Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) is the iconic American brand known for its printers and copiers. It was founded in 1903 and went public in the early 60s, and was considered a member of the "Nifty Fifty." It’s become another blue chip that had an iconic rise and fall. In 1999, revenue and share price both peaked. While it wasn’t exactly a high-flying tech stock, it's safe to say it got caught up in the dotcom mania along with a major accounting scandal. After this peak, shares came crashing down over 90% less than a year later. There have been some ups and downs since then, but the market cap is still roughly the same now as it was after the bursting of the dotcom bubble.

Below is the longer-term share price performance:

Next, we see how revenue breaks down:

Below is the return metrics versus peers:

Company Revenue 10-Year CAGR Median 10-Year ROE Median 10-Year ROIC EPS 10-Year CAGR FCF 10-Year CAGR XRX -10% 3.5% 1.8% n/a -11% HPQ -7.1% -146.8% 51.9% 2.2% -10.5% OTCPK:CAJPY -3.2% 7% 6.2% -2.6% -2.7% OTCPK:SEKEY -1.2% 9.8% 9.8% -7.5% -0.3% OTCPK:RICOF -3.1% 4% 2% -6.8 -3.7% OTCPK:BRTHY -0.9% 11.6% 9.1% 1.6% 9.5% OTCPK:KYOCY -0.6% 4.3% 4.1% -2.1% 6.5% Click to enlarge

This table shows us that not only is the industry itself a very tough one, XRX is declining more than the others.

The Carl Icahn Chapter

In 2015, we saw legendary activist Carl Icahn begin his campaign with XRX. Late last year, Icahn sold his entire stake and his appointed directors left. The extensive details of every move Icahn made aren’t the scope of this article, but I will briefly just mention something.

First of all, the returns of XRX and CNDT (which Icahn helped to split off from XRX in 2016) speak for themselves. Despite his best efforts, he couldn’t turn around XRX. The problem isn’t one that can be fixed by the right activist, making the right changes. The industry is simply not bright, no matter which company. Icahn was partly motivated by his underlying admiration for this American legacy company. While I’m not rooting for the destruction, now might actually be the time for a liquidator to take a look at this company. It could be the best move for shareholders from a fiduciary standpoint. Given that viewpoint, it's a little ironic that now could be a better time for an activist to come in and simply sell off assets for more than they paid for them.

Capital Allocation

There are a lot of moving parts to the capital allocation over the past decade. The business is shrinking. Revenue is declining, but assets have also been sold off. At the same time, debt has been paid down, dividends have been paid out, and shares were repurchased. The table below shows how capital was allocated for the past ten years:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 EBIT 1,381 1,146 1,148 1,080 1,045 1,147 417 320 212 353 FCF 1,887 1,463 615 -408 1,050 1,268 474 561 102 649 CAPEX 176 148 183 141 90 65 74 68 57 37 Acquisitions 24 13 5 64 21 173 9 6 Dividends 313 326 331 291 269 243 230 206 174 165 Repurchases 1,057 1,334 700 600 300 888 113 544 Debt Repayment 1,128 1,302 988 1,832 311 960 2,226 519 1,723 1,874 SBC 63 27 50 52 57 50 42 54 75 54 Click to enlarge

I love to see strong shareholder yield from a high-quality business that recognizes it can’t earn higher returns on incremental invested capital. With XRX, however, we have a case of dividends and buybacks still happening every year in spite of the business shrinking. All dividends and repurchases should have been suspended years ago. It's inappropriate to pay dividends and reduce share count while the business is getting smaller every year. It’s not too dissimilar to what IBM has been doing over the same time frame. Legacy companies like these often view their divided as sacrosanct, even while the top line continually drops and net income is negative, as is now the case at XRX.

Risk

The biggest risk here is falling for a value trap. As we can see in the table above, the amount paid out in dividends has declined every year starting in 2015. However, this isn’t a classical dividend trap in terms of the dividend being cut or even suspended. Management says that they really want to keep the dividend of $1/share to be stable. This is quite possible, but it doesn’t guarantee that the share price has hit a floor. The company may be declining in every metric possible, but to their credit, they still have positive operating profit and free cash flow. 2023 was the first year since before the pandemic where operating profit actually increased year over year.

I don't see bankruptcy risk or any sort of near term financial meltdown. Long-term debt is at $3.1 billion USD, with $485 million in cash and cash equivalents. There isn’t much risk due to too much debt alone, but it plays a part in the poor capital allocation

The entire industry is in decline, and XRX is certainly not simply the best in a bad industry.

I do like the 5.7% insider ownership for a company at this size, and I don’t think the current management is absolutely horrible. I think they are just in the wrong industry at the wrong time, and with the wrong capital allocation strategy. An emphasis on IT services and software won’t be enough for a legitimate turnaround in this industry.

I’ll sum up the greatest risk as simply looking at the decline in share price and rise in dividend yield and thinking that “It can’t get any cheaper than this.”

Valuation

First let's look at historical multiples, followed by comping to peers:

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield XRX 0.6 9.4 7.7 0.5 9.9% HPQ 0.8 8.2 13.7 0.7 3.1% CAJ 0.6 4.5 29.2 0.9 2.9% SEKEY 0.7 6.8 7.1 1 2.7% RICOF 0.3 4.5 8.2 0.7 2.6% BRTHY 0.9 7.2 6.9 1 3% KYOCY 1.2 9.7 9.4 0.8 2.8% Click to enlarge

If you only looked at XRX’s multiples in isolation, you might think it looks cheap. As we see, though, the whole industry has similar multiples. I used to be a steadfast believer that Mr. Market was always crazy in the short run. After looking at the peer’s multiples for so many companies now, I’ve become amazed and rather impressed with how similar multiples can actually be, even down to a similar dividend yield. The market isn’t as stupid as many value investors make it out to be. XRX has low multiples because it deserves them. The industry has low multiples because the growth prospects are bleak regardless of company. The market isn’t serving up XRX at any discounted price.

I typically include a DCF model, but it’s actually not necessary in this case. That’s because the qualitative aspects are so grim in the long run, that almost no price would be worth it. As I said earlier, the company could possibly be worth more in break-up value than its current market cap, but that’s not for the individual investor to try and take advantage of. The way to value the company based on selling off or maybe even liquidating is different from trying to determine the value of the company’s future cash flows years from now.

The legacy operations are slow burning matches, and any XRX investor who holds on to their shares from here will likely get burned. I’m giving XRX a “strong sell” rating for.

Conclusion

All in all, XRX has been a fairly epic “rise and fall” story in the history of corporate America. From accounting scandals in the early 2000s, to Carl Icahn spending a decade trying to enact his vision, the company has been through a lot.

Capital allocation was all over the place in recent years. The business declines organically, assets are sold off, other smaller acquisitions are made, dividends are paid out, repurchases are made, and debt is paid down at the same time.

As an investor, you must be agnostic about the prospects for any particular company. You can root for the global printing industry, but it has been and will be in slow decline for a long time. XRX will probably survive, but it will never come close to thriving again. The almost 10% dividend yield might attract investors, but there is more inherent long-term risk versus a high dividend yield. There is no saving the company’s long-term prospects, but you can save losses by avoiding this value trap.