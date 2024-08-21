Olemedia

After sharp losses in late July and early August, the fear in the markets has gradually cooled and volatility has eased. The same is true for the crypto markets, as Bitcoin has continued to vigorously defend a price in the ~$60k range.

Lower volatility in the crypto markets, meanwhile, has hurt trading revenues at Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), one of the largest and best-known cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges. The company recently reported Q2 results that showed a substantial sequential slowdown on lower trading volumes, bringing the stock down ~25% from YTD peaks. Still, Coinbase continues to slightly outperform the broader market with a low-20s percentage gain for the year:

I last wrote a bearish note on Coinbase in June, when the stock was trading closer to the $250 mark. Since then, Coinbase has sunk more than 20%, but that has also been accompanied by both slower trading volumes and amid sharper competition from generalist brokers like Robinhood (HOOD). With this in mind, while I'm slightly more sanguine on Coinbase's prospects following its recent correction, I'm still bearish on this stock for the long term.

Here are the major risks for investors to be aware of for Coinbase:

More than half of the company's revenue is derived from very volatile trading activity. Though the company has more stable revenue streams coming from both subscriptions and blockchain mining rewards, more than half of its revenue is derived from trading, which varies widely from quarter to quarter.

ETFs themselves may prove to be a competitive driver versus Coinbase, as more inflows flow in through "regular" stock market exchanges and take trading volume away from coins themselves. Ongoing SEC lawsuit and regulatory uncertainty. Since mid last year, Coinbase has been embroiled in a lawsuit from the SEC, which alleged that Coinbase engages in the sale of unregistered securities. The suit is currently in the discovery phase and is expected to take time to settle. The uncertainties stemming from this suit - and in general, over the future course of regulation for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole - remains a big question mark for Coinbase.

We should also acknowledge that Coinbase, in spite of its recent fall, remains quite expensive. At current share prices just under $200, the company trades at a market cap of $48.42 billion. After we net off the $8.28 billion of cash and USDC (a stable coin backed by the U.S. dollar) on the company's latest balance sheet against $4.22 billion of debt, Coinbase's resulting enterprise value is $44.36 billion.

For next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Coinbase to generate $6.08 billion in revenue, up 5% y/y and reflecting tougher compares against heightened Q1 volatility this year and the expectation of a more stable crypto market next year. Against this revenue outlook, Coinbase already trades at a high single digit revenue multiple of 7.3x EV/FY25 revenue.

Projecting forward profit for Coinbase is tough (and the company never guides to any bottom-line metrics) because trading revenue is unpredictable and different crypto assets have different spreads and margins, but on a TTM basis, the company generated $2.11 billion in adjusted EBITDA. So, against trailing earnings, Coinbase trades at 23.0x EV/TTM adjusted EBITDA - also an elevated multiple.

So what we have here is a company trading at a premium, and subject to extreme volatility in both its underlying trading business, as well as uncertainties from regulation and an ongoing SEC suit. To me, these are clear signals to stay away.

Q2 download

Coinbase's latest Q2 results showed a slowdown in trading revenue, while Q3 is now expected to be more of the same. Take a look at the Q2 results below:

Coinbase Q2 results (Coinbase Q2 shareholder letter)

Coinbase's revenue grew 104% y/y to $1.45 billion, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $1.36 billion (+92% y/y). While this sounds like a huge y/y leap, we note that total revenue declined -12% sequentially versus Q1.

The main culprit is lower trading volumes. As shown below, total trading volume in Q2 declined -28% sequentially to $226 billion, versus $312 billion in Q1: driven largely by institutional volumes. Furthermore, bitcoin and Ethereum made up a 4% greater share of trading volume (combined) while other coins which generate higher spreads for Coinbase lost share.

Coinbase trading metrics (Coinbase Q2 shareholder letter)

The chart below, meanwhile, breaks down the revenue implications of this. Total transaction revenue declined -27% sequentially to $781 million. It's important to recognize that while institutional volumes make up nearly 85% of trading, Coinbase generates ~85% of its revenue from consumer trading, especially where dealing with smaller altcoins is more prevalent. Relative stability in the crypto markets in Q2 (amid higher average crypto market capitalization in Q2 versus Q1, per the company's Q2 shareholder letter) brought volatility and trading volumes down.

Coinbase revenue breakdown (Coinbase Q2 shareholder letter)

We do note that on a revenue basis, peers are reporting similar results in Q2. Robinhood's trading revenue in Q2 of $81 million nearly tripled y/y, but also declined -36% sequentially versus Q1. Where Robinhood has net interest income for buffer, Coinbase has subscription and services revenue - which still grew both y/y and sequentially to $599 million, ahead of the company's initial guidance outlook of $525-$600 million.

The company's Q3 outlook, however, continues to invoke a tone of caution. At best, subscription revenue will be flat in Q3 (a range of $530-$600 million), and while the company doesn't guide to transaction revenue, it notes that July trading revenue was $210 million, which if flat-lined across three months would be lower than the $781 million in transactional revenue that Coinbase achieved in Q2.

Coinbase Q3 outlook (Coinbase Q2 shareholder letter)

The company is noting that softer Ethereum prices and a coming rate cut will be detrimental to the company's results. Meanwhile, expenses are expected to increase: with technology and development plus general and administrative expenses rising to $700-$750 million, versus $684 million in Q2, and sales and marketing at a $160-$210 million range versus $165 million in Q2. So even though Coinbase doesn't guide to bottom-line results, we can infer that adjusted EBITDA (at $595.5 million in Q2, up ~3x y/y but down more than 40% sequentially versus Q1) will see a further sequential decline in Q3, if trading volumes remain lower and expenses rise.

Key takeaways

In my view, there's little to cheer for Coinbase as crypto volatility eases and the company faces a period of lighter trading amid higher expenses, which will eat into its adjusted EBITDA growth. And amid ongoing uncertainty over litigation and crypto regulation, I'm more inclined to steer clear of this stock, even despite its recent correction.