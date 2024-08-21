Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I published my initial thesis on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) in March of this year. Back then, I argued that while the company has a wonderful collection of iconic brands, the stock price is simply too expensive. Since then, the stock was down almost 10%. Amer Sports reported Q2 2024 results on August 20th before the bell. Both revenue and earnings beat analyst estimates. Furthermore, management raised guidance for FY 2024. The stock soared more than 10% after earnings. While the business fundamental remains vibrant, I believe AS is fairly valued at this price. Therefore, I am maintaining my “hold” rating for the company.

Q2 2024 results highlights

According to AS’ Q2 results earnings press release, highlights of the quarter include:

Revenue increased 16%, or 18% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin increased 220 basis points to 55.5%; Adjusted gross margin increased 200 basis points to 55.8%.

Adjusted operating margin increased 50 basis points to 2.9%.

Adjusted net income increased 129% to $25 million, or $0.05 diluted earnings per share.

Amer Sport’ Q2 results are very strong. Revenue continued the strong growth momentum, and the company’s gross margin expansion was more than expected.

On a segment basis, according to the press release, the Technical Apparel is still the growth engine for the company. During Q2, the segment revenue “increased 34% or 38% on a constant currency basis due to an omni-comp growth of 26%.” The Outdoor Performance segment also experienced healthy growth of “11%, or 13% on a constant currency basis.” The Ball & Racquet Sports segment, which experienced revenue decline in the past quarters, has returned to growth trajectory with "2% growth on a constant currency basis".

It’s still all about Arc'teryx and China

The driving engine for the quarter is undoubtedly the Arc’teryx brand, especially in China and Asia Pacific region. During the earnings call, CFO Andrew Page pointed out that “the group continues to be led by DTC, which grew 40% led by Arc'teryx. Regional growth was led by Greater China, which increased 54%, followed by Asia Pacific, which grew 45%. EMEA grew 1%, and Americas returned to slight growth with sales up 1%.”

Arc’teryx’ strong performance in China is extremely impressive considering the extremely weak macroeconomic environment and consumer sentiment. During the earnings call, CEO James Zheng stated that AS “generate more than 50% growth in Greater China and continue to outperform the market.” Zheng highlighted a few reasons for the company’s success in China.

First of all, the company’s “brands compete in one of the highest and fast-growing consumer segments in China, the premium sports and outdoor market. The outdoor trend in China is very strong. The outdoor category is attracting younger consumers, female consumers, and luxury shoppers”. From my observation, this is especially true for the Arc’teryx brand. In North America and Europe, Arc’teryx is mainly an outdoor brand. But in China, Amer Sports has managed to turn Arc’teryx into a premium everyday commute brand. This has vastly expanded Arc’teryx market.

Secondly, Zheng attributed AS’ success in China to the company’s focus on “small specialized brands with deep expertise and high quality and performance which resonate strongly with Chinese shoppers”. Again, this is mainly related to the Arc’teryx brand. Arc’teryx combines fashion, adventurous spirits, high quality, and luxury image. This brand image resonates particularly well with women in tier 1 and top tier 2 cities such as Shanghai and Hangzhou.

Thirdly, Zheng said that the company has “the best team in China with deep expertise and unique scalable operating platform, which gives the company a significant competitive advantage across the portfolio.” As I have explained in my previous article, Amer Sports’ is basically managed by ANTA’s professional managers at the top. ANTA is extremely good at brand building and distribution channel optimization. In fact, Amer Sports’ DTC model is almost a direct replica of ANTA’s DTC model. This is why AS can grow its DTC channel at such a rapid speed.

As China is so important to Amer Sports, investors are rightly concerned about the sustainability of the growth rate in China. So far, management seems to believe that the growth rate is sustainable. When asked about the future trend with regard to Q3 in China by Goldman Sachs’ analyst Brooke Roach during the call, CEO James Zheng said that the growth trend “is to continue to carry on, especially on the comp shop growth pattern in China.”

Raising Q3 and FY 2024 guidance

Based on strong Q2 results and the current Q3 trend, Amer Sports raised its full-year guidance again. For the full year, management now expects “revenue growth of 15% to 17%, adjusted gross profit margin of 54.5%, adjusted operating margin towards the high end of the previous 10.5% to 11% range, and full year adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.40 to $0.44.” Obviously, investors are very happy with the guidance raise, as the stock rose more than 10% after the news. I think Amer Sports should have no problem hitting their guidance this year. However, investors will need to monitor for any signs of possible slowdown of the growth rate of the Arc’teryx brand in China.

Financial projections and valuation

I have updated my AS model for 2024 and 2025 to account for the actual Q2 results and full year 2024 guidance. I am now assuming a 16% growth rate for 2024 and 15% growth rate for 2025. I’ve also raised my margin estimate by about 100-200 basis points.

author's estimate

In terms of valuation, I am applying a 1.5 times EV/Sales multiple, which is about 20% premium over the sector median to account for AS’ faster growth and brand power. I’ve also updated my net debt number according to the latest results.

author's estimate

Based on my financial projections and valuation estimate, AS appears to be fairly valued at this point.

Conclusion

AS’ Q2 2024 results are very strong and beat analyst’ expectations. The company also raised its full year 2024 guidance in terms of sales and margin. I think the company's growth is sustainable due to the Arc’teryx brand’s strong growth momentum in China and Asia Pacific. Its margin is also likely to continue to improve as a result of positive operating leverage. Meanwhile, AS is trading at a significant premium over the peer group, as the market has likely priced in such optimism. As AS is trading at my fair value estimate, I am maintaining my “hold” rating for the stock.