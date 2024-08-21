RNP: Likely To Benefit From Interest Rate Cuts

phakphum patjangkata

Overview

Real estate remains suppressed by the weight of elevated interest rates but this may be coming to the end. I anticipate interest rate cuts to happen by the end of the year based on the current trend of economic data, which would be a positive catalyst for the real estate sector. However, it can be difficult to determine which investment route you want to go with since there are tons of REITs in existence. Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) solves this issue by providing instant exposure to many quality holdings within the sector. RNP operates as a closed end fund and has a public inception dating back to 2003.

RNP also serves as an attractive income focused holding with a high yield of 7.3%. As an added bonus, distributions are paid out to shareholders on a monthly basis. This level of flexibility can be a great tool for retired investors that may depend on the income generated from their portfolio to help support their lifestyle expenses. It's also worth mentioning that the distribution is fully supported by the fund's earnings at the moment, which deserves an applause! RNP should first be prioritized as an income focused investment, which is reinforced by observing the price return versus the total return including distributions. Over the last decade, the price has only appreciated by about 21% while the total return including distributions approaches 170%.

Portfolio Strategy

What makes RNP unique is that it invests portions of its portfolio into preferred shares, which can help with stable income generation. As a result, the fund is comprised of two separate portfolios for both preferred and REITs. According to the most recent fact sheet, the preferred portfolio maintains a majority exposure to banking institutions, accounting for 56%. This is followed by exposure to insurance making up 15% and Utility exposure accounting for 12%.

There's a bit of a benefit with the inclusion of these preferred shares. Preferred shares typically hold higher fixed dividend payments than their common shares counterparts. Since they are preferred, they also sit higher on the capital stack and have a higher claim on dividends. This helps add a better sense of stability and reliability for RNP's distributions.

An aspect that does add an elevated level of risk is the use of leverage. RNP deploys a leverage strategy that currently sits against approximately 31.4% of their managed assets. Leverage can amplify returns when used at opportune time but it can also multiply the losses experienced during market downturns. Thankfully, the leverage that RNP uses consists of 81% financing at a weighted average fixed rate of 1.6%. Therefore, the rising interest rates had a very little drawdown effect on RNP since this leverage was locked in at a lower rate.

The larger piece to RNP's portfolio is the exposure to a wide range of REITs that span across several different industries. When taking a look at RNP's holdings, they maintain a majority weight towards telecommunications focused REITs. This area of their portfolio accounts for 17% of their portfolio and also includes holdings such as American Tower Corporation (AMT), which happens to be their largest individual holding. This is followed by exposure to the healthcare and data center sector, accounting for 12% and 11% respectively.

As a result of this wide range of exposure, we get some notable holdings such as Welltower (WELL), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Equinix (EQIX), and VICI Properties (VICI) just to name a few. Each of these sectors have their own notable catalysts for growth and this wide spread of exposure can mitigate any vulnerabilities to sector concentration. For instance, if RNP was heavily invested into one area of real estate such as office REITs, it would have been crushed over the course of the pandemic.

As far as sector catalysts, this can include a wide array of things based on the specific area of focus. For instance, Simon Property Group may benefit from a rising consumer spend as inflation levels continue to cool month over month. Or perhaps Equinix will benefit from the boost of AI demand that is expected to surge the need for real estate focused around data centers. As a last example, Welltower may benefit from the rising number of retired and elderly folk that will be part of the increasing customer base that the REIT can use as a way to fuel operational growth.

The high level of diversity really open up a wide range of possible growth catalysts which I really like. However, I believe that there is one main catalyst that will be mostly positive across almost all sectors. This will be the future interest rate cuts that seem to be on the horizon when referencing recent economic data.

Outlook & Vulnerability

The higher interest rate environment that we remain in continues to be a heavy weight that negatively impacts the growth of the real estate sector. The evidence is clear when looking at the inverse price relationship of RNP and the federal funds rate. When interest rates were cut to near zero levels in response to the 2020 pandemic, the price of RNP rapidly moved upward in response. Near zero interest rates meant that REITs were able to access financing at cheaper rates. As a result, they were able to pursue and fund various growth initiatives such as acquisitions, new construction developments, and different market research for example.

However, when rates started to aggressively get hiked throughout 2022 and 2023 we saw the price of RNP retract down from its prior highs. The price still remains below its pre-pandemic levels as higher rates translates to a higher cost of holding debt on the balance sheet. Naturally, REITs shifted their operational focus from growth to capital efficiency instead. Businesses started to pay attention to costs a bit more and limit risk taking, which naturally slowed growth. With this same concept in mind, I believe that interest rate cuts are on the horizon and this will serve as a positive price catalyst for RNP and the overall real estate sector.

Over the last year, the Fed continued to leave rates unchanged with the reason being that they were awaiting more data to roll in around inflation, consumer spending, and the labor market. Well it seems that the data they were searching for has started to slowly roll in over the last few months. For instance, the inflation rate has consistently trended downward for four months in a row and now sits at 2.9%, getting closer to the Fed's 2% target. In addition to inflation, the unemployment rate has also steadily increased over the last twelve months and now sits at 4.3%. The combination of these two factors may be enough to incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates by the end of the year.

Another factor is the upcoming US Presidential elections that will be taking place towards the end of 2024. Elections have historically created market environments of higher volatility and uncertainty. As investors await the outcome of elections, the Fed may also implement rate cuts as a way to help stimulate the economy. Data compiled by JPMorgan also shows that the federal funds rate has typically been adjusted during election years more often than not. In fact, 2012 was the only election year over the last forty years where the federal funds rate has not been adjusted. While this data in itself doesn't necessarily indicate that rate cuts are certain, it is a cool data point to show the frequency of them.

Keep in mind, the opposite effect applies if rates were to further increase. Although unlikely, increases in the federal funds rate would likely cause the price to furth deteriorate downward. Therefore, an ongoing vulnerability to be aware of with an investment in RNP would be the constant sensitivity to interest rate changes. Real estate is one of the most sensitive sectors to rate changes since these businesses are typically reliant on high levels of debt.

Comparison

I was curious as to how RNP would hold up when compared against some other real estate focused funds. The first funds that came to mind was Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH). These all have varying weight exposures and strategies involved but the underlying concept of maintaining a diverse set of real estate related holdings are the same. To my surprise, RNP actually outperforms all of these funds in total return over a five year period. This is a testament to the quality of this fund and the continued ability to maintain a steady NAV growth.

Even when comparing the price change only, RNP holds up quite well in comparison. Looking at the same five year time frame, RNP managed to only decrease by 4.13% while SCHH decreased by 5.3% and RQI decreased by nearly 14%. The only fund that has held up a bit better price a price stability standpoint in VNQ. However, RNP does have a higher expense ratio at 1.31% in comparison to VNQ's expense ratio of 0.13% and SCHH's expense ratio of 0.07%.

In terms of dividend yield, RNP is slightly outpaced by the dividend yield of RQI. Just for reference, here are the dividend yields for each of the respective funds.

RNP: dividend yield of 7.3%

RQI: dividend yield of 7.4%

VNQ: dividend yield of 3.8%

SCHH: dividend yield of 3%.

Therefore, RNP still remains one of the better choices if you are looking to prioritize income generation. Since the yield is roughly double the amount of its traditional ETF counterparts, VNQ and SCHH, it requires half the amount of invested capital to get a similar distribution income. For instance, here are the approximate annual dividend amounts you would collect from each holding with an investment of $10,000.

RNP: $730

RQI: $740

VNQ: $380

SCHH: $300

Valuation

Since RNP operates as a closed end fund, the price can vary from the actual value of the fund's underlying net assets. As a result, RNP trades at a very slight premium to NAV of 2.3%. For reference, the price has traded at an average discount of 2.26% over the last three year period. While this may initially make it seem like RNP is currently expensive, I believe that a fund like RNP actually deserves to trade at a slight premium when considering that it has held up relatively well in an environment that is less favorable.

Looking over the last decade of the price to NAV relationship, we can see that since 2016 the discount level the price traded at steadily climbed up to premium territory. Through market retractions it has naturally dipped back down throughout the years but overall, RNP's consistent performance and steady NAV growth reinforces how well managed the fund is. Looking at another graph from CEF Connect, we can see that in response to the great financial crisis in 2009, RNP dropped below $5 per share. Since then, the price has steadily climbed back up and NAV has grown quite steadily for over a decade straight.

When interest rates start to get cut and conditions become more idea, I see no reason why RNP will not be able to capitalize and continue to grow NAV. This prompted me to look back at the most recent 2023 annual report to see what the growth is comprised of. We can see that in 2023 the growth in investment operations came from an increase in net investment income totaling $0.69 per share and net realized gains amounting to $1.61 per share. Total distributions for the year sat at $1.63 per share, which was fully covered by earnings. As long as the fund can continue to out earn the distribution amounts, it can retain this excess to help NAV grow.

We can see that NAV took a big hit throughout 2022 due to a total decrease in NAV by $9.14 per share. This was driven to large realized losses amounting to $7.32 per share. However, this can be attributed to the rising interest rates and how the majority of REITs saw downward pressure in response to the change in rates. I believe that 2022 was a bit of an outlier year since markets were still reacting to the effects of the pandemic, unprecedented money printing, and additional stimulus that propped markets up. Ultimately, this presents an attractive opportunity to continue accumulate shares while valuations are suppressed.

Dividend

As of the most recently declared monthly dividend of $0.136 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 7.3%. As previously mentioned, the distributions are paid to shareholders on a monthly basis which adds to its appeal and flexibility for income focused investors. A problem that I frequently see with closed end funds is that when performance lags, the distribution tends to consist of return of capital. Return of capital is a valid form of distribution but the downside is that it's pulled directly from the NAV and can expedite how quickly the NAV and share price erodes.

Thankfully, the performance of RNP has remained strong and the fund has the ability to retain excess earnings from prior years as a buffer to make up any future shortcomings. I located the most recent section 19a notice and was relieved to see that all of the distributions for 2024 have been funded from the fund's net investment income earned from its underlying assets. This shows how efficient the fund's strategy is as it can still earn enough to support the distribution in an unfavorable interest rate environment.

The high yielding distribution can also be used to rapidly compound your dividend income over time. To help visualize this, I ran a back test of an initial $10,000 investment starting in 2015. This calculation assumes that all distributions received were reinvested back into RNP in addition to a fixed monthly contribution of $500 throughout the entire holding period. In year 1 of your investment, your annual dividend income would have only totaled $1,068. Fast forwarding to the full year of 2023, we can see that your annual income would have grown to $7,965. This represents a 7.4x growth from your original income total from year 1.

Takeaway

In conclusion, RNP is a great closed end fund to maintain instant diversification across the real estate sector. The high distribution yield can provide an instantaneous source of income while the fund's history of NAV growth can also translate to some price appreciation over time. The fund has an excellent history of consistent NAV growth and has been able to still earn the distribution through a combination of net investment income and realized gains in these unfavorable high interest rate conditions. Despite the price trading at a slight premium to NAV, I still believe the fund presents an attractive entry opportunity as future interest rate cuts are a likely growth catalyst. The fund has also outperformed ETF peers and for this reason, I rate RNP as a buy.