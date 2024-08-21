Toronto, Canada benedek/E+ via Getty Images

Note: All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise

It has been about 9 months since we backed the repositioning strategy for H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN:CA). Our rationale was that office assets are depressing the overall valuation, and it was hard to lose money from that point. We could afford to have all the patience in the world when the price was right.

In addition H&R has a huge percentage of NOI coming from residential, which should trade at a far lower cap rate (higher value). We are going to go ahead and give this a Buy rating with a $11.00 price target in two years. The total return profile looks attractive and we bought a starter position a day ago.

This has gone more or less on schedule.

We look at the Q2-2024 results and tell you why we are sticking with our thesis despite a big NAV reduction.

Q2-2024

After two intense years of high level same property net operating income (NOI) growth, H&R finally showed the slowdown we all knew was coming.

H&R Q2-2024

The overall number is still fairly respectable considering the headwinds facing Residential in the sunbelt zone. Some of the office malaise was also expected as the properties get through the latter stages of rezoning. Retail was a surprising source of strength this quarter and jumped 7.9%.

H&R Q2-2024

Overall numbers were steady and funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio remained under 50%.

H&R Q2-2024

But What About Office?

We have written about the other areas of H&R's asset base before, but investors keep coming back to the office segment. This quarter, they got a lot to chew on. First, there was that big write-down.

H&R’s properties advancing through the rezoning and intensification process are valued using the comparable sales approach, which estimates fair value based on the market value per unit of measure which is established by recent sales activity in the same or similar markets. In Q2 2024, H&R reduced the fair values on the downtown Toronto properties to $140 per square foot, primarily due to recent sales activity as well as softening economic conditions which have halted the development of many new projects. The total fair value valuation decreases to H&R’s rezoning properties was $84.3 million.

Source: H&R Q2-2024 (emphasis ours)

That $140 square foot probably caused a few heart attacks for the Dream Office (D.UN:CA) fan club. A reminder here that they own circa 5 million square feet, 4 million of which is in downtown Toronto. So that would be fairly punishing math at the Enterprise value shown below.

Data by YCharts

But that number applies, as we understand it, to rezoning properties only. These six shown below.

H&R Q2-2024

Due to long lags from construction and redevelopment to asset sales, these are more sensitive to changes in assumptions. They also alluded to a deal that did not get done.

So, bottom line is, if the market doesn't improve, in office, you have to take down or write-down, periodically, unless you see some form of a turn in the market. That can happen also because of interest rates and interest rates, hopefully, will come down by the inflation and tackle to a great extent. But until that does, they warrant a write-down. The land value, which involves our intensification properties COVID warranted also reflects the current market where nothing is going along. And as you all know in the downtown Toronto, there was supposedly going to be a deal for 212 King that never happened, never materialized.

Source: H&R Q2-2024 Conference Call Transcript (emphasis ours)

Interestingly, this reference was back to Dream Office. The picture below is from Urban Toronto.

Urban Toronto

So we are seeing values fall for sure and the bid-ask spreads on everything related to office, remains very wide.

We reached out to management to get a valuation for the non-redevelopment properties, and they were extremely helpful in getting down to the exact numbers.

We have 9 office properties in Canada that are not slated for redevelopment, three of which are in Toronto (26 Wellington Street East, 25 Sheppard Avenue W and 3625 Dufferin Street (H&R’s Head Office)). All 9 of these properties were valued using a cap rate of 7.90%. I also wanted to point out that H&R’s three US office properties were valued using a 9.02% cap rate.

Source: H&R Management In Response To Author (emphasis ours)

The overall cap rate on all office properties (held for use/sale or for rezoning) expanded to 8.67%.

H&R Q2-2024

This is a fairly massive jump from 6.87% and one we think underscores two things. First being that these cap rates are on a different planet than the ones being used by Dream Office (5.74% as of Q2-2024) and Allied Properties' (AP.UN:CA) 4.8% used below.

Allied Properties REIT

Allied is actually using lower cap rates (higher property values) as vacancy rates are exploding. Toronto is at 12.6% and downtown Toronto is estimated to be around 14%.

Colliers

So H&R is likely to be the closest to the truth, whatever that truth is, with those cap rates. If you want to make the argument that Dream Office and Allied are accurate, then H&R is undervaluing its portfolio, by a lot.

Second, there is very little room to lose even more here. You can take that cap rate to 10% perhaps, but that won't change your total return on H&R drastically. You would write down about $267 million more, and that works out to about $1.00 in NAV per unit.

Verdict

H&R is moving in the right direction. Almost two-thirds of the asset base is now within Residential and Industrial.

H&R Q2-2024

While we (and everyone else) keeps talking about retail in the same breath as office, the fundamentals there are far better. So realistically, the only concerning area is the non-rezoning office segment. The latest quarter might have been a disappointment as no new office sales were announced. The asset mark down probably scared a few newly minted bulls. But on the street, the bulk of the analyst community is already way below H&R's valuation. They took this write-down in Q4-2023.

TIKR H&R Valuation Estimates

If you look at quality sunbelt residential REITs like Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) they are trading right around NAV.

TIKR MAA Valuation Estimates in USD

The same goes for quality industrial property REITs like Prologis (PLD), though on the Canadian side, 15% discount to consensus NAV is still seen.

TIKR PLD Valuation Estimates In USD

We see a longer-term path to that NAV, whether that is $19.94 as per H&R or $16.36 as per the analysts. The buffer is fairly huge, and you also have to consider the funds leftover after paying the distribution. Despite a poor medium term outlook for the economy, we still see $11.00 as very achievable over the next 12-14 months. We have probably half the number of shares we would like to own and will add if we see a broad market decline.

