Alaska Airlines And Hawaiian Airlines Move Closer To Merger Approval After DoJ Review

Laser1987

In December 2023, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) announced their intention to merge. At the time, the spotlight was on the intended combination of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and JetBlue (JBLU) and that one eventually did not materialize due to the significant hurdles faced. It also raised questions amongst investors whether and why a combination of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines would gain regulatory approval.

The latest news is that the DoJ has concluded its regulatory review of the combination, and in this report I will be discussing what is next.

What Is Next For The Alaska Airlines And Hawaiian Airlines Combination?

It is important to understand that the finalization of the DoJ review does not mean that the regulatory process has ended. That process still has to be finalized and after that, the Department of Transportation also has to greenlight the deal. So, the DoJ review finalization is a milestone that has been completed, but the entire process still has to be finalized.

Either way, I do believe that the completion of the review is a good sign. When the DoJ reviewed the combination of Spirit and JetBlue, there was a strong opposition against the deal and lawmakers also seemed to be against the business combination. With the Alaska-Hawaiian combination, we haven’t seen any opposition to the deal, which, I believe, is a good sign. The DoJ has not demanded any concessions or expressed any opposition against the deal, which makes me believe that the DoJ could soon greenlight the deal, after which I believe the DoT will follow soon. That makes the completion of the DoJ review even better news for Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines.

Why The Alaska Airlines And Hawaiian Airlines Acquisition Is More Likely To Be Approved?

Looking at the Alaska and Hawaiian combination, there is one clear contrast with the JetBlue-Spirit merger that did not materialize. That contrast is the fact that Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will continue to fly under their separate brands. What JetBlue seemed to be planning with Spirit Airlines was integrating that airline into its business, which effectively would reduce competition and see an ultra-low cost carrier disappear from the US travel market. Additionally, Spirit Airlines had delivery slots and a fleet that could come in handy for JetBlue which did not have as many airplanes on order to renew its fleet.

Data and analysis of the Airbus order book showed that Spirit Airlines has recently disposed some airplanes on order to AerCap (AER) and that might also lead us to the next reason why the Alaska-Hawaiian combination has a higher chance of being approved. Not only are the acquisitions different in the sense that the intention is not to create a unified brand or eliminate one carrier and its offering, but in my view the DoJ review and its opposition against the Spirit-JetBlue hinged too much on the assumption that Spirit Airlines would be successful in continuing their aggressive expansion and pricing pressure against peers and that forward projection of pricing pressure now has shown to be misplaced with Spirit Airlines disposing airplane delivery slots and even furloughing pilots as I discussed in a recent article on Spirit Airlines. In an effort to protect consumers, the DoJ might have missed that a combined business might be better than having a struggling airline. So, perhaps the DoJ learned a lesson there.

Apart from that, Alaska Airlines also has committed to continue flying inter-island flights which keeps the connectivity intact, and if we look at airline costs, we also see that costs are increasing while unit revenues are under pressure. It is just a reality that some airlines would have a hard time managing and that possibly makes the DoJ more lenient in allowing mergers and acquisitions for the simple reason that it is better to have combined airlines rather than seeing airlines crumble under the cost load because they were not given permission to combine.

HA Stock Rises On Review Completion

Hawaiian Airlines stock rose 11.3% to $17.68 on the news that the DoJ completed its review of the proposed combination. Since it seems that there have not been any significant objections from the DoJ on the deal, the baseline assumption has now become that the deal will be approved. That provides enough reason to move the stock price closer to the $18 per share that Alaska Airlines has offered. In December 2023, I already concluded that the offer of $18 per share was a good one, and while the cost environment for airlines has become significantly tougher year-to-date, I do not believe that it will drive the acquisition price lower.

Conclusion: DoJ Review Likely To Lead To Approval Of The Hawaiian-Alaska Business Combination

With the DoJ review ending, without any objections to the combination made public or any concessions demanded, I believe that neither the DoJ nor the DoT will bring forward any objections to the deal clearing the path for the business combination. That currently seems to be the line of thought amongst investors as well. Alaska Airlines stock barely moved during the trading day, and that is not odd since the airline will be financing the $1.9 billion takeover with cash, securities and debt. Hawaiian Airlines stock moved much more since it is the acquisition target and the news flow provided a reason for investors to reduce the spread between the proposed acquisition price and the stock price. With the most recent news flow in mind, I am maintaining a hold rating on both companies.