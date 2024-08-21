Suchat longthara/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amidst a full-blown bull market for crypto, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has thrived as top-line growth and profitability came back in full force. The company continues to see subscription and services revenue grow rapidly as it capitalizes on growing institutional investment in the space. Management has shown strong cost discipline, allowing it to show great operating leverage as transaction revenues rebound. The company maintains a net cash balance sheet though valuation is an important concern. I expect transaction revenues to face headwinds over the long term, though this trend might prove gradual as the company still earns much of these revenues from lesser known cryptocurrencies. I offer an options strategy that takes advantage of the high implied volatility of the stock. I am downgrading the stock to a neutral rating given the uncertain outlook for transaction revenues.

COIN Stock Price

I last covered COIN in April of 2022 where I rated the stock a strong buy as a long term winner in the crypto market. The stock has outperformed the broader market since then, returning over 40%, but the path between then and now has been anything but smooth and I did not predict the company’s stunning transformation.

Data by YCharts

I expect great volatility ahead as the market wraps its mind around the fast-growing subscription business versus the potential fluctuations in transaction revenues.

COIN Stock Key Metrics

COIN is a secure online platform that spans the entire crypto ecosystem, from transacting to storing cryptocurrencies. The recovery of tech stocks since the crash of 2022 as well as the launch of the first spot bitcoin ETFs earlier this year have led to a dramatic recovery for the cryptocurrency markets, and huge growth tailwinds for COIN.

2024 Q2 Shareholder Letter

In the most recent quarter, COIN delivered yet another quarter of strong revenue growth, with net revenues more than doubling to $1.38 billion.

2024 Q2 Shareholder Letter

The company posted $36 million in GAAP net income, which would have been even higher had it not been for $319 million in losses on cryptocurrency investments, most of which was unrealized. It is notable that COIN has exerted solid cost discipline, which has allowed for the company to fully benefit from operating leverage.

2024 Q2 Shareholder Letter

Investors likely see COIN as being a tale of two businesses. The transaction revenue business appears highly cyclical and exposed to volatility in cryptocurrency prices, as well as vulnerable long term as more and more financial institutions allow for cryptocurrency trading. COIN saw transaction revenue jump 138% YoY to $780.9 million and should still benefit from easy comparables into the third quarter. When cryptocurrencies crashed during the 2022 tech stock crash, COIN saw transaction revenues bottom at around $1.5 billion for the full-year 2023.

2024 Q2 Shareholder Letter

Even so, I would not be surprised to see headwinds from competition prove gradual given that the majority of the company’s transaction revenues come from coins other than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

2024 Q2 Shareholder Letter

The subscription and services revenue looks far more valuable, as this segment showed strong growth even through the 2022 crash. This segment showed nearly 80% YoY growth in the latest quarter and subscription revenues made up 41% of overall revenues. These subscription revenues are more in-line with the general investment thesis of COIN benefitting from the “rise of crypto,” as much of the growth comes from USDC stablecoin revenue as well as blockchain rewards.

2024 10-K

COIN ended the quarter with $7.2 billion of cash (plus $589 million in USDC) versus $4.2 billion of debt.

2024 Q2 Shareholder Letter

That is a solid net cash balance sheet, but investors may be wary of whether the company could withstand a storm given the high volatility of transaction revenues. To this end, I should note that the company generated nearly $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2023 and has more or less maintained cost discipline after undertaking dramatic cost cuts in response to the 2022 tech stock crash. That suggests that the company might not face so much liquidity risk, but what about the potential for high and sustained GAAP losses? The company’s operating expense run rate totals around $3.4 billion annually. Between the $2.4 billion annual run-rate of the subscription revenue business and the $1.5 billion in trough transaction revenue seen in 2023, I’m of the view that the company might even be able to survive the next crypto bear market with very manageable if not minimal GAAP losses. With stock-based compensation totaling around $800 million annually, I would further expect the company to be generating cash during a period similar to the 2022 to 2023 bear market. Of course it is possible that we see a bear market that is even worse than what we saw then, but we should also acknowledge that cryptocurrency’s resilience since then may have somewhat validated its validity as a place for institutional capital.

Looking ahead, management has guided for the next quarter to see subscription and services revenue of between $530 million and $600 million and a solid sequential jump in operating expenses.

2024 Q2 Shareholder Letter

On the conference call, management noted that this outlook reflects some headwinds from lower Ethereum prices, as well as increased costs related to a concerted effort to drive growth in global adoption of USDC. Management noted that in comparison with the 2022 to 2023 bear market, when the company was primarily a business built on transaction revenues, the growing subscription and services revenue means that the company may be even more resilient in the next bear market (and we saw that in the discussion above). It is possible that the company’s larger subscription and services revenue base might even help add resilience to transaction revenues in the next bear market, as investors might react with less fear and more courage due to increased understanding of cryptocurrencies.

Management noted that they have a “huge number” of institutional clients of Coinbase Prime which currently have 1% to 3% of their funds holding in crypto but are just waiting on “regulatory clarity” before increasing that allocation to 10% to 30%. That verbiage should not be taken as formal guidance, but may be indicative of the coiled spring that may benefit COIN as cryptocurrencies continue to be adopted more and more by the institutional investor community.

Is COIN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

At recent prices, COIN was trading at actually reasonable valuations at 38x earnings.

Seeking Alpha

The problem is that consensus estimates call for revenues to stagnate or even decline in the years ahead - consensus estimates appear to view the current environment as being “peak earnings.”

Seeking Alpha

The bulk of potential volatility is likely to be seen in the company’s transaction revenue business. The subscription revenue business grew at a near-80% rate in this past quarter and I expect it to sustain rapid growth moving forward as well.

I suspect that there are two types of investors at play here - those that believe in the future of cryptocurrencies and those that don’t. For my part, I am not convinced that cryptocurrencies will be the huge societal game changer implied by some market participants, but I do view cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in particular - as having the potential to disrupt gold as an institutional asset class. The market cap of BTC-USD recently stood at around $1.21 trillion, still well below the market cap of gold at around $17 trillion. While it is true that gold has far more practical uses than BTC-USD, I am of the view that the primary value from gold mainly comes from institutional investment - and that investment has chosen gold mainly due to it being “not a stock, and not a bond.” I view Bitcoin to gold as being similar to video streaming to cable tv services.

The market does not universally agree with this view, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. One consequence of the prevailing doubt is seen in the high implied volatility of the stock and its equity options. Investors who have a bullish long term view of COIN but are unconvinced by the current stock valuation can take advantage of this phenomenon by selling put options for the options premium. For example, one can sell a cash-secured put option with a strike price of $105 for around $11.00 each. That would represent a cash return of around 10.5% over the next 12 months. At $105 per share, COIN would be selling at around 4.8x 2024e sales. It would be trading at a $27 billion market cap, which if completely excluding transaction revenues, would represent an 11x multiple of subscription revenues, which is arguably a very reasonable valuation given the high growth rate of that segment. Assuming a repeat of the 2022 to 2023 bear market, that $27 billion market cap would imply a 6.7x sales multiple relative to the projected $4 billion run-rate (which I derived earlier), which also looks quite reasonable given the company’s net cash balance sheet and high cash flow margins. This strategy may enable an investor to express a “value investing” mindset with the stock while still earning a double-digit forward return.

COIN Stock Risks

There are two main risks at play here. First, it is possible that the cryptocurrency market as a whole eventually collapses, perhaps the widespread skepticism wins out and institutional capital never embraces the asset class. Given the strong reception to spot bitcoin ETFs I find this scenario to be unlikely, but perception can change rapidly in a bear market. Another risk is if COIN ends up being disrupted by competition. COIN clearly benefits from a first-mover advantage, and I expect its transaction revenues to face long term headwinds as competitors win more volume market share. It is possible that its subscription revenue business also eventually faces headwinds due to competition, though the bankruptcies of well-known competitors such as FTX may have made COIN a preferred favorite for institutional partnerships and may represent a competitive advantage.

A key risk related to the options strategy discussed above is that COIN remains a highly volatile stock, and it is possible if not likely that the stock might trade lower than $105 per share in a bear market as investors might not value the company’s businesses with a healthy valuation multiple.

COIN Stock Conclusion

COIN stock has performed very resiliently over the last several years which saw a vicious and protracted cryptocurrency bear market. The company has seen rapid growth in its subscription revenue business, which I view being akin to services revenue at Apple (AAPL). The company’s net cash position and lean cost structure may help protect the company from future bear markets. The current valuation is difficult to gain conviction behind given the high uncertainty in the transaction revenue business, underscoring my rating downgrade of the stock. I have offered an options strategy which may enable investors to purchase the stock at a far lower valuation - or benefit from a double-digit return. I rate the stock with a neutral rating due to valuation.