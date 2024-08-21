Franklin Mutual Shares Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance Review
- Ongoing enthusiasm about artificial intelligence helped drive gains in US equity markets during the second quarter of 2024, as measured by the Russell 1000 Index. Investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could potentially cut interest rates in the second half of the year further aided investor sentiment.
Quarterly Key Performance Drivers
|
Stocks
|
Sectors
|
HELPED
|
Novartis AG Sponsored ADR (NVS)
|
Information Technology (Stock Selection)
|
Oracle Corporation (ORCL)
|
Materials (Stock Selection)
|
Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)
|
Consumer Discretionary (Stock Selection)
|
HURT
|
Global Payments Inc. (GPN)
|
Financials (Stock Selection)
|
CVS Health Corporation (CVS)
|
Consumer Staples (Stock Selection)
|
Baxter International Inc. (BAX)
|
Health Care (Stock Selection)
- Global Payments was a notable detractor. While recent quarterly results were in line with estimates, the stock fell on weak free cash flow conversion and concerns about share losses that could impact the terminal value of the business, in our view.
- CVS Health was a detractor due to weak first-quarter results. Its Medicare Advantage business reported a higher-than-expected medical loss ratio, which led to missed earnings and a lower full-year outlook.
- Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis was a relative contributor during the period. First-quarter financial results were strong, beating revenue and earnings expectations on solid growth in several core products as well as core operating margin expansion. Novartis also boosted its 2024 guidance, highlighting the confidence in its commercial performance. Moreover, the company released data from a positive study on its chronic myeloid leukemia treatment, which confirmed the treatment's solid efficacy and safety profile.
Outlook & Strategy
- The US economic climate continues to normalize as we move out of the post-COVID era. Low unemployment and easing inflation remain consistent and the economic outlook is decent, although prices are elevated compared to prior years, weighing on pockets of consumer spending. Travel expenditures have fallen from post-COVID highs, small businesses are feeling a pinch, and the lower-end consumer continues to bargain shop for groceries and other essentials.
- Spending on infrastructure fortification, data center buildouts to support AI development, and energy generation and delivery systems will be positive for the economy and value investors, in our view. Our team is working to identify opportunities to invest in undervalued companies with the future potential to benefit from these trends, while avoiding stocks that appear overvalued relative to their likely future earnings and cash flows.
- Interest rate normalization is helpful for value stocks. The Fed is monitoring relevant data to inform its decisions. The rate outlook continues to weigh on US small-cap stocks. Regardless of the timing of future rate cuts, we expect interest rates to remain relatively range bound and the investment implications of normalized rate policy to influence the financial system, affecting companies' capital allocation decisions. In addition, steadier rates should stimulate merger activity and initial public offerings as investors can anchor around a firmer discount rate.
- While we believe there are reasons to be optimistic about the markets, we think geopolitical risk and the uncertainty surrounding upcoming elections could be a destabilizing factor. The base case, which is continuation of moderate, pro-growth policies, is no longer assured. A wider range of potential election outcomes means we will be aware that the investment landscape of several large economic powers could potentially change very rapidly. We are prepared for the range of potential outcomes and the investment implications.
- We remain focused on identifying opportunities to acquire stocks at attractive valuations based upon our assessment of fundamental value. Our process of finding underappreciated and misunderstood companies with identifiable catalysts to unlock shareholder value may provide meaningful upside potential and possible downside risk management during turbulent periods. While unnerving, volatility remains an inherent part of investing in risk assets, and the market historically rewards investors who take an opportunistic long-term perspective.
Fund Details
|
Inception Date
|
07/01/1949
|
Benchmark
|
Linked Russell 1000 Value Index, Russell 1000 Value Index
Fund Description
The fund seeks capital appreciation, which may occasionally be short term, with income as a secondary goal. Its strategy is focused on undervalued mid- and large-cap equity securities, which may include foreign securities and, to a lesser extent, distressed securities and merger arbitrage.
Performance Data1
Average Annual Total Returns2 (%) at NAV
|
1 Mth
|
3 Mths
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
10 Year
|
Since Inception
|
Inception Date
|
Class Z - With Sales Charges a
|
-1.35
|
-3.57
|
12.91
|
4.12
|
6.45
|
5.49
|
12.12
|
07/01/1949
|
Class Z - Without Sales Charges a
|
-1.35
|
-3.57
|
12.91
|
4.12
|
6.45
|
5.49
|
12.12
|
07/01/1949
|
Class A - With Sales Charges a
|
-6.80
|
-8.92
|
6.44
|
1.92
|
4.99
|
4.62
|
11.19
|
07/01/1949
|
Class A - Without Sales Charges a
|
-1.37
|
-3.63
|
12.63
|
3.86
|
6.19
|
5.22
|
11.28
|
07/01/1949
|
Linked Russell 1000 Value Index
|
-0.94
|
-2.17
|
13.06
|
5.52
|
9.00
|
8.23
|
-
|
-
|
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Principal value and investment returns will fluctuate, and investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions and the deduction of all fund expenses. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. All classes of shares may not be available to all investors or through all distribution channels. For current month-end performance, please call Franklin Templeton at (800) DIAL BEN/(800) 342-5236 or visit www.franklintempleton.com.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges.
The Linked Russell 1000 Value Index reflects the performance of S&P 500 Index from fund inception through 12/31/1978 and Russell 1000 Value Index thereafter. The Russell 1000 Value Index measures the performance of the large-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. Source: FTSE.
Portfolio Diversification
|
Top Holdings
% of Total
|
Top Holdings
|
%
|
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM)
|
3.52
|
CHEVRON CORP (CVX)
|
2.70
|
BANK OF AMERICA CORP (BAC)
|
2.40
|
NOVARTIS AG
|
2.35
|
MEDTRONIC PLC (MDT)
|
2.28
|
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC (BRX)
|
2.25
|
SCHLUMBERGER NV (SLB)
|
2.23
|
BP PLC (BP)
|
2.15
|
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC (UPS)
|
2.13
|
FISERV INC (FIS)
|
2.09
Investment Team
Christian Correa, CFA & Grace Hoefig
|
Footnotes
What Are The Risks?
All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. The investment style may become out of favor, which may have a negative impact on performance. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. Investments in companies engaged in mergers, reorganizations or liquidations also involve special risks as pending deals may not be completed on time or on favorable terms. Low-rated, high-yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity and possibility of default. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. These and other risks are discussed in the fund's prospectus.
Important Information
The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, market, industry, security or fund. Because market and economic conditions are subject to change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of this material and may change without notice. A portfolio manager's assessment of a particular security, investment or strategy is not intended as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy; it is intended only to provide insight into the fund's portfolio selection process. Holdings are subject to change.
Before investing, carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can find this and other information in each prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, at www.franklintempleton.com. Please read it carefully.
Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.
CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Source: FactSet. Important data provider notices and terms available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com.
a. The total annual operating expenses are as of the fund's prospectus available at the time of publication. Actual expenses may be higher and may impact portfolio returns.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.