Navigating Global Shifts

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
766 Followers

Summary

  • Countries such as Vietnam are capturing market share in manufactured goods from China.
  • India stands on its own two feet in ways it couldn't be a decade ago.
  • Considering the dynamics, we believe the potential for non-U.S. equities to outperform is compelling - particularly for active managers.

People walking in line across world map, painted on asphalt, front person walking left

Klaus Vedfelt

U.S. equities have outperformed non-U.S. equities over the past decade, but several factors are making non-U.S. markets more attractive, including lower valuation, less concentrated opportunity set, and country-specific factors (such as corporate reforms in Japan and the easing of Europe's energy crisis). Below are some insights from

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
766 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News