Peter Blottman Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Maui’s tragic wildfires were over a year ago. The state, Governor Josh Green, and all of the parties involved in the event have been working tirelessly, so everyone can heal and get on with their lives. A big step forward took place this month with a settlement between the various parties that contributed and suffered from the event. (You can read more about the settlement here.)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) has received a substantial amount of scrutiny for their role in the fire, and the stock price has been extremely volatile since then.

HE Stock Chart (Fidelity)

Investing in HE has always been unique for utility investors because not only does the company operate an electric utility, but it also owns one of the major banks in the state. The wildfires created another headache for valuing the company. With the settlement, we can now at least create some type of framework to value HE going forward.

Source: Company documents and author estimates.

In 2023, the utility segment at HE earned $193.95M. (p.98 of 2023 10k) Valuing these earnings at 15x, has the utility piece of the business worth just over $2.9B. (Valuing historical earnings at 15x should be pretty conservative, since many utilities now trade at greater multiples of forward earnings.)

The tangible book value (TBV) of the bank was just under $500M at the end of Q2. (2024 Q2 10Q, p.41) Valuing this business segment at 1.2x TBV gives just under $600M of value. (Other Hawaiian banks are trading for more. See examples in appendix at end of this article.)

After taking away debt from the parent level of the company, you get about $2.9B of value for the whole HE enterprise. If we then take away the $2B of value from the settlement and adjust for insurance and taxes, you are left with $1.7B.

Since there are 110 million shares, you would think that the value of HE should be around $15.50/share. However, HE is going to need to raise some cash to make these settlement payments, which likely means issuing more shares, which will dilute existing shareholders.

We don’t know the exact details, but it looks like the settlement is going to require payments made over four years. Before the fire, HE’s annualized dividend was $0.36/share. This is almost $160M, and if suspension of dividends continues over the four years, HE would have $640M of additional cash available for settlement payments.

Author calculations.

So, with some very simple assumptions, it looks like HE would need to raise about $1.2B of cash to meet these new obligations.

Source: company documents and author calculations.

If you assumed that half of this new cash is raised through debt, and the other half comes from selling stock at $15/share, you would add about 40M new shares to the share count.

Author calculations.

Calculating the value of HE with this new share count gives you $15.36/share.

Source: Company documents and author estimates.

This $15.36 value is probably about as good as you could hope for. In reality, investors are going to want a much bigger discount to incentivize buying any new shares. If the assumptions are changed so that 75% of the new money comes from equity sold at $11/share, the new value for HE comes out to $13.58/share.

Author calculations. Source: Company documents and author estimates.

As we learn more about the settlement, there could be other changes to HE’s value. This analysis does not do any discounting for the time value of money. We also don’t know if the future payments will be equal over time, or front- or back-end loaded.

We also don’t know if HE will be able to come up with some creative financial solutions that will reduce dilution. One possibility is that they decide to sell the banking business. This would raise a large amount of cash and would greatly reduce stock dilution. The sale of the bank might also give HE’s utility business a better valuation. There are fewer investors out there with the knowledge to properly value two very different businesses like a utility and a bank. This likely means that HE has been valued with a slight discount in exchange for the difficulty. Without the bank, the difficulty disappears, and this multiple could expand.

Longer term, HE is likely to receive permission from the state to invest more in their business to help prevent future fires. The state obviously doesn’t want a repeat fire, so HE won’t have to work as hard to convince regulators that this safety spending is worthwhile. A higher CAPEX rate at HE should mean faster growth, which could lead to improvement in the stock’s valuation by the market.

Conclusion

There are still details in the settlement that we don’t know, and this model doesn’t account for things like the time value of money, but there are also other uncertain factors that could lead to even more upside in HE’s stock price.

At today’s price of around $12/share, it appears that HE is trading at a discount to its post-settlement value. Even assuming 75% of the new money for settlement payments comes from stock sold at $11/share, the value in this model comes out to over $13.50/share. Based on what we know today, this looks like a good time to buy HE.

Appendix

Tangible Book Value calculations of comparable Hawaiian banks.