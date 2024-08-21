10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In May, I believed that the uniform and workplace player Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) was facing growing concerns. The former uniform and workplace business, spun-off from Aramark, was facing big pressure on its results.

With sales, but moreover margins, lagging, leverage ratios were becoming a concern, casting a real doubt on the shares. Even after the shares witnessed an aggressive sell-off, it was too early for me to go bottom fishing. Following a resilient quarterly report (after expectations came down), shares have recovered a bit, as the company is addressing leverage concerns here, but there are few reasons for me to get upbeat here.

Troubled Since The Spin-Off

Vestis has been spun off from Aramark in October of last year, which decided to focus entirely on its food distribution business. Vestis generated about $2.7 billion in sales, split roughly half-in-half, generated from the sale of uniforms & workwear, as well as the sale and distribution of lines services, restroom supply services, and alike.

The business is largely focused on the US, in which it generates about 90% of these sales, complemented by activities in Canada. Some 20,000 workers serve about 300,000 customer locations, granting it a 6% market share in what the company calls the industrial service offering industry. In fact, the company is the second-largest player in this $50 billion industry, benefiting from outsourcing and specialization trends.

At the time of the spin-off, the company was on track to post sales around $2.8 billion for 2023, with operating profits seen around $270 million, including a $20-$25 million cost estimate to become a publicly traded business. With EBITDA margins seen around 14% of sales, around $375 million in dollar terms, leverage was high as the company torched along a huge $1.47 billion net debt load.

After factoring in interest costs, taxes, and depreciation, I saw the potential for earnings to come in around a dollar per share, which did not make me too upbeat at $17 per share, levels at which shares traded post the spin-off.

This was a market multiple and while margin expansion could boost earnings, the leverage profile was high, making me cautious even as the company ended the year on a relatively strong note. With the company guiding for 2024 sales to be up 4.0-4.5% while aiming to replicate EBITDA margins at 14.3% (including standalone costs this year), the initial signs looked good. In fact, shares started this year around the $20 mark.

The Stock Implodes

After the company posted a 2.5% increase in first quarter sales in February, the company reaffirmed the full-year guidance, while there were arguably growing risks to the guidance given the softer start to the year. This materialized in May as the company grew second quarter sales by less than a percent (although that adjusted sales grew 2% quicker). Worrisome was a 13% decline in adjusted operating earnings to $43 million, some of it due to inclusion of standalone costs as well as generic business margin pressure after the loss of some larger accounts.

By now, the company cut the full year sales guidance from mid-single digits to minus 1%, flat at best. The big issue is that EBITDA margins were seen down to 12.2%, a more than 2 point cut (driven by softer pricing). One of the few bright spots is that net debt declined to $1.39 billion.

That was needed with full-year sales now seen around $2.8 billion, with EBITDA seen at $346 million (after a $75 million reduction in this guidance). This pushed up leverage ratios above 4 times again, as shares fell 40%, with the 131 million shares granting the business a $1.3 billion equity valuation (less than reported net debt). Given all these question marks, it was frankly easy to take a wait-and-see approach, following such a big profit warning soon after the spin-out.

Some Relieve

Since the big scare in May, shares of Vestis rather quickly recovered to the $13 mark, still hovering around these levels today. Early in August, the company posted a 1.6% decline in revenues to $698 million.

EBITDA margins fell 260 basis point to 12.4% of sales, with EBITDA reported at $87 million. Declines in earnings were more pronounced, with adjusted operating income down a quarter to $58 million, and GAAP operating profits down over 40% to $37 million. This resulted in GAAP earnings of just four cents, down nearly 90%, with adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share taking a huge beating as well.

The only bright spot is that the company reiterated the guidance. The positive is that EBITDA margins will likely trend towards the higher end of the revised EBITDA guidance of 12.0-12.4% of sales. Net debt has come down in a very steady fashion to $1.37 billion by quarter-end. Including a wider definition of indebtedness, including financial lease obligations, net debt was reported at $1.53 billion, for a 4 times leverage ratio.

Trying to address leverage, the company entered into a $250 million accounts receivable securitization facility in August, set to reduce leverage to 3.3 times.

What Now?

The truth is that Vestis is still performing a bit soft, but some stabilization is seen in the business, as this news and obtaining an accounts receivables facility will aid to address leverage. That in itself is enough to prop up the shares a bit here, as real earnings power is hard to find here. Right now, the company is posting adjusted earnings at a run rate of around $0.60 per share, or about half a dollar if we back out stock-based compensation expenses, not enough to drive fundamental support here.

Of course, the promise of the business is that EBITDA margins might grow from 12% and change to 15-18% of sales, as every point adds about $0.17 per share to the bottom line, with this being the big game changer. I do not believe that 18% margins are attainable anytime soon, but some recovery to drive earnings towards a dollar per share might be in the works.

This translates into demanding valuation multiples, but amidst the execution risks to be done, and significant leverage employed, I am still approaching the shares with great caution.

This is certainly the case as the company sees sequential headwinds in the fourth quarter; in fact, quantified at $6 million in revenues and as much as $3 billion in EBITDA. Furthermore, some price erosion is expected as well, all of which will push down sequential EBITDA by some $7 million.

This sets the stock up for continued disappointments unless the company provided a decent 2025 guidance upon the fourth quarter earnings report, for which I have little hopes. All in all, I am very hesitant to get involved here.