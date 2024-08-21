RNP: Likely To Benefit From Interest Rate Cuts

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed end fund that provides diverse exposure to the real estate sector and several preferred securities.
  • Real estate sector may benefit from upcoming interest rate cuts by the end of the year.
  • The current dividend yield sits at 7.3% and is well supported by the fund's internal performance of net investment income and realized gains.
  • RNP has outperformed its ETF counterparts through a combination of NAV growth and a consistent high distribution rate.
  • The underlying real estate exposure is diverse in nature and limits any sort of concentration vulnerabilities.

Real estate concept business, home insurance and real estate protection. Real estate investment concept. Buy and sell houses and real estate online on a virtual screen.

phakphum patjangkata

Overview

Real estate remains suppressed by the weight of elevated interest rates but this may be coming to the end. I anticipate interest rate cuts to happen by the end of the year based on the current trend

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.15K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RNP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RNP Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News