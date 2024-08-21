The Bottom Fishing Club: Coterra's Natural Gas Exposure Available At Depressed Pricing

deepblue4you

I have mentioned in previous oil/gas articles that natural gas prices in the U.S. are effectively at all-time lows in the middle of 2024, after adjusting for inflation in the overall economy. Believe it or not, today's price around US$2 per MMBtu is about half the 10-year average (closer to $4) or one-third the 27-year average (closer to $6), adjusted to changes in the government-reported Consumer Price Index [CPI]. Below are two graphs looking at spot gas prices first, then adjusting backwards to 1997 for general price gains in the economy.

MacroTrends.net - U.S. Natural Gas Prices, Historical Spot, Since 1997, Recessions Grey MacroTrends.net - U.S. Natural Gas Prices, CPI Adjusted, Since 1997, Recessions Grey

The ultra-low price logic can be traced to an oversupply (record production) out of Texas and other places in the U.S. following the last 15 years of shale extraction boom. While the rest of the world experiences far more robust pricing dynamics for natural gas, America has been stuck with a glut locally, really as a byproduct of profitable crude oil production. In West Texas, there's so much of it available for delivery with a shortage of pipelines, natural gas prices have gone "negative" routinely since the spring.

New York Times Article - Rebecca Elliott, August 8th, 2024

It's the reason we are trying to export more of the stuff through liquid natural gas [LNG] tankers to Europe and Asia. To do this, new pipelines to the Gulf of Mexico and docking/loading stations for overseas shipping are being built on the coast. For reference, LNG prices in Japan are around US$12 per MMBtu today, with Germany closer to US$11.

With overall U.S. oil/gas production expected to peak in 2024 or 2025, and the profit incentive to export natural gas still quite high, a reversion-to-the-mean move in local prices could be next. What I am thinking is $3 to $4 natural gas quotes will be reality in 12-18 months, especially if a major global recession is avoided.

How can we play a bump higher in U.S. natural gas quotes? One of the more conservative ways is to own a blue-chip natural gas producer with an attractive balance sheet and 15+ years of low-cost reserves. My pick is Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). The company is already quite profitable at $2.00 to $2.50 natural gas prices, mostly as a function of sizable crude oil production at satisfactory margins. So, a bump into the $3-4 range means the present $24 share quote could be a bargain for patient investors willing to wait for better days. Wall Street analysts are thinking along the same line as I am with their estimates below.

Seeking Alpha Table - Coterra Energy, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made August 19th, 2024

My conclusion is Coterra appears to be a nice way to own energy exposure and prepare for a rebound in natural gas prices next year. I recently bought a small stake. Let me explain some of the rationale behind my purchase.

The Business

The good news for shareholders is all of the company's assets are located in the U.S. with the original company (Cabot) running natural gas properties in the Marcellus/Appalachian region. When it merged with Cimarex in 2021 (nearly a 50/50 equity marriage), the company added assets focused on crude oil production in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. When you own Coterra, you don't have to worry about overseas political risks hurting your investment, or hurricanes/weather negatively impacting offshore supplies (out of the blue).

Coterra Energy - Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

All told, Coterra has one of the best inventories of land to drill on, likely with several decades of reserves owned or under contract. The size, diversity, and quality of reserves is a prime consideration when buying any oil/gas name.

Coterra Energy - Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

And, production levels for both crude oil and natural gas are expected to rise somewhat in the immediate future. Steady (albeit less aggressive) reinvestment into new production is a strategy that previously supported Cabot share outperformance of the energy sector for decades.

Coterra Energy - Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

The company also has a return-of-capital goal to increase dividends and share buybacks if energy prices spike. In this sense, CTRA is an excellent hedge against energy inflation for your portfolio, that could benefit greatly if Middle East wars expand in coming months.

Coterra Energy - Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Debts are manageable and on the conservative side vs. peers in the oil patch. After refinancing some debt this year, none is maturing next year, with only a minor bond amount due for repayment in 2026.

Coterra Energy - Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

The quality and locations of assets, mild production growth forecast, cash flow generation picture, plus liquidity/leverage considerations, taken together, point to a sound investment proposition - especially if you can buy CTRA on the cheap.

Valuation vs. Peers

The mini-bust in U.S. natural gas prices since the middle of 2022 (peaking around $9 per MMBtu after the Russian invasion of Ukraine rocked European supply) seems to have opened an opportunity to buy Coterra at a discounted quote. With this blue-chip asset selling on the lower end of the valuation spectrum vs. peers, now may be the best time in many years to purchase a stake in a "relative sense" to the sector.

For starters, the enterprise value (equity + debt values - cash holdings) to core cash EBITDA generation is one of the lowest readings projected into the end of 2024. At 5.26x analyst estimates, only peer Devon Energy (DVN) is dramatically cheaper. Many of the top U.S. independent oil/gas exploration & production companies are graphed below, for comparison. This list includes Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Antero Resources (AR), Range Resources (RRC), Southwestern Energy (SWN), EQT Corp. (EQT), EOG Resources (EOG), and Diamondback Energy (FANG).

YCharts - Coterra Energy vs. U.S. Oil/Gas E&P Peers, EV to Forward EBITDA, 6 Months

Looking at forward 1-year analyst projections for 2025 earnings, Coterra's P/E of 8.1x likewise appears to be selling at a bargain in the oil/gas group.

YCharts - Coterra Energy vs. U.S. Oil/Gas E&P Peers, Price to Forward 1-Year Earnings, 6 Months

The disconnect and mispricing of shares for me is CTRA's inexpensive valuation is matched against higher margins than normal for the sector. Being able to grab a low P/E on the organization's 23.2% after-tax profit margin, when oil/gas prices are relatively depressed, sets off a lightbulb in my head.

YCharts - Coterra Energy vs. U.S. Oil/Gas E&P Peers, Final Profit Margins, 6 Months

Not only are final profit margins attractive, but traditional cash flow to sales (51.8%) and debt (1.2x) rates are some of the strongest in the energy industry.

YCharts - Coterra Energy vs. U.S. Oil/Gas E&P Peers, Cash Flow to Sales, 6 Months YCharts - Coterra Energy vs. U.S. Oil/Gas E&P Peers, Cash Flow to Debt, 6 Months

What about direct cash returns to shareholders? Of the largest independent exploration & production companies, Coterra's trailing dividend yield of 3.45% is not far off T-Bill rates around 5%. In addition, future energy inflation should allow for meaningful increases in the dividend payout over the next 3-5 years.

YCharts - Coterra Energy vs. U.S. Oil/Gas E&P Peers, Dividend Yield, 6 Months

Tangible Book Value

Lastly, and perhaps the best reason to buy this name near $24 a share, is the equity value of the company now trades only slightly above tangible accounting book value. A number around 1.37x is substantially below the median (1.85x) and mean (1.71x) group averages.

YCharts - Coterra Energy vs. U.S. Oil/Gas E&P Peers, Price to Tangible BV, 6 Months

You would guess one of the top oil/gas asset setups, with quality reserves, strong cash flow, little debt, and high margins would be priced well above tangible book value. Alas, Coterra's ratio to tangible BV has only been lower than today in two other instances since 1990. I have circled in green the previous occurrences.

YCharts - Coterra Energy, Price to Tangible Book Value, Since 1990, Author Reference Points, Recessions Grey

How did the following periods turn out for investors, after net hard assets approached cost-accounting and depreciated worth as a buy signal? Glad you asked. Coterra (Cabot) kept up with the 1995-97 tech boom and oversized SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gain for a total return of +97.8% vs. +106.5%. Then Coterra (Cabot) smoked the main U.S. equity index for many years after the 2009 Great Recession ended. The +242.9% total return far outpaced the S&P 500 increase of +67% between 2009-12.

YCharts - Coterra Energy, Total Returns, Jan 1995 to Oct 1997 YCharts - Coterra Energy vs. S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, 2009-12, Recession Grey

Final Thoughts

Is CTRA hands down the least expensive U.S. gas producer available for investment? No. Is it the highest margin business or the fastest grower? Nope. But on a combination of factors, my research puts Coterra's overall desirability in the same league as Devon Energy, my largest oil/gas holding currently. If you are searching for conservative oil/gas exposure for your portfolio, with an attractive dividend yield story, this selection should be high on your list of possible buys.

What about downside considerations? The #1 risk historically and my main concern today is recession. With short-term interest rates remaining high and stock market wealth due for a serious correction, there are still high odds of a recession appearing this year or next. Natural gas prices in the U.S. are very sensitive to rapid drops in demand. Although Middle East trouble could help crude oil prices (and support Coterra results), gas supplies globally would not be affected the same way (or at least to the same extent in America).

If you believe a recession is approaching, I fully understand if you want to avoid natural gas producers until even weaker pricing becomes reality.

Another long-term risk comes from the green energy revolution, limiting natural gas growth in electricity production. However, exploding electricity needs from AI datacenters and EV autos might only be met through new natural gas powerplant construction, as one of many spokes in mankind's energy policy.

If electricity demand does spike in coming years, I suspect natural gas demand will continue to climb, helping prices to at least keep up with general inflation changes.

EIA 2025 Forecast, U.S. Natural Gas Prices, August 2024 Report

In terms of immediate trading action in Coterra's stock, there is not much that stands out to me. The oversold readings in the 14-day Money Flow Index and Relative Strength Index in early August are noteworthy (circled in green below). CTRA has a history of bouncing off similar oversold conditions. Plus, the low $20s for price have proven an area of support for shares of late.

StockCharts.com - Coterra Energy, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Share pricing honestly depends on the trading direction for oil/gas commodities. If a recession is next, absent Middle East turmoil, the whole energy sector will likely backpedal some more. Under this scenario, I would not expect $20 to hold for CTRA, at least over the intermediate term.

StockCharts.com - Nearby Natural Gas Futures, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes StockCharts.com - Nearby Light Crude Oil Futures, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

In the end, any price dump under $20 would put Coterra nearer its tangible book value and a modern history low. Such a zigzag could prove an excellent time to load up on shares at a 20%-off sale price vs. the current quote.

For a trading plan, perhaps buying a starter position now, with a goal of adding on significant price weakness, may be the smartest strategy to reduce the risk of big losses.

I own a small Coterra Energy position for now and rate the stock a Buy under $25 for a 12-month outlook. Strong Buy territory comes into play under $20, in my opinion.

The upside potential depends on how high crude oil and natural gas prices move in 2025-26. A $30 share number may be a "fair value" target on minor commodity price gains of 10% to 20%. I will say a $40 CTRA quote is not impossible, given $4 natural gas and $100 crude oil (with a P/E of 12x to 13x). For performance, a jump above 2022's high trade of $34 would bring investment gains of +45% from the current quote, with dividends included over 12-18 months.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.