I'm Buying Up To 10% Yield For Recurring Income

Dividend investing can be daunting at first, but can also be highly rewarding over the long run thanks to the magic of compounding. When I first got started, I was happy to see dividends cover a daily trip to Starbucks (SBUX) and over time, that has expanded to covering the phone bill, cost of gas, and many more monthly expenses.

Of course, it helps to have a leg up when it comes to picking players that start off with a high yield. If one were to pick up the S&P 500 (SPY) today, it would only pay $120 per every $10,000 invested at the current 1.2% yield, and with a 4.8% 5-year dividend CAGR, it's going to take a long time to get a meaningful yield on cost.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which yield in the 7-10% range and whose dividends are well covered by cash flows. In this article, I discuss what makes each of them great picks, especially in this frothy environment with low yields abound, so let's get started!

#1: Blackstone Secured Lending

Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) is an externally managed BDC by Blackstone (BX), a global asset manager with over $1 Trillion in AUM across credit, infrastructure, and real estate.

BXSL benefits from big brother Blackstone's expertise and line of sight across the credit landscape. It also carries a conservative investment profile, with 99% of its investment portfolio being dedicated to the safer first lien debt category. Its borrowers also have significant equity skin in the game, as its portfolio companies have a weighted average loan-to-value of 47%.

BXSL has produced an impressive 11.4% annualized total return since inception in mid-2021. This was driven by stable and growing earnings on its debt portfolio as well as NAV per share growth.

As shown below, BXSL's NAV per share of $27.19 sits meaningfully higher than where it was at inception, and has more than recovered from the dip in 2022, when BDCs saw mark-to-market declines in portfolio value due to interest rate volatility.

YCharts

BXSL continues to perform well, with 99% of its debt investments being held at a floating rate. BXSL's NII per share currently sits well above pre-rate hike levels. As shown below, NII per share grew by $0.02 on a sequential basis to $0.89 in Q2 2024, resulting in a healthy 116% dividend coverage over the $0.77 quarterly rate.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, NAV per share has grown for seven consecutive quarters, by 1.1% on a sequential basis and 3.3% on a YoY basis to $27.19. There is potential for continued growth in the current quarter as BXSL is funding deals with lower leverage profiles than the portfolio average, while seeing healthy investment spreads, as noted during the recent conference call:

Overall, our new fundings into new portfolio companies for the quarter were nearly 100% first lien senior secured debt with a weighted average spread of approximately 524 basis points, an average OID of 1.3% in nearly 1.5 years of call protection and an average LTM EBITDA of $119 million. Importantly, these assets had an average LTV of 37.9%, well below that of the portfolio in prior years. So, while we have seen some spread compression in the private markets, these new deals funded in the quarter had a greater spread to LTV ratio of what we would call spread per unit of risk.

Meanwhile, BXSL carries a strong balance sheet with a BBB investment grade credit rating from Fitch. This is supported by a reasonably low debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13x, sitting well below the 2.0x statutory limit.

BXSL also trades at an attractive valuation at the current price of $29.80, equating to a price-to-NAV ratio of 1.11x. As shown below, BXSL currently trades at the low end of its valuation range over the past 6 months.

YCharts

With a 10.3% dividend yield, a conservatively managed portfolio and balance sheet, and NAV per share growth, BXSL could deliver market-beating total returns for investors who prize getting most of their returns in the form of dividends.

Risks to BXSL include potential for rate cuts that could lower its earnings on floating rate debt investments. However, the recent July Retail report showing strong consumer sales suggests that a recession may not be near and that the rate cut will be a small quarter point in September. Other risks include general macroeconomic sensitivity of BXSL's portfolio companies to interest rate swings and competition from other private lenders, which may result in yield compression.

#2: Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is a global tobacco company and is the smallest of its peers Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (BTI), and Philip Morris International (PM).

But what it lacks in size, it makes up in resilience due to its pricing power and pivot toward next-generation products. This is reflected by IMBBY's 1H 2024 results, in which Tobacco and NGP revenue grew by 2.8% YoY. The company is also focused on driving profitability, with adjusted EPS growing by 7.7% YoY, which is faster than the aforementioned revenue growth.

Tobacco pricing grew by 8.6% YoY during this timeframe, more than offsetting the 6.3% decline in volume. This was driven by growing market share in the U.S., Spain, and Australia, as IMBBY is gaining traction in the discount segment in an inflationary environment.

Also encouraging, IMBBY's NGP revenue grew by 16.8% YoY, driven by strong adoption in Europe. NGPs now represent 7% of total revenue in Europe, including Central and Eastern Europe, and is supported by new products such as the blu bar with 1,000 puff capacity and Pulze 2.0 heated tobacco with flavored herbal sticks, which are not subject to tobacco excise taxes.

Management is guiding for low-single digit revenue growth this year, on the back of strong tobacco pricing and continued growth in next-generation products. Meanwhile, IMBBY is supported by a strong balance sheet and BBB investment grade credit rating from S&P. Management achieve net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x by year-end, putting it in line with targets of peers MO, PM, and BTI.

Turning to the dividend, IMBBY carries a respectable 6.7% dividend yield. Its two interim dividends already paid out this year were well-covered by a 37% payout ratio, its 2 remaining higher dividends should be covered by earnings as well. IMBBY has also resumed share buybacks, which are highly accretive at its current low valuation. Since March 2023, IMBBY has reduced its share count by 6%.

Risks include the potential for restrictive tobacco legislation in IMBBY's territories, which could accelerate the need for transition to new categories. In addition, inflation could take a bite out of consumer spending power, and economic uncertainties could impact disposable incomes. Plus, illicit products on the market could pressure adoption of legal NGP products.

Lastly, IMBBY remains a bargain at the current price of $27.86 with a forward PE ratio of 8.3x. As shown below, this sits well below its historical PE of 11.8.

FAST Graphs

At the current valuation, IMBBY trades at no growth future, which I don't believe to be the case considering its pricing power and new category growth, as well as catalysts stemming from share buybacks at its current discounted valuation. With a 6.7% yield, low single digit EPS growth, and potential for a reversion to mean valuation, IMBBY could deliver market-beating returns.

Investor Takeaway

Both Blackstone Secured Lending and Imperial Brands stand out as great high-income stocks amidst a low-yielding S&P 500 index, offering 7-10% yields that are well-supported by robust cash flows. BXSL benefits from its affiliation with Blackstone and a conservative investment strategy focused on first lien debt, resulting in stable earnings and NAV growth.

IMBBY leverages its pricing power and strategic shift toward next-generation products to drive profitability and maintain a strong balance sheet. Together, these two companies provide investors with attractive income opportunities and potential for capital appreciation, making them solid picks for dividend-focused portfolios.

