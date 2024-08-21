Jun

Introduction

The listed psychedelics sector has been through a rocky few months, culminating with the announcement in early August 2024 that the new drug application (‘NDA’) by Lykos Therapeutics (formerly MAPS Public Benefit Corporation) for the use of MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder had been rejected by the US FDA. For discussion of the implications for the psychedelics sector of the FDA’s Lykos rejection, I direct readers to my recently published note on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS).

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEOE:MMED:CA) released 2Q24 results on August 13, 2024, just a few days after Lykos announced its FDA rejection. The company is making good progress towards commencement of Phase 3 trials for its MM120 (which is a derivative of LSD) orally disintegrating tablet to treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder. Interestingly, and perhaps not surprisingly, management devoted a fair chunk of time in its presentation of the 2Q24 results to highlighting steps (see Exhibit 1) that have been taken and will be taken in its clinical trial programs that are hoped to negate some of the issues that the FDA had with the Lykos MDMA NDA.

Exhibit 1:

Source: MNMD 2Q24 Presentation, slide 8.

In this note, I will take a step back from the clinical side of things, and focus on MNMD’s balance sheet and cash burn. The company states that it has sufficient cash to make it through until 2027 and at least 12 months beyond its first Phase 3 clinical readout for MM120. I will take a close look at this claim, and analyse the actions that MNMD has already taken to raise capital.

MNMD Balance Sheet Analysis

In Exhibit 2, I track movements in key balance sheet items for MNMD from FY22 to date. Note that I have included the impact of the recently completed August 2024 capital raise, details of which are provided further below. We can see that MNMD has boosted its cash balance via a combination of debt and equity capital, with most of the balance sheet support coming from the latter.

Exhibit 2:

Source: author’s calculations based on MNMD quarterly reports.

MNMD entered into a loan agreement in August 2023 that gives it access to borrowings of up to an aggregate amount of $50m. As of 2Q24, MNMD has drawn down $25m of this facility. Reflecting the high-risk nature of MNMD, the debt comes at high cost. I estimate that the current interest rate on the facility is ~11.5% pa, and the loan agreement stipulates a minimum interest rate of 10.95% pa. A facility fee of $0.3m was also paid by MNMD when the loan was established. Exhibit 3 shows the current repayment schedule for the facility.

Exhibit 3:

Source: MNMD 2Q24 Form 10Q, p16.

In Exhibit 4, I set out the major equity capital raisings that MNMD has completed since the end of FY23. MNMD has raised gross proceeds of $250m in 2024. The capital raisings were conducted at prices very close to the prevailing share price prior to each issue, with the bulk of the issues being underwritten. These capital raisings have been rather costly affairs in terms of fees and commissions, with net proceeds totaling $233.6m, implying an overall expense rate of ~6.6% of the capital raised.

Exhibit 4:

Source: author’s calculations based on MNMD quarterly reports.

Cash Burn Analysis

As noted in the introduction, MNMD has provided guidance that points to management’s view that the company now has enough cash to make it through to 2027, which I will assume implies a mid-2027 runway. In Exhibit 5, I track MNMD’s operating activity cash burn and provide an estimate of the total cash burn for FY24E. Note that the rate of ongoing cash burn is rather uncertain.

Exhibit 5:

Source: author’s calculations based on MNMD quarterly reports.

It is difficult to predict the future cash burn rate for MNMD. With a Phase 3 trial set to commence in 2H24 (Voyage), followed by two additional trials (Panorama, Emerge) to begin in 1H25, I think we must expect costs to ramp up from historical levels. Indeed, the 2Q24 management commentary clearly points to higher cash burn:

We expect our research and development expenses to increase for the foreseeable future as we continue the clinical development of our product candidates and other preclinical programs in GAD, ASD and other potential or future indications, including initiating additional and larger clinical trials.

Source: MNMD 2Q24 Form 10Q, p21.

We expect our general and administrative expenses to continue to increase for the foreseeable future as we continue to advance our research and development programs, grow our business and, if any of our product candidates receive marketing approval, commence commercialization activities.

Source: MNMD 2Q24 Form 10Q, p22.

In Exhibit 6, I set out a simple analysis which provides an estimate for MNMD’s cash runway under different assumed quarterly cash burn rates. Note that I have allowed for the scheduled repayment of debt in 2026 and 2027. Based on this analysis, it appears that management’s view that it has sufficient cash to make it through to 2027 is valid if the group’s cash burn rate is less than -$25m per quarter. If the cash burn rate goes above -$25m per quarter, which, I think, is a pretty good chance of being the case, then management’s view on the adequacy of its cash balance is too optimistic.

Exhibit 6:

Source: author’s calculations based on MNMD quarterly reports.

Closing Remarks & Rating

In this note, I have deliberately focused on the MNMD balance sheet and cash runway. Cash burn and the ability to access capital are key factors for MNMD and peers in the psychedelics sector that are typically overshadowed by discussions regarding clinical trials, patents, and the path to FDA approval. MNMD investors have already suffered significant dilution, with the group’s adjusted share count (post the August 2024 capital raise) set to be double that of the shares on issue as at FY23. Holders will be hoping that the heavy lifting in terms of balance sheet strengthening is now complete, but my analysis shows that this is far from a certainty.

The timeline for FDA approval of the first psychedelic-based drug/treatment is still highly uncertain. Even if/when such approval is granted, given that psychedelic-based treatments are likely to be very expensive, there are many question marks regarding the commercial viability of operators in the sector. The FDA rejection of the Lykos NDA was a reminder that the listed psychedelics sector is a deeply speculative part of the market. At present, I see too many unknowns and downside risks, including around ongoing cash burn, to land at anything other than a Sell rating for MNMD. That being said, MNMD strikes me as one of the leaders in the listed psychedelics space, and I will be watching its progress over the next year closely.