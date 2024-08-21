ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.75K Followers

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sophie Li - Corporate Secretary and Director of Capital Markets
Meisong Lai - Chairman and CEO
Huiping Yan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs
Qianlei Fan - Morgan Stanley
Lu Wei Jiang - Haitong Securities

Operator

Good day and welcome to the ZTO Express to announce Second Quarter and Half Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sophie Li, Corporate Secretary and Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sophie Li

Thank you, Cathy. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

The company's results and the Investor Relations presentation were released earlier today and available on the company's IR website at ir.zto.com. On the call today from ZTO are Mr. Meisong Lai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mrs. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lai will give a brief overview of the company's business operations and highlights, followed by Mrs. Yan, who will go through the financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

I remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About ZTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZTO

Trending Analysis

Trending News