Samim Ghamami On How To Reform The Treasury Market

David Beckworth
Summary

  • Samim Ghamami, economist at the SEC, discusses the Treasury market and its challenges.
  • He discusses the size and composition of the Treasury market, the demand for nominal-priced Treasury securities versus TIPS, as well as where he sees interest rates going over the long run.
  • Ghamami also discusses Treasury market reforms, particularly one that he has been very heavily involved in - central clearing.

Samim Ghamami is an economist at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he has been working on reforming the US Treasury market, and he joins David on Macro Musings to talk about these efforts. Samim and David also discuss the

David Beckworth is an assistant professor of economics at Texas State University. He is the author of Macro and Other Market Musings.

