Valuing Hawaiian Electric Industries

Robert Howard, CFA profile picture
Robert Howard, CFA
418 Followers

Summary

  • Parties have reached a settlement agreement over last year's Maui wildfires.
  • While some details are unknown, the settlement gives more certainty to Hawaii Electric Industries' outlook.
  • HE shares look to be trading at a discount to its post-settlement valuation.

Power and phone poles through the rural sections of upcountry Maui Hawaii

Peter Blottman Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Maui’s tragic wildfires were over a year ago. The state, Governor Josh Green, and all of the parties involved in the event have been working tirelessly, so everyone can heal and get on with their lives. A big

This article was written by

Robert Howard, CFA profile picture
Robert Howard, CFA
418 Followers
Rob Howard is Co-Manager at Boiling Point Resources. Rob has extensive background in the utility industry working at Baltimore Gas and Electric for over seven years. While there he spent time in Distribution Engineering, Demand Side Management, and Rates and Regulation. This hands on experience has given him a deep understanding of industry issues. After his industry experience Rob moved to the investments business, where he has been following utilities since 2002. Rob has a BS in Engineering and a BA in Economics from Swarthmore College. He has an MBA in Finance from The University of Texas. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News