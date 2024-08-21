Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 21, 2024 1:29 AM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.75K Followers

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Schnier - Head, Investor Relations
Sam Tabar - Chief Executive Officer
Erke Huang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Grondahl - Northland
Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Joe Gomes - Noble Capital
Chris Sakai - Singular Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Bit Digital Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening depending on where you're joining us from. Thank you for being here. [Operator Instructions] Also, as a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I'll now hand the call over to your host Cameron Schnier, Head of Investor Relations at Bit Digital. Cameron, the floor is yours.

Cameron Schnier

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Bit Digital second quarter 2024 earnings call.

Joining us on the call today are Sam Tabar, Chief Executive Officer; and Erke Huang, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. And therefore refer you to our latest 20-F filing, yesterday's 6-K filings and our other SEC filings.

Our comments today may also include non-GAAP financial measures, additional details and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our 20-F filings and yesterday's 6-K filings, which are on our website.

After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. If you like to ask a question, please hit star, one on your keypad.

With that [indiscernible] covered, I'll turn the call over to Sam to discuss our performance. Sam?

Sam Tabar

Thank

Recommended For You

About BTBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTBT

Trending Analysis

Trending News