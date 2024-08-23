REIT Fantasy Football: 11 Companies To Start Your Team

eric1513/iStock via Getty Images

The game of football is all about gaining control of real estate. Now that football season is upon us, what better time to put together a starting lineup for gaining wealth from real estate?

What kind of season is it likely to be? According to Hoya Capital Income Builder, the average REIT is selling for 19.1x FFO, right in the middle of its usual 18.0-20.0 range, while yielding just 3.54%. With inflation now riding below the average REIT yield, REITs are likely to become relatively more attractive to retirees and other income investors. However, with the no-risk rate on Treasuries at about 4.00%, investors can still get better yield with no risk than they can get from the average REIT. The REIT investment landscape thus favors companies with yields of 4.50% or better, or companies with strong growth catalysts. Historically, REITs do very well once interest rates stabilize, and reductions in the prime rate will only make REITs more competitive with Treasuries. With the exception of a few sectors hit especially hard by the pandemic (I'm looking at you, Office and Regional Malls), REIT balance sheets are in very good condition, with an average Debt Ratio of just 30%, and Debt/EBITDA of just 5.7.

Seeking Alpha analyst Rida Morwa sees REITs as one of 3 types of investment set to do well as interest rates fall:

REITs are readily viewed as “bond alternatives” and, as such, trade heavily based on expected interest rate movements. When rates were pegged near zero, they enjoyed a time in the sun. Now that rates have been rapidly hiked and remained high, REITs have struggled to retain those advances and largely trade at discounted prices. This is set to reverse as rates are cut to a new normalized level in the future. Thus, a diligent investor can buy outstanding income opportunities today and see strong capital gains as rate cuts arrive.

In this article, I will first look back at last year's starting lineup, and check their performance. Then I will craft a new starting lineup of 11 companies for beginners to start a solid, strong REIT portfolio with major allocations, plus eight more reserves that deserve a smaller spot on the roster.

First, let's take a look back at last season's results.

Last year's team

Last year at this time, I was expecting REITs to have a very good year. Here is part of what I said at that time:

What a season it is likely to be! REIT valuations are down and yields are up. According to Hoya Capital Income Builder, the average REIT is selling for just 16.5x FFO, well below its usual 18.0 - 20.0 range, and yielding around 4.00%.

Here are the companies that made last year's team, along with their performance, compared to the market-cap weighted Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ):

W. P. Carey (WPC) -- Net Lease

Simon Property Group (SPG) -- Regional Malls

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) -- Cell Towers

VICI Properties (VICI) -- Casinos

Camden Property (CPT) -- Apartments

Equinix (EQIX) -- Data Centers

Sun Communities (SUI) -- Manufactured Homes

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) -- Healthcare

Apple Hospitality (APLE) -- Hotels

National Storage Affiliates (NSA) -- Storage

Prologis (PLD) -- Industrials

Weyerhaeuser (WY) -- Timber and Farmland

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) -- Cannabis

Reserves:

Invitation Homes (INVH) -- Single Family Rental

Kimco (KIM) -- Shopping Centers

Highwoods Properties (HIW) -- Office

Lamar Advertising (LAMR) -- Advertising

Water boys:

Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) -- Commercial Mortgage

Rithm Capital (RITM) -- Residential Mortgage

Last year's results

In the table below, price is as of August 16 close. YOC stands for Yield on Cost, which is the actual yield garnered by the investor.

Total Return is Gain + YOC.

Ticker 2023 Price 2024 Price Gain Div. Paid YOC Total Return WPC $62.72 $57.23 (-8.8)% $3.67 5.85% (-2.95)% SPG $115.61 $156.70 35.5% $7.75 6.70% 42.20% CCI $99.85 $109.84 10.0% $6.26 6.27% 16.27% VICI $29.81 $31.59 6.0% $1.66 5.57% 11.57% CPT $105.94 $119.64 12.9% $4.06 3.83% 16.73% EQIX $753.75 $828.66 9.9% $16.19 2.15% 12.05% SUI $121.28 $131.50 8.4% $3.74 3.08% 11.48% ARE $116.73 $114.69 (-1.7)% $5.08 4.35% 2.65% APLE $14.74 $14.26 (-3.3)% $1.01 6.85% 3.55% NSA $32.49 $42.88 32.0% $2.24 6.89% 38.89% PLD $121.85 $122.85 0.8% $3.66 3.00% 3.80% WY $32.40 $29.91 (-7.7)% $0.92 2.84% (-4.86)% IIPR $79.37 $118.13 48.8% $7.34 9.25% 58.05% INVH $34.07 $35.28 3.6% $1.36 3.99% 7.59% KIM $19.23 $22.29 15.9% $1.04 5.41% 21.31% HIW $22.92 $31.70 38.3% $2.00 8.73% 47.03% LAMR $86.90 $119.20 37.2% $5.10 5.87% 43.07% CMTG $10.77 $7.97 (-26.0)% $1.00 9.29% (-16.71) RITM $9.74 $11.44 17.5% $1.00 10.27% 27.77% Average 12.1% 5.77% 17.87% VNQ $80.84 $91.33 13.0% $3.56 4.40% 17.40% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com

It was a solid winning season. The team yielded 5.77% and gained 12.1%, for a total return of 17.87%.

All but two of the players in last year's starting lineup (top 11 listed above) made money. The left tackle (SPG) and the flanker (NSA) made the Pro Bowl with returns more than double the REIT average, as did the punt return specialist (IIPR), who was the team MVP. The squad also enjoyed stellar bench play from the back-up wide receiver (HIW) and back-up O lineman (LAMR). Meanwhile, the water boys together did so-so. Although one (RITM) was a stalwart, the other (CMTG) was a slacker, so while they combined for a 9.78% yield on cost, they managed a total return of just 5.53% together.

However, all told, due to poor performances from the right tackle (WPC) and the place kicker (WY), and uninspiring play from the tight end (ARE), the split end (APLE), and the quarterback (PLD), the team finished with a 9-7 record, on a total return of 17.87%, barely better than the average REIT return of 17.40%, as represented by the VNQ, and did not qualify for the playoffs.

Choosing this year's All-Star team

Sector selection is the most important factor in REIT investing. Unfortunately, no one has yet developed a reliable methodology for forecasting sector performance over the coming year, much less the next 2-5. So the safest strategy is to have exposure to every sector.

Thus, my roster will include one REIT from each of the 17 equity REIT sectors, as it did last year. An All-Star team, if you will. And we will add a residential mortgage REIT and a commercial mortgage REIT to carry water.

We begin by ranking each REIT sector by average Yield.

Sector Companies Avg Yield Avg Volatility Residential mREITs 20 12.34 31.23 Commercial mREITs 18 10.48 35.07 Cannabis 5 7.66 52.33 Casinos 2 5.53 19.85 Net Lease 19 5.50 21.23 Regional Malls 5 5.12 25.55 Billboards 3 5.11 30.61 Office 25 4.99 40.19 Hotels 15 4.98 27.23 Medical 19 4.01 24.78 Strip Centers 15 3.99 23.70 Storage 5 3.91 26.02 Cell Towers 4 3.80 26.98 Apartments 14 3.56 22.01 Timber and Farmland 5 3.16 24.72 Single Family Rentals 4 3.04 20.80 Manufactured Homes 3 2.85 23.35 Industrial 11 2.81 22.44 Data Center 4 2.57 27.43 Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Note that the median average yield belongs to Medical REITs, at 4.01. Meanwhile, the median volatility belongs to Industrials, at 31.4.

I will choose a company from each sector that is currently selling at a substantial discount to its merited price, according to Hoya Capital Income Builder.

The Offensive Line

The job of the O line is to protect the quarterback and open holes for the running backs. They do this with size and strength, not speed. These are the plow horses. We are looking for large, stable companies, with low volatility and rock solid balance sheets, in sectors with average or better yields, and we want companies that yield at least as well as the sector average. This steady and predictable income stream provides protection for the backs and receivers when the market turns against them.

Our starters in the O line are:

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Mid-America Apartments (MAA)

Kite Realty Group (KRG)

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Last year's Pro Bowl performer (SPG) returns at left tackle, while last year's tight end (ARE) moves to right tackle. MAA wins the starting job at left guard from CPT. Last year's stellar back-up (LAMR) moves into the starting lineup at right guard, and Kite Realty (KRG) wins the starting job at center, in a fierce competition with Kimco (KIM).

All five starters on the O line are bigger than the average REIT in their respective sectors, and all but one (LAMR) are selling at significant discounts to both the sector and the REIT averages. All but one (LAMR) pay higher yields than their sector averages. All five are bond rated, and all five sport debt ratios at or below their sector averages.

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating Mkt Cap Discount* SPG 5.13% 37% 5.7 A- 52.1 (-22.6)% Sector 3.51% 38% 5.9 -- 11.8 (-4.1)% ARE 4.50% 32% 7.4 BBB+ 20.2 (-32.2)% Sector 4.00% 39% 6.3 -- 9.4 (-3.6)% MAA 3.85% 22% 3.7 A- 17.8 (-25.4)% Sector 3.55% 27% 5.1 -- 3.0 (-8.6)% KRG 4.15% 36% 5.7 BBB 5.5 (-28.3)% Sector 3.97% 36% 5.8 -- 4.7 (-8.4)% LAMR 4.34% 30% 3.5 BB 12.2 (-17.4)% Sector 5.05% 38% 4.0 -- 5.2 (-19.6)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

Backs and Receivers

The job of the backs and receivers is to exploit the openings created by the market, and rack up big gains. These companies usually come from sectors that yield below the REIT average. They are strong candidates to outperform on share price alone, but often outperform on dividend growth, which is a strong predictor of share price gain.

The Fullback

The fullback has to be big and strong, with the power to get the short yardage, but the explosiveness to break off big gains under the right conditions. My choice for this key position is behemoth Public Storage (PSA), massive in size at $56.8 billion and steely in its 2.7 Debt/EBITDA ratio. Although it sells only slightly below its merited price, it sells at a much better-than-average discount for the up-and-coming Storage REIT sector.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Growth Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Mkt Cap Discount PSA 3.71% 8.4% 14% 2.7 56.8 (-2.5)% Sector 3.87% 10.1% 20% 4.0 21.7 +5.8% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

The Halfback

Lighter and more volatile than the fullback, the halfback loses ground more often, but has the speed to break off huge gains. My choice for this position is Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). Slightly smaller and better-yielding than the other company in its sector, this is one of the best deep threats in the game, with its substantial discount to merited price.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Growth Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Mkt Cap Discount GLPI 6.10% 2.1% 35% 4.8 13.7 (-21.6)% Sector 5.44% 4.7 34% 5.4 23.5 (-24.7)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

The Tight End

Big, strong, and steady, the tight end is nevertheless a threat to catch passes over the middle and run for big gains. My choice for this position is American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). Bigger than the average REIT, with a stronger balance sheet than its peers, AMH sells at a nice 14.3% discount to merited price, and is poised to go for first down yardage.

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating Mkt Cap Discount* AMH 2.70% 24% 5.1 BBB 14.2 (-14.3)% Sector 3.01% 30% 5.7 -- 18.7 (-5.3)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

The Split End

This wide receiver doesn't need to be big, but does need to be explosive, and have sure hands on third down. My choice for this position is Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), which is selling for a whopping 27.5% discount to fair value, while at the same time yielding a scintillating 6.53% with modest dividend growth as well. Light and mobile at $3.4 billion in market cap, this speedster sports a solid 36% debt ratio.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Growth Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Mkt Cap Discount BNL 6.53% 4.2% 36% 6.3 3.4 (-27.5)% Sector 5.41% 1.8% 36% 6.4 5.5 (-15.9)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

The Flanker

This is the possession receiver. Though not quite as explosive as the split end, the flanker is steady, a deep threat in his own right, and always catches the pass on third down. The Fred Biletnikoff of REITs this year is Kilroy Realty (KRC). Despite yielding well above double its sector average, and growing its dividends modestly over the last 5 years, this speedster sports a 27.7% discount to merited price, so it is poised for big gains, while being larger and less indebted than its Office REIT peers.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Growth Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Mkt Cap Discount KRC 6.29% 2.5% 53% 6.6 4.0 (-27.7)% Sector 4.93% (-4.2)% 54% 8.8 2.2 (-7.6)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

The Quarterback

Fast enough to keep the defense honest, and steady at the helm, a perennial candidate for Most Valuable Player, this player's genius is distributing the ball to his teammates. My choice for this position is the king of Southern California warehousing, Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR). Over a career of 7 years or longer, this blisteringly fast dividend grower will outyield the average player, and still more as the years go by. This perennial FFO growth powerhouse is offering an unusually high dividend of 3.28%, and is on sale for 17.1% off its merited price.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Growth Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Mkt Cap Discount REXR 3.28% 17.7% 15% 5.9 11.2 (-17.1) Sector 2.77% 10.1% 18% 5.1 17.3 (-6.7)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

Special teams

Since there will be 19 players and only 11 starters, useful roles need to be found for the 8 non-starters. Our special teams players will fill a niche that others don't. For example, we will need a place-kicker and a punt return specialist.

The Place-kicker

The place-kicker isn't big enough or strong enough for the O line, nor fast and explosive enough for the backfield, but does one thing very well: provides a steady stream of routine points (dividends), and delivers special dividends, that act like field goals, putting extra income in your pocket when the chips are down. Our place-kicker is Apple Hospitality (APLE). With its exceptionally low 28% debt ratio and an excellent 3.7x Debt/EBITDA, this steady monthly dividend payer never gives you a minute's trouble on the bench, pumping a yield of 6.68% into your pocket. But even that reflects only the monthly distributions. This veteran has come through each of the last two years with a special dividend in December, like a game-winning field goal. Better still, it sells for a hefty 33.1% discount to merited price.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Growth Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Mkt Cap Discount APLE 6.68% (-4.4)% 28% 3.7 3.5 (-33.1)% Sector 4.89% (-6.6)% 38% 6.0 2.3 (-12.7)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

The Punt Return Specialist

The punt return specialist occupies a special niche in the team. His job is to secure the ball without fumbling and make whatever yardage he can. Most punt returns are short, often resulting in a fair catch or even a loss of yardage, but a great punt return specialist is capable of game-changing returns under the right circumstances. Our punt return specialist this year is New Lake Capital Partners, replacing Pro Bowler and team MVP Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) in this role. Although undersized, NLCP is a sure-handed receiver paying a very safe but extraordinary 8.75% yield, sports a diamond-solid balance sheet, and is capable of big gains, while selling at a 16.4% discount. Much too volatile for the starting lineup, you don't pay this player much, but you keep him on your roster.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Growth Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Mkt Cap Discount NLCP 8.75% 18.3% 0% 0.0 0.4 (-16.4) Sector 7.60% 21.8% 37% 1.8 0.8 (-10.0) Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

Reserves

We will need back-ups, in case a starter gets injured. These will be candidates for their respective positions that just weren't good enough to be starters, but may shine if a starter stumbles.

Our reserves are all solid performers, and standouts in their respective sectors, but not strong enough to crack the starting lineup. They include:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS), our back-up halfback

Equinix (EQIX), our back-up fullback

American Tower (AMT), reserve O lineman, and

Weyerhaeuser (WY), our veteran back-up place kicker

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Position Mkt Cap Discount* ELS 2.70% 21% 4.8 Halfback 13.2 (-4.3)% Sector 2.83% 28% 5.4 -- 14.7 (-7.5)% EQIX 2.05% 18% 4.1 Fullback 78.9 (-2.0)% Sector 2.57% 25% 5.4 -- 40.2 (-7.6)% AMT 2.95% 31% 5.7 O Line 102.0 (-11.6)% Sector 3.79% 34% 6.8 -- 43.5 (-15.2)% WY 2.65% 18% 2.6 Place Kick 21.9 (-17.3)% Sector 3.10% 24% 5.0 -- 6.0 (-7.6)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

Water Boys

The job of these guys is to keep the players hydrated with massive shots of fluids (dividend income, in our analogy). These guys are too small and too subject to big losses to make the starting lineup, or even the bench, but they still have a role to play on a winning team. They are the Mortgage REITs.

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Leverage Bond Mkt Cap Discount* AGNC 14.23% 86% 9.7 -- 7.9 (-15.1)% Sector 12.35% 78% 9.1 -- 1.8 +0.1% ABR 13.34% 74% 6.8 -- 2.6 (-19.1)% Sector 10.57% 65% 6.5 -- 1.2 (-6.1)% Click to enlarge

Source: iREIT + Hoya

Wrap-up

There you have it, sports fans. Your REIT fantasy football team for this year. Except, you can actually sign these players up to work for you. Make sure you pay your starters more than you pay your back-ups, and have a great season!