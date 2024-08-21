Coinbase: Still Overvalued After The Fall

Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Shares of Coinbase have continued a sharp correction after Q2 results showed a drop in trading revenue, with Q3 expected to continue at a weak pace.
  • Crypto markets have shown less volatility driving lighter trading volumes, while institutional trading and larger coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum (where Coinbase makes thinner spreads) are gaining share.
  • The company continues to face ongoing uncertainty from a pending SEC lawsuit and regulatory uncertainty.
  • Despite the recent fall, Coinbase remains a sell.
After sharp losses in late July and early August, the fear in the markets has gradually cooled and volatility has eased. The same is true for the crypto markets, as Bitcoin has continued to vigorously defend a price in the ~$60k range.

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

