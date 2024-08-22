How To Allocate $100,000 In A Dividend Portfolio: A Strategic Guide For Income And Growth

William_Potter

Investment Thesis

Imagine the benefits of an investment portfolio that offers you a high probability of reaching an attractive Total Return when investing over the long term while providing you today with a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.20% and the ability to increase this amount significantly year over year, allowing you to potentially receive more than 100% of your initial investment in the form of dividends (before taxes) by 2038!

All of this would be a result of the portfolio’s ability to effectively balance dividend income and dividend growth, its extensive diversification over sectors, and emphasis on large-cap companies with value focus. In addition, it is a consequence of the portfolio’s prioritization of companies with attractive risk-reward profiles, allocating a high proportion to those opportunities.

These are all characteristics and benefits open to you as an investor when following the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio that I am documenting here on Seeking Alpha.

In today’s article, I will explain in greater detail how to implement such a dividend portfolio by allocating $100,000 according to its current composition. Of course, you can invest any other amount than $100,000. However, to reach similar investment outcomes, you should follow the current allocations of this portfolio, which you can find in the table in the next chapter of this analysis.

The dual focus on dividend income and dividend growth makes this dividend portfolio suitable for income-oriented investors as well as those aiming to build long-term wealth through capital appreciation. It effectively combines the best of both worlds.

Due to the portfolio’s careful selection process, it is extensively diversified across companies and sectors, with a reduced company-specific and sector-specific allocation risk. This strategic approach allows you to invest with a reduced risk level, elevating the likelihood for positive investment outcomes when investing over the long term.

The portfolio presently offers a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.20%, while it has shown a 5-Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 7.31%. These metrics strengthen my investment thesis that the portfolio effectively balances dividend income and dividend growth and that it is suitable for different type of investors, including a range of ages.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio Presently Consists of the Following Positions:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altria (NYSE:MO)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

BHP Group (NYSE:NYSE:BHP)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM)

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Visa (NYSE:V)

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s objective is the generation of income via dividend payments, and to annually raise this sum. In addition to that, its goal is to attain an appealing Total Return when investing with a reduced risk level over the long-term.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s reduced risk level will be reached due to the portfolio’s broad diversification over sectors and industries and the inclusion of companies with a low Beta Factor.

Below you can find the characteristics of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio:

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM]

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] 5 Year

Relatively low Volatility

Relatively low Risk-Level

Attractive expected reward in the form of the expected compound annual rate of return

Diversification over asset classes

Diversification over sectors

Diversification over industries

Diversification over countries

Buy-and-Hold suitability

Overview of the Current Composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

In the below table you can find the current allocations of the positions that are part of our dividend portfolio. This is the reason for which the respective numbers are not rounded up.

Symbol Company Name Sector Industry Country Dividend Growth 5Y Dividend Yield [FWD] Current Allocation Amount in $ SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ETFs ETFs United States 12.88% 3.31% 21.88% 21876 O Realty Income Real Estate Retail REITs United States 4.28% 5.12% 3.71% 3706 PM Philip Morris Consumer Staples Tobacco United States 3.15% 4.44% 2.10% 2102 RY Royal Bank of Canada Financials Diversified Banks Canada 6.24% 3.65% 2.05% 2051 AAPL Apple Information Technology Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals United States 6.59% 0.45% 4.26% 4264 T AT&T Communication Services Integrated Telecommunication Services United States -5.97% 5.65% 2.27% 2270 MA Mastercard Financials Transaction & Payment Processing Services United States 17.92% 0.57% 1.99% 1990 MAIN Main Street Capital Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 3.58% 5.94% 2.05% 2048 JNJ Johnson & Johnson Health Care Pharmaceuticals United States 5.83% 3.13% 3.57% 3568 BAC Bank of America Financials Diversified Banks United States 12.03% 2.47% 2.58% 2585 ARCC Ares Capital Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 4.65% 9.33% 3.48% 3475 TCPC BlackRock TCP Capital Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States -1.73% 12.95% 3.24% 3240 BTI British American Tobacco Consumer Staples Tobacco United Kingdom 2.45% 8.04% 1.90% 1902 BHP BHP Group Materials Diversified Metals and Mining Australia 10.07% 5.51% 1.43% 1432 MSFT Microsoft Information Technology Systems Software United States 10.16% 0.72% 1.91% 1908 NKE Nike Consumer Discretionary Footwear United States 11.13% 1.88% 3.09% 3087 XOM Exxon Mobil Energy Integrated Oil and Gas United States 2.64% 3.19% 1.97% 1971 HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF ETFs ETFS United States 4.45% 3.22% 7.59% 7595 VICI VICI Properties Real Estate Other Specialized REITs United States 10.05% 5.25% 1.81% 1814 BLK BlackRock Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 10.72% 2.38% 3.68% 3684 RQI Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Real Estate REITs United States 0.00% 7.58% 7.34% 7337 PFE Pfizer Health Care Pharmaceuticals United States 4.77% 5.82% 1.89% 1894 MO Altria Consumer Staples Tobacco United States 4.59% 7.66% 2.11% 2109 SCHO Schwab Short-Term US Treasury ETF Taxable Bond Short Government United States 12.82% 4.07% 3.43% 3434 PEP PepsiCo Consumer Staples Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages United States 6.62% 3.12% 1.77% 1771 GOOG Alphabet Communication Services Interactive Media and Services United States 0.12% 1.57% 1570 JPM JPMorgan Financials Diversified Banks United States 7.50% 2.19% 1.82% 1815 V Visa Financials Transaction & Payment Processing Services United States 15.77% 0.80% 1.74% 1736 KO Coca-Cola Consumer Staples Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages United States 3.65% 2.83% 1.76% 1765 7.31% 4.20% 100% 100,000 Click to enlarge

Risk Analysis

Risk Analysis of the Portfolio Allocation per Company/ETF

Representing 21.88% of the overall portfolio, SCHD is currently the largest position. This strategic allocation allows us to implement the investment approach of our dividend portfolio most effectively, balancing dividend income and dividend growth, investing with a reduced risk level and prioritizing companies that pay sustainable dividends, allowing us to increase our wealth steadily year over year.

Providing a sustainable dividend paying ETF such as SCHD with such a high proportion ensures that a dividend reduction of any of our selected companies would not represent a significant problem for us as investors.

With a proportion of 7.59%, HDV is the second-largest position of the portfolio, followed by RQI with 7.34%.

Combined, the two ETFs SCHD and HDV as well as the closed-ended equity mutual fund RQI represent 36.81% of our overall dividend portfolio. This ensures a reduced company-specific and sector-specific allocation risk and effectively combines dividend income and dividend growth. These picks help us to successfully implement the investment approach of our dividend portfolio.

The largest individual position is Apple, representing 4.26% of the overall portfolio. This strategic allocation ensures an optimized risk-reward profile, given Apple’s significant competitive advantages, economic moat and financial health. These are also the reasons behind my decision to provide Apple with the highest proportion of my personal investment portfolio.

Risk Analysis of the Company-Specific Concentration Risk When Allocating HDV, SCHD and RQI Across the Companies they Are Invested in

At this moment in time, the largest holding of our dividend portfolio when allocating SCHD, HDV and RQI across the companies they are invested in, is BlackRock (with a proportion of 4.65% of the overall portfolio), followed by Apple (4.26%), Johnson & Johnson (4.14%), Realty Income (3.89%) and Altria (3.74%).

I believe that each of these companies comes attached to a relatively low risk level and offers investors elevated chances for positive investment results. This highlights the portfolio’s reduced risk level and elevated likelihood for reaching an attractive Total Return when staying committed to a long-term investment approach.

It should be highlighted that those companies with the highest proportion are most important for the performance of our portfolio. This is the case since they have the strongest impact on its Total Return. For this reason, I generally suggest overweighting companies with attractive risk-reward profiles.

By limiting each company to no more than 4.65% of the overall portfolio and overweighting those with attractive risk-reward profiles, we effectively reduce company-specific allocation risk and lower the overall risk level of our portfolio.

Risk Analysis of the Portfolio’s Sector-Specific Concentration Risk When Distributing HDV, SCHD and RQI Across their Sectors

The reduced risk level of this dividend portfolio (and its elevated likelihood for positive investment outcomes) is further underlined by its reduced sector-specific concentration risk.

Only the Financials Sector (which presently represents 28.27%) and the Consumer Staples Sector (with 15.59%) currently account for more than 15% of the overall portfolio.

All remaining sectors represent less than 12% of the overall portfolio: the Health Care Sector represents 11.02%, the Real Estate Sector 10.83%, and the Information Technology Sector 8.85%.

The Energy Sector makes up 7.08%, the Consumer Discretionary Sector 6.00%, and the Communication Services Sector 5.91%.

The Industrials Sector (with 3.43%), the Materials Sector (with 2.11%) and the Utilities Sector (0.91%) account for less than 4% of the overall portfolio.

Risk Analysis: Analyzing the Individual Positions of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Analysis of the Companies that Pay the Highest Dividend Yields [FWD]

From the 29 picks that are presently part of our dividend portfolio, 19 pay a dividend that stands above 3%. This serves as an indicator of the portfolio’s strong potential to generate income for investors, reflecting that it is suitable for dividend income investors.

The company that offers the highest dividend income is BlackRock TCP Capital, providing investors with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 12.95%. This is followed by Ares Capital (with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 9.33%, British American Tobacco (8.04%), Altria (7.66%) and Cohen & Steers Quality Income (7.58%). These companies are important strategic elements, since they increase the portfolio’s ability to generate dividend income and contribute to raising its Weighted Average Dividend Yield.

Analysis of the 3-Year Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR] of the Companies that are Part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Visa (with a 3-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 17.57%) and Mastercard (3-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 13.06%) are also strategically important core positions of this portfolio. This is the case as they help to ensure an increase in the portfolio’s dividend growth potential (elevating its 5-Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate).

From the selected companies, Visa and Mastercard contribute most to raising the portfolio’s dividend growth potential, in my opinion.

Besides Visa and Mastercard, Nike (with a 3-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 10.94%), BlackRock (10.20%) and Microsoft (10.15%) also exhibit double-digit dividend growth rates, further increasing the portfolio’s ability to raise the dividend on an annual basis.

Visa and Mastercard are not only two important elements of this dividend portfolio, they are also among the largest positions of my personal portfolio, ensuring strong dividend growth potential along with potential for capital appreciation.

20 of the 25 individual companies that are part of our dividend portfolio exhibit 3-Year Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR] above 3%. This underlines the portfolio’s focus on companies that pay sustainable dividends, which implies an elevated potential for dividend enhancements in the years ahead.

Analysis of the Equity Style of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The reduced risk level of this dividend portfolio is also reflected in its equity style. The largest part of the portfolio consists of large-cap companies with a focus on value, representing 38% of the overall portfolio. These large-cap companies with value focus contribute to lowering the risk level of our portfolio.

The Benefits of Following the Investment Approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

By following the investment approach of this dividend portfolio, you can effectively balance dividend income and dividend growth while investing with a reduced risk level (due to its broad diversification across sectors and equity styles) and with reduced volatility (through the inclusion of companies with low Beta Factors). The reduced risk level that the portfolio offers allows you to reach successful investment results with a high probability.

The chart below illustrates the dividend payments you could potentially receive within the next 30 years, assuming an initial investment of $100,000, a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.20% (based on the portfolio’s Weighted Average Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.20%) and that this dividend could be increased by 7% per year (based on the portfolio’s 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 7.31%).

This would mean that in 2034, you could potentially reach a Yield on Cost of 8.26% (which would imply that you could potentially receive the amount of $8,262 in dividends before taxes), 16.25% in 2044 (equivalent to $16,252 in dividends before taxes), and 31.97% in 2054 ($31,971 in dividends before taxes).

This would also imply that by 2038 you could have received more than 100% of your initial investment in the form of dividend payments (more than $100,000 in dividends before taxes), which underscores the portfolio’s benefits for you as a dividend income and/or dividend growth investor.

In addition to that, it should be highlighted that you not only benefit from the portfolio’s ability to generate dividend income, but also the potential it offers for capital appreciation. This is particularly due to its focus on companies with attractive risk-reward profiles, significant competitive advantages, robust financial health and strong dividend growth potential.

This means that by following the investment approach of our dividend portfolio, you will not only earn a significant amount of dividends that you can potentially raise year over year, you can also reach an attractive Total Return with a high likelihood.

Conclusion

An investment approach that effectively balances dividend income and dividend growth not only offers stable dividend income for investors, but also potential for dividend growth, capital appreciation and enhanced Total Returns for your portfolio.

The increasing income stream of such a dividend portfolio can outpace inflation and provide additional income for you in the future.

In addition to that, it is important to highlight the psychological advantages of such an investment approach, since the dividend payments can help you to stay committed to your long-term investment approach during times of high uncertainty and market volatility, protecting your invested capital.

By implementing the current composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, you would reach a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 4.20%. At the same time, the portfolio exhibits a 5-Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 7.31%, suggesting strong dividend growth potential.

This would mean that if investing the amount of $100,000, you would receive $4,200 in dividends before taxes within the first year. Assuming a similar dividend growth rate of 7% compared to the past five years means you could potentially receive more than 100% of your initial investment in the form of dividends by 2038 (equivalent to $100,000 in dividends before taxes) while additionally benefiting from the capital appreciation potential of our portfolio. This is thanks to its focus on companies with attractive risk-reward profiles, significant competitive advantages and strong dividend growth potential.

I am convinced that the implementation of such an investment portfolio is highly attractive for a wide range of investors since it means you get an attractive amount of dividends while investing with a reduced risk level and elevated probability of reaching an attractive Total Return.

Next week, I will publish an article with the next acquisitions for our dividend portfolio, further optimizing the portfolio's risk-reward profile.

