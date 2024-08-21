ToscaWhi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) reported the company’s Q4/FY2024 results on the 20th of August in post-market hours, showing a mildly disappointing growth in the quarter. Still, with a fairly good FY2025 outlook ahead and good underlying profitability expansion, Coty’s good turnaround momentum isn’t looking to stop yet.

I previously wrote an article on the stock, titled “Coty: Valuation Needs More Caution Despite Great Turnaround”. In the article, I initiated Coty at a Sell rating, as the company’s great turnaround execution had already been priced in too tightly. Since the article was published on the 29th of April, Coty’s stock has now lost -17% of its value, compared to the S&P 500’s return of 9%.

Q4 Report: A Slowdown in Growth, Good but Hidden Profitability

Coty’s Q4 report came with slowing growth. Revenues came in at $1.36 billion at a year-on-year growth of just 0.9%, missing Wall Street’s estimates by $20 million. Coty’s revenues still grew at a 7.5% pace in Q3, making the Q4 result a very notable shift downwards. The Q4 (Q2/CY24) performance also slowed down notably against competition after Coty has grown revenues at a rate well above the market, underlining the reported Q4 revenue underperformance.

Quarterly fluctuations in growth against the market have happened previously as well, though, after which Coty has returned to best-in-class growth – I wouldn’t extrapolate the weakness in Q4 very far yet, especially considering Coty's FY2025 guidance (to be discussed later).

The adjusted EPS of -$0.03 in Q4 came in surprisingly at a negative level, surprising Wall Street by $0.07. Year-on-year, the EPS also declined $0.04 despite slightly positive revenue growth, but I don’t think that the profitability miss can be taken at face value - underneath the weaker profitability, Coty’s adjusted gross margin still expanded 140 basis points year-on-year into 64.2%, and the adjusted operating margin expanded from 7.8% to 7.9% with higher growth investments countering some of the gross margin expansion.

Notably, mark-to-market equity swap losses of $87.8 million in Q4, caused by a declining stock price, weren’t adjusted from the result causing the negative net income – excluding the equity swap impact in Q4, adjusted net income would have increased into $63.9 million from nearly breakeven in Q4/FY2023. The mark-to-market losses don't have a cash flow impact on Coty, making the losses irrelevant in my opinion.

As such, I believe that the operational turnaround focus points still showed good momentum through better underlying earnings. The Q4 growth still came in at a weak level compared to Coty’s past, being the quarter’s notable weak point.

FY2025 Guidance Continues Good Momentum Amid Uncertain Macro Backdrop

Coty also outlined the company’s FY2025 guidance with the Q4 report, giving an expected growth outlook into the fiscal year with a growth jump back from the weaker Q4. Like-for-like revenues are expected to grow within the mid-term target range of 6-8%, with reported growth having a negative impact from currencies and the Lacoste license divestment. Revenue growth in mature markets is expected at mid-single digit percentages, with growth markets such as Brazil, India, China, and travel retail expected to drive double-digit growth.

The good gross margin expansion is expected to carry onto FY2025 with Coty’s strategic pricing initiatives, contributing to an expected 9-11% adjusted EBITDA growth and a 15-20% EPS growth year-on-year into $0.54-0.57.

As told in the Q4 investor presentation, the company also expects $75 million in incremental savings during FY2025 after achieving >$115 million in FY2024, continuing the great profitability momentum – combined with the good growth momentum going forward, Coty’s FY2025 guidance is a great continuation of the turnaround initiatives.

The free cash flow guidance in the low-to-mid $400 million range came in below expectations, but isn’t a very bad sign, as short-term working capital changes and capital expenditure fluctuations can have large variation on free cash flow annually.

Notably in my opinion, Coty doesn’t see any weakness ahead despite an uncertain macroeconomic background, even communicating to expect solid growth in the global beauty market – the consumer sentiment in the US has remained low and real GDP growth in Coty’s important European market is only expected to start gradually improving from a low level, potentially having a negative impact on Coty’s main markets’ beauty demand. With the uncertain macroeconomic trends ahead, I believe that Coty’s FY2025 guidance is a notably positive point in the report, countering the weak Q4 growth.

Coty's Valuation Has Gotten Fairer

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model after the Q4 results. I now estimate 5.5% reported revenue growth in FY2025, within Coty’s 6-8% like-for-like range when adjusted for currency impacts and the Lacoste divestment, and still expecting some caution from macroeconomic turbulence. Afterwards, I estimate similar growth as previously with a better 7.5% in FY2026 from an improving consumer sentiment, ending the revenues at a similar level as previously in the long term at the 4.2% CAGR from FY2024 to FY2034.

As I estimate GAAP EBIT, I have adjusted my long-term margin level estimate down into 12.5% from 13.0% previously – while the adjusted operating income has shown impressive momentum that should also carry onto GAAP EBIT, the large constant adjustments that include amortization and other items have made me take the profitability estimate down a notch. The estimates still show an expected 3.6 percentage point increase from FY2024 to FY2028.

With the FY2024 free cash flow guidance, I have taken the FY2024 cash flow estimate down considerably. Afterwards, Coty’s conversion should still be great due to the high amortization.

The estimates put Coty’s fair value at $8.89, 7% below the stock price at the time of writing. While the valuation is still quite tight, I believe that Coty’s stock is now quite near its fair value given the continued turnaround momentum.

The fair value estimate is up slightly from $8.28 previously.

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.68% is used in the DCF model, down from 9.90% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q4, Coty had $61.7 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 6.31% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I again estimate a 40% long-term debt-to-equity ratio.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.81% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have remained with a beta estimate of 1.52. With a liquidity premium of 0.2%, the cost of equity stands at 10.26% and the WACC at 8.68%.

Takeaway

Coty’s Q4 financials showed slowing growth, combined with weaker-than-expected profitability caused by non-cash mark-to-market equity swap losses that hid Coty’s great underlying profitability improvements. The FY2025 guidance came in largely as expected, continuing the company’s good earnings momentum in an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop at a better level than the weak Q4 revenue growth – as such, I believe that the report was quite neutral overall. The stock’s valuation has now gotten fairer, and as such, I upgrade my rating on Coty into Hold.