around 2.25% over the last 5 years. This CEF has also relied more recently on long-term capital gains to make annual distributions since 2014.

A chart of UTG's payout sources (Utilityincomefund.com)

UTG's Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

UTG's dividend growth has slowed significantly in cycles where rates have been tightened, as was seen in 2018 and more recently since 2021.

A Chart of Interest Rates (Statista)

The Reaves Utility Income Trust has been hurt by higher interest rates in multiple ways, and the fund should benefit from what likely will soon be an end to the rate cycle for a number of reasons. While this CEF will likely continue to underperform the broader indexes, some dividend and income investors may find this fund appealing in what should be a more favorable financial environment moving forward.