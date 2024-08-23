REIT Fantasy Football: 11 Companies To Start Your Team

Summary

  • Like football, REIT investing is about gaining control of real estate.
  • REITs are becoming more attractive to income investors as inflation remains below average REIT yield and interest rates fall.
  • With one company from each of the 19 equity REIT sectors, I offer a starting lineup of 11 companies, 6 reserves, and 2 water boys, for a solid REIT portfolio.
Football Field Green Yard Markers to Goal Line Touchdown Endzone Game Competition

eric1513/iStock via Getty Images

The game of football is all about gaining control of real estate. Now that football season is upon us, what better time to put together a starting lineup for gaining wealth from real estate?

What



Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs.

He is a contributor to the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

