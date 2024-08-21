Nike: Now Is A Big Buying Opportunity

Aug. 21, 2024 4:11 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE) Stock, NKE:CA Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • Nike's strong brand, innovation, and market leadership drive long-term growth despite recent negative sentiment and competition.
  • Valuation is attractive, with Nike trading below its 5- and 10-year P/E ratios, presenting a potential buy opportunity despite short-term volatility.
  • Future growth driven by digital transformation, athleisure, and international expansion, with potential for a $160B market cap by 2027.

Nike Against Blue Sky, Vienna

Flavio Vallenari/E+ via Getty Images

At the moment, I consider Nike (NYSE:NKE) to be a long-term buy, as its valuation is currently very attractive. I believe the stock and company are at an inflection point, but I have confidence in management

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.62K Followers
Oliver Rodzianko is a financial analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he has built a substantial following and consistently features in the platform's "Must Reads." His expertise is also recognized on GuruFocus, which often syndicates his work to Forbes, enhancing his visibility and influence in the financial community. Additionally, Oliver contributes insightful stock analyses to TipRanks and occasionally writes for The Motley Fool UK. Oliver's research experience is comprehensive, encompassing equity research on public companies through a blend of traditional fundamental analysis and advanced proprietary data tools. His investment philosophy centers on Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP), with an increasing focus on value investing in small-cap and micro-cap companies. He actively manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical practices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKE
--
NKE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News