Summary

I am neutral on United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS). My summarized thesis is that near-term performance is likely to stay weak given the poor discretionary spending environment, quarter-to-date foot traffic data, and peers’ comments. There is also a variable element—weather—that could further weigh on attendance performance. Hence, while I like that management is aggressively buying back shares and the stock valuation is near an all-time low, I am not willing to take the risk.

Company overview

PRKS operates theme parks primarily in the United States through a portfolio of various brands, including popular ones such as SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, and Sesame Place. For those that are unaware, PRKS used to be called SeaWorld Entertainment but has since changed to United Parks & Resorts as of 12th February 2024. The business makes money from tickets (admission revenue) and food, merchandise & other revenue [FMO].

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (2Q24), reported a while ago (two weeks ago), PRKS generated total revenue of $498 million (flattish vs. 2Q23). This was driven by $264 million in admissions revenue and $233.6 million in FMO revenue. Total attendance grew about 80bps vs last year, and admissions revenue per capita fell by 2.9%. Attendance could have seen better performance if not for the continued weather headwinds in 2Q24. As for admission revenue per cap, the softness was driven by a larger mix of group attendance and promotions. FOM revenue per capita grew 2.5% as PRKS raised prices in the quarter. Profitability-wise, gross margin was flat, and adj. EBITDA margin fell by ~140 bps.

Attendance to remain poor over the foreseeable future

In my opinion, the near-term outlook for PRKS is bleak, plagued by the weak discretionary spending environment. Multiple indicators, including PRKS’s operating metrics (which are forward-looking); leisure peer comments; and macro indicators, are all pointing to poor attendance.

In the quarter, season pass units were down 2%, following the same trend seen in 1Q24 (down 3%), bringing 1H24 season pass unit growth down ~2.5%. My view is that people buy season passes in advance to take full advantage of the summer season. With season passing, unit sales are down, which suggests that demand is weak. The comments made by Disney’s management also sent a strong message that demand for parks is not great. Specifically, they noted moderation in demand [for Parks], and the lower-income customer cohort is still facing macro headwinds. Moreover, season pass pricing is still up mid-single-digits to low-double-digits, something that I am not confident will resonate well with consumers given the macro environment. US consumers are clearly still feeling the pinch from inflation (consumer sentiment still low vs. last year), and this has impacted discretionary spending.

Goldman Sachs

Perhaps the most important data point that I have come across is the traffic data collected by Goldman Sachs. In the chart above, you will notice that foot traffic on a quarter-to-date basis (for 3Q24) is largely negative compared to last year (a dynamic that is consistent across all other players). This data has two major implications. First, demand remains pressured, in line with my view of the discretionary spending environment. The second is that PRKS 3Q24 results are not going to be pretty. Given that July tends to be the best performing month, it is very unlikely PRKS will see a turnaround for the rest of the quarter.

As such, I am not fully convinced that PRKS will be able to achieve consensus FY24 estimates, which are calling for $1.75 billion in revenue and $727 million in EBITDA (an all-time high for both). I believe this will be a challenging hurdle to hit given the softening foot traffic trends (quarter-to-date (4th August) is down 6.5%) and poor discretionary spending environment. In addition, there is also a weather element to consider. Depending on how the Hurricane Debby situation evolves, it could significantly impact Florida/Orlando attendance performance (note that Orlando is the only area that has a positive foot traffic graph based on Goldman Sachs data).

Share buyback was a positive

The aspect to be positive about is that PRKS has been consistently buying back its own shares. On a year-to-date basis, PRKS has already bought back around 6.7 million shares, worth ~$350 million, and this was done without putting more stress on the balance sheet (net debt to last twelve months EBITDA remained at a high 2x level, existing 2Q24 at 2.9x). This $350 million represented ~10% of the FY23 market cap. Notably, management called out that the shares were depressed and highly attractive, which I think is a very positive signal that they will continue to buy back shares to support the stock. So far, based on the $500 million share repurchase authorization this year, PRKS still has ~$170 million left, which I am assuming management will deploy throughout this year (this is 6% of the current market cap).

Valuation

SeekingAlpha

I believe PRKS valuation will stay pressured in the near term, likely bouncing around the current levels of ~7x forward EBITDA as the market remains uncertain about park attendance given the uncertain macro backdrop, foot traffic data, and peers’ comments. Comparing PRKS valuations against Disney would not be fair given that Disney has other business units. A better comparison is Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (FUN), given that their main business is operating theme parks. Both companies have largely traded in line with each other in the past and currently trade at a similar level of ~7x forward EBITDA.

Conclusion

My neutral view on PRKS is because the current discretionary spending environment, coupled with declining foot traffic and negative peer comments, suggests a bleak near-term outlook for PRKS's attendance performance. While the pace of share buyback is very positive, I am not willing to take the risk of PRKS missing FY24 consensus estimates. Put together, I believe PRKS’ valuation is likely to remain pressured in the near future.