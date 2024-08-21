Franklin Rising Dividends Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Sorapop

Performance Review

In the second quarter of 2024, the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) reached new record highs and posted a solid quarterly gain, driven by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence ('AI') and optimism that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might begin cutting interest rates as soon as September. The Fed kept the federal funds target rate unchanged at a 23-year high at its May and June meetings, while continuing to reduce its bond holdings. In June, the Fed reduced its projected number of rate cuts for 2024 from three to one, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the possibility of two 2024 rate cuts open at the post-meeting press conference. Annual inflation, as measured by the core personal consumption expenditures price index—the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge—rose in May at the slowest rate since March 2021 but remained above the Fed’s target. The US labor market remained strong during the quarter; while the unemployment rate rose in April and May, jobs and average hourly earnings grew at a faster pace in May after softening in April. Meanwhile, gross domestic product expanded in 2024’s first quarter at a significantly slower annual rate than in the prior quarter. Of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500, information technology and communication services performed strongly, while materials and industrials were among the six sectors that experienced negative results. Large-capitalization stocks collectively rose and outperformed mid- and small-cap stocks, both of which generally declined, with growth faring better than value in all three market-cap tiers.

Quarterly Key Performance Drivers

Stocks Sectors HELPED Analog Devices, Inc. Financials (Underweight) Texas Instruments Incorporated Real Estate (Lack of Exposure) Walmart Inc. Energy (Stock Selection) HURT Apple Inc. Information Technology (Stock Selection) West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Health Care (Stock Selection) Accenture Plc Class A Consumer Discretionary (Stock Selection) Click to enlarge

Within the information technology sector, the fund’s lack of exposure to chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), which does not meet our dividend growth criteria, was the quarter’s largest overall relative detractor. The stock is heavily weighted in the benchmark, and Nvidia continued to benefit from AI optimism, given its position as the key supplier of advanced chips as companies build out generative AI capabilities. The company’s shares posted a sharp advance as its first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ high expectations, driven by surging revenue growth from cloud-computing data centers and Nvidia’s expectations of continued strong results. Our underweight to technology giant Apple (AAPL) also substantially hindered relative returns as its shares rallied after a weak start to the year. In May, the technology giant reported earnings that exceeded consensus expectations, driven by a sharp increase in services revenue and better-than-expected revenues from China. China, a sluggish smartphone market, and concerns that Apple has lagged in the AI race have been headwinds for Apple shares. Quarterly iPhone sales declined year-over-year. In June, Apple announced its gradual rollout of Apple Intelligence, the company’s long-awaited foray into AI, and a partnership with ChatGPT’s parent, OpenAI (not a fund holding). In contrast, semiconductor design and manufacturing company Analog Devices (ADI) was a key relative contributor. Its quarterly results surpassed estimates, backed by increasing new orders and cost-control efforts. The company forecasted stronger-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, bolstered by rising demand for high-bandwidth memory chips. Management expressed optimism that inventory corrections by customers are stabilizing and pointed to signs of a cyclical recovery after a long slump. We appreciate the company’s move away from cyclical, consumer-oriented industries toward industrial and automotive applications.

One-Month Key Performance Drivers

Stocks Sectors HELPED Microsoft Corporation Financials (Underweight) Roper Technologies, Inc. Utilities (Lack of Exposure) Accenture Plc Class A — HURT Apple Inc. Information Technology (Stock Selection) NIKE, Inc. Class B Industrials (Overweight) RTX Corporation Consumer Discretionary (Stock Selection) Click to enlarge

Underweight exposure to Apple curbed relative returns during the month as its shares continued to rally. The stock notched a series of all-time highs in the wake of the company’s Apple Intelligence announcement, which set forth Apple’s AI strategy. Footwear and sportswear manufacturer Nike’s (NKE) shares have been under pressure since December, and they declined sharply in late June, as quarterly earnings disappointed, weighed down by declining sales in the lifestyle segment and Nike’s direct-to-consumer business. Nike’s fiscal 2025 guidance forecast a revenue drop, owing to softening demand in China and increasing competition in the footwear space.

Conversely, overweight exposure to enterprise software giant Microsoft (MSFT) contributed on a relative basis, as the stock’s rally continued. Its shares benefited from the company’s early entry into AI through its significant investment in ChatGPT parent OpenAI (not a fund holding), as well as continuing growth across multiple businesses, including its global cloud computing platform, Azure, as well as server products and personal computers.

Outlook & Strategy

We continue to believe that a diversified portfolio consisting of high quality, market-leading companies is best positioned to take advantage of market opportunities. Investor optimism has increased in recent months as the outlook for economic growth and the path of inflation have improved. Companies continue to report generally healthy earnings across sectors. As we monitor various economic readings, we remain optimistic about the opportunities we see in the market and for the initiatives being pursued by the companies in our portfolio. Optimism around likely economic outcomes has largely continued to improve in recent periods, given the overall strength of the US economy and consumers’ ongoing resilience. Inflation has moderated, and the expectation remains that the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate later this year. However, the outlook and timing for rate cuts seems less clear. We believe some caution remains warranted, given that inflation has remained more stubborn than expected. In the first six months of 2024, market expectations for rate reductions during the year have moved from as many as seven to potentially just one. The situation remains fluid. In view of some uncertainties, we are watching for signs of an economic slowdown, including the possibility of slowing corporate profit growth. We monitor corporate earnings closely, looking for insight into the trends companies discuss and how their plans for capital spending might evolve. Corporate profits have remained solid over the past year-plus, and the high single-digit gains currently expected for 2024 reflect relatively strong growth. We have continued to look for, and found, opportunities to invest in high-quality businesses during the first half of 2024. Dividend growth for the broad market roughly mirrors earnings growth and continues to be positive. We remain encouraged about dividend trends for our portfolio companies, given growing earnings and cash flow growth. The outlook for dividend growth could become more cautious if economic conditions deteriorate, but trends remain positive. Historically, dividends for companies held in the portfolio have proven to be more resilient than the broader market during challenging times. We would expect that dynamic to continue if conditions worsened. This strategy is not new for us—we have consistently sought to invest in companies with strong business models, growing and resilient earnings streams, sustainable cash flows and strong balance sheets that enable them to navigate times of economic uncertainty. We seek companies that can benefit in part from their exposure to secular growth themes that we believe can provide excellent capital appreciation opportunities over the longer term. We believe companies with consistently rising dividends should, over time, have the potential to realize stock price appreciation. During periods of market volatility, we look for opportunities to buy shares at what we believe are attractive prices to help maintain the portfolio’s balance and stability in what could be a volatile market.