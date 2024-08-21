Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) reported a net asset value of $13.12 per share for its fiscal 2024 second quarter, a 24 cents per share sequential increase from the first quarter. While the commons are trading at a single-digit 8% premium to NAV, TRIN's management has shown a shrewd ability to maintain NAV gains while growing investment income. The BDC's total platform assets under management at a fair value of $1.74 billion grew by 9% over $1.6 billion in the first quarter, with TRIN generating a total investment income of $54.6 million, up 18.7% over its year-ago comp and beating consensus estimates by $1.77 million.

TRIN last declared a base quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, kept unchanged from its prior quarter and $2.04 per share annualized for a 14.3% dividend yield. The BDC's undistributed taxable income stood at roughly $64 million, around $1.24 per share, at the end of the second quarter. While pending cuts to the Fed funds rate should exert some pressure on TRIN's floating rate debt investments which formed 70% of its debt portfolio, the BDC has pushed through growth of its fixed rate debt allocation. The safety of the high dividend yield in this new environment is paramount. I last covered TRIN in May.

Dividend Safety, Leverage, And Underwriting Quality

TRIN generated net investment income ("NII") of $26.7 million, around $0.53 per share. This beat consensus by 1 cent, but dipped 2 cents sequentially. It was also down from $0.61 per share a year ago. TRIN's NII bridge placed a 4 cents per share change in interest expense and a 4 cents dip from an increase in its share count as the main drivers of the sequential dip in NII. Critically, the BDC is covering its dividend by 104%, a roughly 96% payout ratio. This is above the 90% watermark required for BDCs to payout, highlighting some possible future stress in TRIN being able to maintain the current payout without tapping into its spillover.

The BDC's credit risk has remained stable, even with the growth of its total debt investments at fair value. It was 2.8 at the end of the second quarter, a marginal change from 2.7 a year ago. Portfolio companies on non-accrual status dipped 100 basis points sequentially to 4% from 5% in the first quarter. Non-accrual debt at $24 million was 1.8% of TRIN's debt portfolio, meaning 98.2% of the BDC's debt portfolio is performing on a fair value basis.

TRIN's leverage remains within a comfortable level, with its debt-to-equity ratio at 112% at the end of the second quarter, down from a year-ago comp north of 125%. Elevated leverage heading into a period of rate cuts could have acted as a multiplier for expected NII and NAV disruption, especially with the BDC's payout ratio at its current high level. TRIN spent $13.9 million serving its debt during the second quarter, the highest ever amount, and up 16% from its year-ago comp.

Risk And Interest Rate Sensitivity

The CME FedWatch Tool currently places the probability of a rate cut at the upcoming September 18th FOMC meeting at 100%. Hence, we are set for the first rate cuts since the onset of the 2020 pandemic, bar a catastrophic consumer inflation reading. TRIN expects NII to dip by $0.09 cents per share for every 100 basis points reduction in the Fed funds rate, or $0.025 per share fall for every 25 basis points decrease.

However, the BDC will also benefit from rate cuts, with roughly $254.7 million of the outstanding balance of its KeyBank credit facility at a floating rate of adjusted Term SOFR of 2.85% to 3.25%. The most near-term debt maturity is for TRIN's public trading 7% unsecured noted (NASDAQ:TRINL). These are currently trading for 30 cents above their $25 per share liquidation value. TRIN also has two other public trading notes (NASDAQ:TRINZ) and (NASDAQ:TRINI).

The BDC could tap the undrawn commitment of its credit facility and a cash position which stood at $46 million at the end of the second quarter to partially address the January 2025 maturity. Critically, lower interest rates would also help borrowers who have experienced elevated interest payments since the Fed embarked on its fight against inflation. Longer-term, this could be positive for reducing loans that end up non-accrual status.

I like that TRIN is not 100% allocated to floating rate loans, however, with its payout currently above the BDC watermark and the upcoming January maturity, the BDC faces some uncertainty. I'll keep reinvesting my dividends into buying new TRIN shares, but there's currently no intention to buy more shares beyond this.