georgeclerk

Summary

We maintain our Hold rating on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN:CA / OTC:CDPYF). While operational performance has remained solid, we believe there are far more attractive risk/return profiles within Canadian residential REITs, such as Northview Residential REIT. The current price's proximity to our NAV estimate leads us to believe that unit performance over the short term should follow NOI and FFO growth (i.e., sector performance). We need to see more attractive valuations before getting bullish.

Earnings Update

The portfolio composition was virtually unchanged, with only ~120 suites added in the quarter. Average monthly rent ("AMR") growth was solid in the residential portfolio, +1.6% QoQ, and modest in the manufactured housing ("MHC") portfolio, +0.7% QoQ. Compared to the prior year, AMRs are up ~10%, demonstrating the favorable supply constrained dynamic in Canada's residential market. Occupancy was virtually unchanged at ~98%.

Earnings Update | Operations (Empyrean; CAR)

Revenue was up ~1%, though NOI margins expanded +300bps, driving ~6% NOI growth QoQ. The NOI growth and previous unit repurchases offset increased interest costs, resulting in ~6% and ~5% FFO and ACFO per unit growth, respectively, driving the payout ratio ~300bps lower to ~76%.

Earnings Update | Financial (Empyrean; CAR)

The IFRS NAVPU was up a modest 0.5%, as the lower unit count and higher NOI assumptions helped offset cap rate expansion.

Earnings Update | Valuation (Empyrean; CAR)

The other major developments were:

The announcement of an agreement to sell its MHC portfolio to an entity controlled by TPG Real Estate for $740MM (n.b., carrying value of $708MM at Q1). To help finance the transaction, CAPREIT will provide a $140MM VTB loan earning 3% for a 5-year term. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Over Q1 and Q2, CAPREIT completed the sale of its equity interest in Irish Residential Properties REIT (n.b., ~19% stake). This disposal will free up ~$139MM (n.b., ~$81MM sold in Q2) that can be recycled into new Canadian properties, debt reduction, and unit repurchases.

Operationally, this was a fairly in-line quarter. We applaud the major capital allocation decisions, and see this as further evidence of the strength and alignment of the management team,

Valuation

CAPREIT trades for ~20x and ~24x LTM FFO and ACFO, respectively, and ~90% of our NAVPU estimate (n.b., implied cap rate of ~4.4%). It yields 2.9%.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean; CAR)

Given the quality of CAPREIT's portfolio and management team and the moderate discount to NAV, we cannot be bearish. However, we see limited upside at today's prices and a far better alternative in Northview Residential REIT (NRR.UN:CA). Northview is nearly half as expensive as CAPREIT, trading for ~11x and ~14x LTM FFO and AFFO, respectively, and offers +400bps of yield premium (n.b., ~7% vs CAPREIT's ~3%). You can read more about our views on Northview here.

Conclusion

While we like CAPREIT's portfolio, management, and Canadian multifamily as an asset class, we still don't see an attractive margin of safety. CAPREIT's units may be attractive for investors seeking a stable, well-managed, conservatively capitalized, and reasonably priced (n.b., ~10% below our NAVPU estimate) REIT. However, we are in the market mainly for asymmetric risk/return profiles and maintain our Hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.