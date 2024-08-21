Seiya Tabuchi

Introduction

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership of medical care facilities. The company has been under stress as poor operating performance and high leverage have created issues. Back in 2022, I warned investors against investing in the company for the dividend. More recently, I have downgraded the company’s high-yield debt to a hold as the uncertainties continue to mount. Now, following another dividend cut and more write-downs, I believe investors should avoid the shares and high-yielding debt.

Medical Properties Trust Financial Results

Medical Properties Trust saw continued earnings headwinds during the first half of 2024. Total revenues declined by $150 million or nearly 22% from the same period a year ago. The revenue declines were broad as rents, financed leases, and interest income revenues were all down. Expenses were $290 million lower, which was led by a $270 million drop in depreciation. The company would be profitable if it weren’t for over $1.6 billion in property impairments, losses from equity interests, and other write-downs.

Medical Properties Trust’s balance sheet highlights the struggles facing the company this year. Gross property assets continue to be the largest asset component at $13.5 billion. Unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and unconsolidated operating entities both declined notably as the company’s investments continued to be written down. Two positive developments were that cash increased from $250 to $606 million and long-term debt declined from $10 to under $9.4 billion. Shareholder equity has dropped from $7.6 to under $6.2 billion.

Cash Flow Continues to Slip

Operating cash flow, which is generated by the day-to-day operations of an organization, fell from $212 to $110 million during the first half of 2024 for Medical Properties Trust. After capital expenditures of $90 million, the company had $20 million in free cash flow, which was far from adequate to cover the $182 million in dividends. Medical Properties Trust boosted its cash balance this year by selling assets for $1.5 billion. While asset sales are a short-term fix, they are not viable, and management is justified in further cutting the dividend. As cash flow continues to slip with no guidance from management, an investment in debt is not warranted as the company could slip to negative free cash flow in future quarters.

Investment Writedowns Are Concerning

Medical Properties Trust did engage in a new real estate joint venture during the second quarter. The company sold a majority stake in its five Utah hospitals, which generated $1.1 billion in cash. The resulting transaction led to a new joint venture with a 25% stake valued at $108 million. Despite the increased investment, the unconsolidated joint ventures declined by more than $300 million due to the Macquarie partnership write-down.

Medical Properties Trust continues to write down investments, which are eroding shareholder value. So far this year, the REIT has written down investments in Prospect, Priory, Steward, and Lifepoint Behavioral. During the second quarter alone, Medical Properties Trust wrote down $160 million in its Prospect investment, and $500 million in real estate impairment charges related to the eight Massachusetts properties as part of a partnership that was deemed worthless. Medical Properties Trust still has $430 million in loans tied into Steward that is dependent on the outcome of its bankruptcy.

Debt Situation

Medical Properties Trust has made some progress on the liquidity front. The company refinanced $133 million of British pound sterling loans with an upsized $800 million loan. Consequently, the revolving credit facility was paid down by more than $800 million. The company is facing just under $1.3 billion in debt maturing next year with another $2.36 billion in 2026. The current interest rates on these bonds are well below market rates, so investors can expect debt servicing costs to skyrocket once these debts are refinanced.

The paying down of the revolving facility and the cash balance increase does provide Medical Properties Trust with $1.2 billion of liquidity, which is sufficient to handle the debt due in 2025, but questions remain. We have yet to see meaningful progress in the generation of cash flow and management does not provide guidance to give an idea as to when they believe free cash flow will stabilize and the dividend will be sustainable.

Conclusion

Medical Properties Trust took on a large amount of leverage when interest rates were historically low. Now, its properties are underperforming, and higher interest rates are further eroding earnings and cash flow. I can no longer advocate for high-yield debt as an alternative investment because we do not know how when the bottom in cash flow generation will be reached.