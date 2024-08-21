CAD Shrugs As Canadian CPI Drops To 3-Year Low

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • The Canadian dollar is almost unchanged on Tuesday after posting gains over the past two days.
  • Canada’s headline CPI rose to 2.5% year-on-year in July, down from 2.7% in June and matching the market estimate.
  • The Bank of Canada meets on September 4 and is mindful that the Federal Reserve is almost certain to lower rates, perhaps by a half-point.

Canadian Currency

joshlaverty

By Kenny Fisher

The Canadian dollar is almost unchanged on Tuesday after posting gains over the past two days. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3636 at the time of writing.

Canada's inflation eases to 2.5%

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.94K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About USD:CAD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USD:CAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXC
--
USD:CAD
--
CAD:USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News