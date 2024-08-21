Nodar Chernishev/iStock via Getty Images

Writing about PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in October of last year, I thought that there was more leverage in the business for 2024 than the Street was pricing into the shares, with the company poised to benefit from price/cost tailwinds and easier volume comps (helped by markets like aerospace). As it turns out, the Street was pretty much right and the shares have been a real laggard – falling modestly while Axalta (AXTA) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW) have shot higher (Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) has done even worse).

I’m struggling to come up with a compelling bullish thesis on PPG at this point. Selling the U.S./Canada architectural business would be a definite positive, but the reality is that the company hasn’t really done well in terms of volume growth for some time and operating leverage has been so-so. I likewise have less confidence with respect to management’s stewardship of capital. I do think that comps will get easier and that PPG can benefit from improving end-markets in 2025, but I can’t call this a compelling idea despite a valuation that is interesting in some respects.

Q2 Earnings – Lackluster Results And Weak Guidance Saps Momentum From The Story

There wasn’t too much to celebrate in PPG’s second quarter earnings, apart from very healthy results in the aerospace business and above-market (and solid) results in the packaging business. Beyond that? It was a pretty lackluster quarter without any major problem areas, but nothing much to celebrate.

Revenue was down 2% as reported and flat in organic terms, missing expectations by about 3%. Performance Coatings grew 2% on flat volume (missing by 2%), while Industrial Coatings fell 3% on flat volumes (missing by 4%), with weaker pricing in Industrial Coatings due in no small part to indexed contracts.

Gross margin improved nicely as the company continues to reap the benefits of price/cost tailwinds. Up almost two points year over year (though down 30bp qoq) to 43%, that result was nevertheless still modestly disappointing relative to pretty bullish Street expectations for cost leverage. Operating income rose 8%, missing by 3%, with segment profits up 5% (a 2% miss). Performance Coating profits improved 6%, with a segment margin of 18.7% (up 100bp yoy) and Industrial Coatings profits rose 4% (margin up 110bp to 14.8%), though PC was slightly below expectations and IC was about 5% below.

A meaningful part of many bull theses on PPG was a second-half rebound in volumes, fueled by easier comps and a still-healthy set of industrial end-markets. That seems to be fading away, with management reducing revenue guidance for the remainder of the year (full-year revenue growth guidance of flat to up low single-digits versus up low single-digits). Where the Street was once looking for 2% to 3% volume growth, now it’s looking more like 1%-ish growth, with more noticeable weakness in the IC business.

Not Many Bright Spots For The Remainder Of 2024

I shouldn’t be that surprised that PPG is seeing softer results tied to the IC business. After all, I’ve been beating the drum for some time that industrial end-markets were going to weaken more than expected in FY’24. I had thought that PPG would defy some of that pressure with share gains and innovation-driven growth, but that just doesn’t really seem to be materializing.

Aerospace is definitely a bright spot – sales were up double-digits this quarter (and ahead of the market), and the backlog continues to grow, with 5% sequential backlog growth after 10% backlog growth in the prior quarter. Packaging is also performing well, with mid-single-digit growth above the underlying market and Sherwin-Williams’ low single-digit decline.

Elsewhere, though, a high single-digit decline in auto OEM sales suggests share loss given that global auto production hasn’t been that weak (and Axalta saw 7% growth), and low single-digit declines in general industrial is likewise a lackluster outcome next to Axalta’s 2% growth and modest underlying industrial production growth, though marginally better than the mid-single-digit decline at Sherwin-Williams.

Looking at other segments, auto-refinish was down MSD (a little worse than the low-single-digit decline at SHW and weaker than the mid-single-digit growth at Axalta) on lower insurance claims, and US Architectural sales were up low single-digits (SHW reported mid-single-digit growth in the Paint Stores business and a high single-digit decline in the DIY Consumer Brands business). EMEA Architectural was down low-single digits, better than the double-digit decline at SHW’s EMEAI segment within Consumer Brands.

All told, while there are some positives, particularly on a relative basis next to its rivals, PPG’s not seeing especially healthy momentum across the business outside of aerospace. Moreover, as JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas pointed out in a report back in July, the company has actually seen organic volumes decline at a 0.5% rate over the past decade, so expecting share growth into a slowing industrial market hampered by high rates was really a more bullish call than I’d intended.

Will PPG Find A New Home For The U.S. Architectural Business?

Arguably the biggest potential catalyst on the horizon for PPG is the potential disposal of the U.S./Canada Architectural business. Management announced earlier this year that it was exploring “strategic options” and apparently multiple parties have expressed some level of interest in a transaction.

I think Sherwin-Williams would have antitrust issues trying to buy this business (though the November election could change that), and Masco (MAS) would have to figure out how to keep Home Depot (HD) happy. Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Benjamin Moore has a different operating model that would create challenges, and I highly doubt that Akzo Nobel wants to reacquire the business. None of this is to say that another buyer couldn’t emerge, but it could also be that PPG has to opt for some sort of partnership or JV arrangement that doesn’t allow it to fully separate from the business.

Disposing of this business makes a lot of sense, but raising the issue may have actually hurt share price performance in the near term. PPG doesn’t give a lot of detailed financials about its individual segments, and while the Street likely assumed that this segment wasn’t all that profitable, I think the volume weakness (a 200bp drag over the last three years) and the very low profitability were surprises. With that information, the argument that PPG should trade more in line with Sherwin-Williams was definitely undermined.

An outright sale would be the best outcome, lifting the company’s top-line growth prospects and EBIT margins, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens.

The Outlook

It’s a bad idea to radically change a model or investment thesis just because of a few bad quarters, but I do think I’ve been too bullish on PPG’s growth prospects, or at least those prospects under current conditions (weakening non-aerospace industrial markets and challenged residential new-build and renovation markets).

I think my prior expectation of 3%+ long-term revenue growth was too optimistic, not only in light of that long-term erosion in organic volume but also in consideration that long-term revenue growth here has only been a bit above 3% (and closer to 2% over the last decade). With that, I’ve pulled my estimates down to around 2.5% long-term revenue growth.

On the margin side, I was likely too eager to give credit for share growth, operating leverage, and cost tailwinds. The company should be on pace for a roughly one-point improvement in EBITDA margin this year (and another half-point in the next two years), but FCF margins likely won’t expand much beyond the low double-digits (excluding the impact of the U.S. Architectural disposal). That still supports long-term FCF growth around 7%, which isn’t bad, and that likewise supports a fair value a little bit above today’s price through a discounted cash flow model.

I can get a more robust target with my margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA model. Using the results I expect over the next 12 months, I can argue for 12x multiple now (a low-$140s fair value) and excluding the U.S. Architectural business that could expand to 12.5x-13x and a fair value in the high-$140s to low-$150s (after netting out the foregone EBITDA).

The Bottom Line

There’s still a fair bit of bullishness on PPG on the Street, with 13 positive recommendations against 10 neutral calls, and it may be the case that two quarters of disappointing segment income has washed out expectations to a more proper level.

While I can argue for a fair value in the $140s, and I’m more bullish on the outlook for industrial and housing end-markets in 2025, I don’t feel like I have a compelling argument to buy the shares now beyond a somewhat contrarian call that the business is bottoming out and that growth and margins will improve going forward (particularly with a positive resolution to the U.S. Arch sales process).